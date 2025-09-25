LIVE TV
Home > Business > GenAI to shape over 40 million annual car-buying journeys by 2030: Report

GenAI to shape over 40 million annual car-buying journeys by 2030: Report

GenAI to shape over 40 million annual car-buying journeys by 2030: Report

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: September 25, 2025 00:00:08 IST

New Delhi [India], September 24 (ANI): Generative artificial intelligence (GenAI) could influence more than 40 million annual car-buying journeys worldwide by 2030, reshaping how consumers purchase vehicles and altering the dynamics of the auto industry, according to a report released by Boston Consulting Group (BCG) in partnership with OpenAI.

The study states that GenAI has the potential to turn a traditionally fragmented and often complex process into a more seamless and personalised experience for buyers.

The report highlights that automakers who move quickly to integrate AI-powered assistants could see their topline grow by up to 20 per cent by 2030. On the other hand, companies that delay adoption may lose as much as 15 per cent of their revenues due to customer attrition and downward price competition.

“GenAI is set to transform car sales globally. By 2030, it could directly shape 40-50 million purchases annually, driving up to a 20 per cent topline boost for automakers that move quickly, while those slow to adapt risk losing up to 15 per cent. The real prize isn’t just higher sales, but rebuilding trust through seamless, transparent, and personalised buying journeys. In fast-moving markets like Asia, speed will decide the winners,” said Natarajan Sankar, India Leader, Automotive and Industrial Goods Practice at BCG.

According to the report, GenAI assistants will function as neutral and brand-agnostic advisors. They will support buyers in configuring cars, comparing financing options, and scheduling test drives.

“Brand loyalty will weaken as buyers increasingly prioritize objective factors like EV range, price, and lifecycle emissions over traditional brand perception,” the report said.

The report also notes that visibility in AI-driven platforms will become critical for automakers. Companies may need to enhance their presence on multi-brand marketplaces while also investing in branded AI sales advisors to create hyper-personalised customer journeys.

BCG emphasises that the transformation could be most visible in regions with fast-moving consumer markets. In such markets, speed and early adoption of AI will likely define which automakers capture the largest share of new sales opportunities.

With more than 40 million annual car-buying decisions expected to be guided by GenAI by the end of the decade, the report suggests that AI could become the most influential advisor in the sector. (ANI)

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

