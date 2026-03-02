LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
ali khamenei keir starmer Abu Dhabi market news burj khalifa Donald Trump Iran benjamin netanyahu Ayatollah Ali Khamenei death Iran crude oil prices crude oil surge Abhishek Sharma Abu Dhabi ayatollah ali khamenei ali khamenei keir starmer Abu Dhabi market news burj khalifa Donald Trump Iran benjamin netanyahu Ayatollah Ali Khamenei death Iran crude oil prices crude oil surge Abhishek Sharma Abu Dhabi ayatollah ali khamenei ali khamenei keir starmer Abu Dhabi market news burj khalifa Donald Trump Iran benjamin netanyahu Ayatollah Ali Khamenei death Iran crude oil prices crude oil surge Abhishek Sharma Abu Dhabi ayatollah ali khamenei ali khamenei keir starmer Abu Dhabi market news burj khalifa Donald Trump Iran benjamin netanyahu Ayatollah Ali Khamenei death Iran crude oil prices crude oil surge Abhishek Sharma Abu Dhabi ayatollah ali khamenei
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
ali khamenei keir starmer Abu Dhabi market news burj khalifa Donald Trump Iran benjamin netanyahu Ayatollah Ali Khamenei death Iran crude oil prices crude oil surge Abhishek Sharma Abu Dhabi ayatollah ali khamenei ali khamenei keir starmer Abu Dhabi market news burj khalifa Donald Trump Iran benjamin netanyahu Ayatollah Ali Khamenei death Iran crude oil prices crude oil surge Abhishek Sharma Abu Dhabi ayatollah ali khamenei ali khamenei keir starmer Abu Dhabi market news burj khalifa Donald Trump Iran benjamin netanyahu Ayatollah Ali Khamenei death Iran crude oil prices crude oil surge Abhishek Sharma Abu Dhabi ayatollah ali khamenei ali khamenei keir starmer Abu Dhabi market news burj khalifa Donald Trump Iran benjamin netanyahu Ayatollah Ali Khamenei death Iran crude oil prices crude oil surge Abhishek Sharma Abu Dhabi ayatollah ali khamenei
LIVE TV
Home > Business > GIFT Nifty Down By Over 100 Points, Asian Markets Slip, US Futures Slide, Crude Jumps 13%, Gold, Silver Surge Amid Iran-Israel-US War – How Will Sensex, Nifty Open Today?

GIFT Nifty Down By Over 100 Points, Asian Markets Slip, US Futures Slide, Crude Jumps 13%, Gold, Silver Surge Amid Iran-Israel-US War – How Will Sensex, Nifty Open Today?

Indian markets are set for a sharp gap-down opening as global equities tumble following escalating tensions between the US, Israel, and Iran. GIFT Nifty plunged over 100 points, while crude oil and gold prices surged amid fears of a wider regional conflict.

GIFT Nifty falls 100+ pts as oil, gold surge amid US-Israel-Iran tensions; Sensex, Nifty eye sharp gap-down open. Photo: ANI.
GIFT Nifty falls 100+ pts as oil, gold surge amid US-Israel-Iran tensions; Sensex, Nifty eye sharp gap-down open. Photo: ANI.

Published By: Zubair Amin
Published: March 2, 2026 08:10:33 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

GIFT Nifty Down By Over 100 Points, Asian Markets Slip, US Futures Slide, Crude Jumps 13%, Gold, Silver Surge Amid Iran-Israel-US War – How Will Sensex, Nifty Open Today?

GIFT Nifty was down 117.50 points near the 25,167 mark at the time of writing this news, signalling a gap-down start for domestic benchmarks. The Nifty 50 is likely to open sharply lower, tracking weakness in global markets, according to reports. 

The rupee is also expected to remain under pressure through the trading session.

The decline follows a sharp deterioration in the geopolitical landscape after US-Israel strikes on Iran and Tehran’s retaliation, developments that have rattled global financial markets.

You Might Be Interested In

Asian Markets Slide

Risk-off sentiment swept across Asia, with regional shares falling 1.2%. Across West Asia, markets traded deep in the red.

The weakness extended to broader Asian markets, where screens were awash in red amid fears of a wider regional escalation and potential disruption to global oil supplies.

In the United States, equity-index futures for key benchmarks dropped 0.6%, though they recovered from earlier session lows.

Also Read: Gold Rates, March 2: What To Expect Tomorrow Amid Middle East Crisis After Iran’s Ali Khamenei’s Death In US-Israel Strike | Check Latest Prices In India

How Nifty, Sensex Behaved On Friday?

The sell-off in global markets comes after Indian indices had already posted steep losses in the previous session.

On Friday, the Nifty 50 fell 318 points, or 1.25%, to close at 25,178. The BSE Sensex dropped 961 points, or 1.17%, to settle at 81,287.

Crude Oil Surges as Strait of Hormuz Closure Jolts Markets

Crude oil prices spiked sharply amid escalating tensions. Brent crude surged as much as 13% to around $82 per barrel before trimming gains to trade about 7% higher.

The spike in oil prices further weighed on investor sentiment, particularly in energy-importing economies.

US Stock Futures Slide: Dow Jones, S&P 500 Futures Slip

Overnight, US stock futures declined as rising oil prices and growing geopolitical risks pushed investors toward safe-haven assets.

Futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 571 points, or 1.2%. S&P 500 futures dropped 1%, while Nasdaq-100 futures slipped more than 1%.

Gold futures rose 2%, reflecting increased demand for defensive assets.

Gold and Silver Rally on Safe-Haven Buying

Precious metals rallied strongly as geopolitical tensions boosted safe-haven demand.

In India, the rate for 24-carat gold stood at Rs 1,62,190 per 10 grams, up nearly 2% from the previous day. In Delhi, 24-carat gold was priced at Rs 1,61,910 per 10 grams, while 18-carat gold was at Rs 1,21,642.5.

In Dubai, 24-carat gold was quoted at Rs 1,49,590.

On COMEX, gold traded at $5,372.20 an ounce, up 2.4%, after rising 0.9% earlier to hover around $5,325 an ounce, off session highs.

Silver prices also climbed sharply. In India, silver jumped 7% to Rs 2.8 lakh per kilogram. On COMEX, silver rose 1.83% to trade at $95 per troy ounce.

The metal had previously hit record highs in January amid geopolitical tensions and speculative buying.

Disclaimer: This content is for informational purposes only and not financial advice. Market conditions are volatile and subject to change. Please do your own research or consult a financial advisor before making any investment decisions.

Also Read: Will Dubai, Abu Dhabi Stock Markets Open Today Amid US‑Israel‑Iran Conflict? Everything You Should Know

First published on: Mar 2, 2026 8:10 AM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: business newsGIFT Niftyniftysensexstock market today

RELATED News

What Will Happen In The Stock Market Today? US–Israel–Iran War, Oil & Gold Up, Shares Down — Missiles In the Sky, Expected Meltdown For Dalal Street

Gold Rates, March 2: What To Expect Tomorrow Amid Middle East Crisis After Iran’s Ali Khamenei’s Death In US-Israel Strike | Check Latest Prices In India

Gold Rate Today, Feb 28: How US-Iran War Could Impact Gold-Silver Prices In India? Check City-Wise Latest Rate

QGroup Partners with Indian Institute of Technology Madras Alumnus Deepak Choubey to Launch Sliq Group in India

Building the Future of Steel: MPK Steels Enhances Capacity with Automation and Solar Expansion

LATEST NEWS

GIFT Nifty Down By Over 100 Points, Asian Markets Slip, US Futures Slide, Crude Jumps 13%, Gold, Silver Surge Amid Iran-Israel-US War – How Will Sensex, Nifty Open Today?

Israel Bombs Hezbollah Strongholds In Beirut Lebanon Hours After Rocket Attack, Ceasefire Shattered After Killing Of Ali Khamenei – Middle East On Brink

Was The Cyprus Blast Near UK’s RAF Akrotiri Base Caused By Iranian Drones? ‘Security Threat’ Declared: Reports

UK PM Keir Starmer Allows US To Use British Bases For Defensive Strikes Against Iran, Describes The Situation As ‘Clearly Dangerous’

19 Minute 34 Second Viral MMS: Is There A Season 2 Of The Video? Everything You Should Know

Is World’s Tallest Building, Burj Khalifa Open or Closed For Visitors Following Iranian Missile Strikes On Dubai? Travel Advisory Issued, Check Guidelines Here

How Long Will The US-Israel ‘War’ Against Iran Last? President Donald Trump Provides Biggest Update, Says It ‘Could Be Four…’

PM Narendra Modi Speaks To Benjamin Netanyahu, Urges Immediate Cessation Of Hostilities Amid Middle East Asia Turmoil

Israeli Airstrikes Hit A Hospital On Tehran’s Gandhi Street; Patients Evacuated Amid Fears For Babies And Other Patients — Watch Video

Violent Pro-Iran Protests In Pakistan’s Karachi Kill 23, Dozens Injured After Ayatollah Ali Khamenei’s Death As Demonstrators Attempt To Storm US Consulate And UN Office

GIFT Nifty Down By Over 100 Points, Asian Markets Slip, US Futures Slide, Crude Jumps 13%, Gold, Silver Surge Amid Iran-Israel-US War – How Will Sensex, Nifty Open Today?

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

GIFT Nifty Down By Over 100 Points, Asian Markets Slip, US Futures Slide, Crude Jumps 13%, Gold, Silver Surge Amid Iran-Israel-US War – How Will Sensex, Nifty Open Today?

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

GIFT Nifty Down By Over 100 Points, Asian Markets Slip, US Futures Slide, Crude Jumps 13%, Gold, Silver Surge Amid Iran-Israel-US War – How Will Sensex, Nifty Open Today?
GIFT Nifty Down By Over 100 Points, Asian Markets Slip, US Futures Slide, Crude Jumps 13%, Gold, Silver Surge Amid Iran-Israel-US War – How Will Sensex, Nifty Open Today?
GIFT Nifty Down By Over 100 Points, Asian Markets Slip, US Futures Slide, Crude Jumps 13%, Gold, Silver Surge Amid Iran-Israel-US War – How Will Sensex, Nifty Open Today?
GIFT Nifty Down By Over 100 Points, Asian Markets Slip, US Futures Slide, Crude Jumps 13%, Gold, Silver Surge Amid Iran-Israel-US War – How Will Sensex, Nifty Open Today?

QUICK LINKS