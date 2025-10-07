LIVE TV
The Global Business & Education Summit 2025, held on September 23 at the House of Lords, UK Parliament, brought together global policymakers, educators, entrepreneurs, and diplomats to foster collaboration in sustainable business, education reform, and humanitarian leadership. Organized by Trident Events & Media Ltd (UK) with partners from India and France, the summit emphasized purposeful leadership and global cooperation. Highlights included the Global Inspirational Awards 2025, the conferment of Honorary Doctorates by IIPPT / Ecole Supérieure Robert de Sorbon (France), and discussions on education, innovation, and inclusive growth. The event celebrated unity, compassion, and visionary leadership that bridges nations and industries.

Global Business & Education Summit 2025 at UK Parliament Unites World Leaders for Purposeful Progress

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: October 7, 2025 16:40:03 IST

London (United Kingdom) [England], October 6: In the age of change and purposeful leadership, The Global Business & Education Summit 2025—Edition 8—was a coming together of knowledge, creativity, and global accord. It was organised on 23rd September 2025 at the House of Lords, UK Parliament, and it saw a group of renowned gathering of policymakers, educators, entrepreneurs, diplomats, and humanitarian leaders.

Organised by Trident Events & Media Ltd (UK) in association with T.Exclusive Lifestyle & Media Pvt Ltd (India) and in academic association with IIPPT / Ecole Supérieure Robert de Sorbon, France, the summit highlighted the international synergy of education, enterprise, and empathy. With the patronage of the World Humanitarians Foundation (UK) and Blossam Media Pvt Ltd (India), this edition of the Global Business Summit enhanced the connection between purpose and progress.

1. A Convergence of Global Leadership

The summit brought together thought leaders and changemakers from more than 20 countries. The agenda centred on sustainable business development, education reform, technological enablement, and global social responsibility.

Reflections at The Global Business & Education Summit 2025 reinforced the idea that leadership today is not just about power or profit—it is about purpose, people, and positive impact.

2. Honoring Visionaries with Global Inspirational Awards

One of the most highly anticipated moments of the night was the Global Inspirational Awards 2025, honoring remarkable contributions in business, education, and humanitarian sectors. The awards recognised those who turned ambition into action and influence into impact.

The honorees were visionaries who showed perseverance, creativity, and empathy in their fields. The awards praised not only individual excellence but also the collaborative spirit that characterises the current age.

3. Honorary Doctorates by French Academia

The IIPPT / Ecole Supérieure Robert de Sorbon, France, awarded Honorary Doctorates to deserving individuals for their lifelong commitment to education, innovation, and human development.
These awards represented an international pledge to the recognition of excellence across borders, reminding us that education is still the biggest driver of change.

4. Voices of Influence

Dr Shiv Kakran, communications officer at Trident Events & Media Ltd (UK), termed the summit as a “meeting place for minds and ideas”, noting that it seeks to promote global collaborations for cooperative advancement.

Mr Mayank Dahiya of T.Exclusive Lifestyle & Media Pvt Ltd (India) called the summit “a celebration of knowledge, business, and empowerment—an ode to builders of a brighter tomorrow.”

At the same time, Ms Disha D. Kakran of the World Humanitarians Foundation (UK) emphasised the humanitarian nature of the event: “This platform acknowledges tales of courage, compassion, and contribution that inspire change on a global scale.”

5. A Platform Beyond Borders

What distinguishes The Global Business & Education Summit 2025 is how it can bring together industries that are habitually viewed in silos—education, social impact, and business.
By mixing enterprise with compassion, and innovation with diversity, the summit showed the way in which international cooperation can power fair growth and sustainable change.

6. The Symbolism of the Venue

Holding the event at the House of Lords, UK Parliament, gave the summit a certain gravitas. The historic location highlighted the long-standing relationship between governance and world progress.
It reminded guests that although policies form economies, deliberate leadership forms humankind.

7. Strengthening Global Partnerships

The summit consolidated the increasing collaboration among the UK, India, and France—demonstrating the extent to which transnational collaboration can have a tangible impact. The presence of Blossam Media Pvt Ltd and T.Exclusive Lifestyle & Media Pvt Ltd reflected the power of Indian businesses in international diplomacy and cross-cultural exchange.

8. The Legacy Continues

As curtains came down on Global Business & Education Summit 2025, there was one reality that ran through every speech, every handshake, every award—progress is strongest when it is shared.
Trident Events & Media Ltd and its global partners are committed to continuing to advocate for excellence, innovation, and humanitarian leadership globally.

Conclusion

The Global Business & Education Summit 2025 was not just an event; it was proof of how brains and heart can go hand in hand in creating a better, more compassionate world.
By acknowledging leadership in all its forms—intellectual, entrepreneurial, and philanthropic—it reaffirmed its place as one of the most distinguished international gatherings of the year.

In a world too often defined by rivalry, the summit reminded us that cooperation is the currency of transformation.

First published on: Oct 7, 2025 4:21 PM IST
