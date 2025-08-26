LIVE TV
Home > Business > Want To Know Why The Indian Stock Market Is Falling? Here Are 5 Key Reasons Explained

Want To Know Why The Indian Stock Market Is Falling? Here Are 5 Key Reasons Explained

Stock Market Today: Indian markets fell sharply amid fears of a 50% U.S. tariff, global tensions after Fed governor firing, and Trump’s trade threats. Despite early losses, PM Modi assures limited impact; recovery expected soon.

Stock Market today
Stock Market today

Published By: Aishwarya Samant
Last updated: August 26, 2025 12:42:22 IST

With the stock market opening in the red, both Sensex and Nifty fell sharply this morning. Many investors are worried about this sudden drop in prices. One major concern is the fear of a possible 50% U.S. tariff on Indian products, which could hurt trade and reduce business revenue.

On top of that, global tensions are rising due to the unexpected removal of a U.S. Federal Reserve governor, adding more uncertainty to the market. Asian markets also showed weakness, while gold prices went up as investors looked for safer investment options.

Although yesterday started well and the Sensex ended the day with a 329-point gain, today’s market mood is different. Investors are nervous, and early selling shows that clearly. However, Indian markets often recover by the end of the day, supported by domestic traders.

Today the stock market opened in red, Sensex opened at 81,390.06, down 245.84 points (0.30%), while Nifty fell 56.85 points (0.23%) to 24,910.90. Markets started lower as investors stay cautious amid global uncertainties.

So, why are the markets falling today? Let’s look at the 5 key reasons behind this downturn.

Stock Market Today: 5 Key Reasons For Todays’s Fall

  • Trump sacks Fed Cook
    Trump removes Fed Governor Lisa Cook on grounds of lying in the issuance of a mortgage, stating that he will have enough evidence to prove the untruth. Markets did not play around.
  • Trump on China
    You want to be beleaguered by 200 percent tariffs, then you give us Mag (sic) x2. Beijing is already sensitive following the tightening of rare earth exports in April.
  • Trump has a Tariff Tantrum
    Digital tax nations? Trump says remove them or get hit with more tariffs. The trade drama persists on the global level.
  • Markets Reaction
    Asian markets were following in the footsteps of Wall Street and falling after the news on Monday — Nikkei was down 1.16%, Kospi fell 0.88%. Hang Seng futures were sensitive. The U.S. indices corrected before the release of Nvidia earnings and important data.
  • Stock Highlights
    • Nvidia: +1.03% – still the poster child of AI.
    • Tesla: +1.94% – At the start of the week, Elon fans cranked up the engines.
    • Intel: -1% – chip slips.
    • RH – Wayfair: -5%+ – home decor, hard decline.

  • Commodities

    • Crude Oil
      • Brent crude fell 0.52% to $68.44 per barrel
      • WTI crude dropped 0.59% to $64.42
      • This comes after a nearly 2% surge in the previous session
    • US Dollar
      • Weakened after Lisa Cook’s dismissal from the Fed
      • Dollar index slipped 0.24% to 98.19
      • Fell 0.4% to 147.24 yen
      • Euro rose 0.3% to $1.165
    • Gold
      • Spot gold rose 0.5% to $3,384.34 per ounc, a two-week high
      • US gold futures (Dec delivery) gained 0.4% to $3,432.40
    • Indian Rupee – Current Status
      • The rupee is trading at ₹87.80 per U.S. dollar, nearing its all-time low of ₹87.95.
      • In early trade, the rupee moved within a narrow range of ₹87.64 to ₹87.68, based on non-deliverable forward (NDF) contracts.
      • The fall comes amid fresh U.S. tariff threats and global market jitters.
      • Despite a weaker U.S. dollar overall, the rupee remains under pressure due to geopolitical concerns and trade uncertainty.

Stock Market Today 

Right now, the Sensex and Nifty are experiencing a significant fall due to global factors, with Trump and tariff concerns being the biggest influences on the Indian stock market. Today is the deadline for the imposition of tariffs on India, which is causing nervousness among investors. However, during his visit to Gujarat yesterday, PM Modi reassured everyone that the tariff would not have a major impact on the country. Most agree that this is just a market correction, and investors and traders will take some time to recover from the initial shock.

On a broader domestic level, the Indian market is still growing strongly and is expected to help the country’s economy in the long run.

At the time of writing, the Sensex was trading at 81,087.79, down by 548.12 points (0.67%), while the Nifty was at 24,802.55, down 165.20 points (0.66%).

Tags: GIFT Niftyniftysensexstock market newsstock market today

Want To Know Why The Indian Stock Market Is Falling? Here Are 5 Key Reasons Explained

Want To Know Why The Indian Stock Market Is Falling? Here Are 5 Key Reasons Explained

