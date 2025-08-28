ALERT! Gold Prices Dip, Should You Invest On August 28, 2025? Check Yellow Metal Rates In Your City

Gold and Silver Price Today: What Are the Questions? Gold and Silver Prices on August 28, 2025: Is It the Right Time to Invest?

Have you been following gold and silver prices lately? The domestic futures market recorded a slight fall in the price of gold on August 28, 2025, ahead of key US inflation figures. By mid-morning, MCX Gold October contracts were trading at ₹101,396 per 10 grams, down 0.14%. Meanwhile, the price of silver increased slightly, with September contracts at ₹1,16,450 per kilogram.

You may ask, is now the right time to invest? Take a look at the long-term trends. Over the past 20 years, gold’s returns have been spectacular, rising approximately 1,200%. It increased from ₹7,638 per 10 grams in 2005 to over ₹1,00,000 in 2025. Gold has actually given positive returns in 16 of those 20 years, making it a consistent asset. This year alone, it has grown by 31%, confirming its position as one of the best performers amid uncertain market conditions.

Silver has not been left behind; it has endured and maintained prices above ₹1 lakh per kilogram for a significant period. Silver appreciated by almost 669% over the same 20 years.

So, what’s your next move? It could be prudent to monitor market trends before investing, as prices keep changing. Smart decisions come with patience.