ALERT! Gold Prices Dip, Should You Invest On August 28, 2025? Check Yellow Metal Rates In Your City

Gold Price And Silver Price Amid Tariff Concerns
Gold Rates on MCX – August 20, 2025
The gold futures are declining in the Indian market on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) as of August 28, 2025.
The gold contract of October 2025 is selling at ₹1,01,005 per 10 grams, as compared to the last price of ₹1,01,542. This is an indication that the price fell by ₹537. The gold contract ₹1,00,502 is the September 2025 gold contract which will be called GOLDM. In general, gold prices are declining marginally today.
This is a price alteration impacting individuals who trade in buying and selling gold at the MCX in India.
Silver Rates on MCX – August 20, 2025
Gold Price Today In India
|City
|24K Gold Price
|22K Gold Price
|Delhi
|₹1,02,600
|₹94,060
|Noida
|₹1,02,750
|₹94,200
|Lucknow
|₹1,02,600
|₹94,050
|Chennai
|₹1,02,600
|₹94,050
|Mumbai
|₹1,02,600
|₹94,050
|Kolkata
|₹1,02,600
|₹94,050
|Bangalore
|₹1,02,600
|₹94,050
|Hyderabad
|₹1,02,600
|₹94,050
|Kerala
|₹1,02,600
|₹94,050
|Pune
|₹1,02,600
|₹94,050
(Taken From Good Returns At11 AM)
Silver Price Today In India
|City
|Silver Price Today (₹/kg)
|Delhi
|₹1,16,620 per kg
|Chennai
|₹1,17,180 per kg
|Mumbai
|₹1,16,820 per kg
|Kolkata
|₹1,16,670 per kg
|Bangalore
|₹1,16,930 per kg
(Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as an investment advice. Prior to making an investment, conduct thorough research and consult with your financial advisor.)
