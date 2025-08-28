LIVE TV
ALERT! Gold Prices Dip, Should You Invest On August 28, 2025? Check Yellow Metal Rates In Your City

ALERT! Gold Prices Dip, Should You Invest On August 28, 2025? Check Yellow Metal Rates In Your City

Gold prices dipped slightly on August 28, 2025, while silver rose modestly. Long-term trends show strong returns, but investors should watch market shifts before investing in precious metals.

Gold Price Today
Gold Price Today

Published By: Aishwarya Samant
Last updated: August 28, 2025 12:25:07 IST

Gold and Silver Price Today: What Are the Questions? Gold and Silver Prices on August 28, 2025: Is It the Right Time to Invest?

Have you been following gold and silver prices lately? The domestic futures market recorded a slight fall in the price of gold on August 28, 2025, ahead of key US inflation figures. By mid-morning, MCX Gold October contracts were trading at ₹101,396 per 10 grams, down 0.14%. Meanwhile, the price of silver increased slightly, with September contracts at ₹1,16,450 per kilogram.

You may ask, is now the right time to invest? Take a look at the long-term trends. Over the past 20 years, gold’s returns have been spectacular, rising approximately 1,200%. It increased from ₹7,638 per 10 grams in 2005 to over ₹1,00,000 in 2025. Gold has actually given positive returns in 16 of those 20 years, making it a consistent asset. This year alone, it has grown by 31%, confirming its position as one of the best performers amid uncertain market conditions.

Silver has not been left behind; it has endured and maintained prices above ₹1 lakh per kilogram for a significant period. Silver appreciated by almost 669% over the same 20 years.

So, what’s your next move? It could be prudent to monitor market trends before investing, as prices keep changing. Smart decisions come with patience.

Gold Price And Silver Price Amid Tariff Concerns

Gold Rates on MCX – August 20, 2025 

The gold futures are declining in the Indian market on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) as of August 28, 2025.

The gold contract of October 2025 is selling at ₹1,01,005 per 10 grams, as compared to the last price of ₹1,01,542. This is an indication that the price fell by ₹537. The gold contract ₹1,00,502 is the September 2025 gold contract which will be called GOLDM. In general, gold prices are declining marginally today.

This is a price alteration impacting individuals who trade in buying and selling gold at the MCX in India.

Silver Rates on MCX – August 20, 2025 

On the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), the silver futures are lower as of August 28, 2025. 
The September futures are the most active contract and it is priced at ₹1,16,059 per kg. December futures are trading at ₹1,17,340, and March futures are trading at ₹1,18,935 per kg. 
These prices are live as of the day of reporting and they can vary during the day with the market movements. The international spot price is one of the major determinants of MCX silver prices, which is currently at approximately 38.89 per troy ounce. Before conducting an investment decision, the traders must be attentive to changes in prices.

Gold Price Today In India 

  • Gold price today in Delhi
    • 24K Gold: ₹1,02,600
    • 22K Gold: ₹94,060
  • Gold price today in Noida
    • 24K Gold: ₹1,02,750
    • 22K Gold: ₹94,200
  • Gold price today in Lucknow
    • 24K Gold: ₹1,02,600
    • 22K Gold: ₹94,050
  • Gold price today in Chennai
    • 24K Gold: ₹1,02,600
    • 22K Gold: ₹94,050
  • Gold price today in Mumbai
    • 24K Gold: ₹1,02,600
    • 22K Gold: ₹94,050
  • Gold price today in Kolkata
    • 24K Gold: ₹1,02,600
    • 22K Gold: ₹94,050
City 24K Gold Price 22K Gold Price
Delhi ₹1,02,600 ₹94,060
Noida ₹1,02,750 ₹94,200
Lucknow ₹1,02,600 ₹94,050
Chennai ₹1,02,600 ₹94,050
Mumbai ₹1,02,600 ₹94,050
Kolkata ₹1,02,600 ₹94,050
Bangalore ₹1,02,600 ₹94,050
Hyderabad ₹1,02,600 ₹94,050
Kerala ₹1,02,600 ₹94,050
Pune ₹1,02,600 ₹94,050

(Taken From Good Returns At11 AM)

Silver Price Today In India

  • Silver price today in Delhi
    • ₹1,16,620 per kg
  • Silver price today in Chennai
    • ₹1,17,180 per kg
  • Silver price today in Mumbai
    • ₹1,16,820 per kg
  • Silver price today in Kolkata
    • ₹1,16,670 per kg
City Silver Price Today (₹/kg)
Delhi ₹1,16,620 per kg
Chennai ₹1,17,180 per kg
Mumbai ₹1,16,820 per kg
Kolkata ₹1,16,670 per kg
Bangalore ₹1,16,930 per kg

(Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as an investment advice. Prior to making an investment, conduct thorough research and consult with your financial advisor.)

