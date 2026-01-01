Gold And Silver Price Today On 1 January 2026: Check 18K, 22K, 24K Gold Price In Chennai, Hyderabad, Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Bangalore

Gold Rate in India: Looking to buy gold or silver today? Here’s your quick guide! On Thursday, 1 January, 2026, 24K, 22K, and 18K gold prices held steady across India’s major cities, while 1 kg silver rates gave investors and jewellery lovers something to check before making their next sparkling move.

Gold Rate In India

According to MCX, check the 24 carat, 22 carat, and 18 carat gold prices in India on On Thursday, 1 January, 2026.

24 Karat Gold Rate: ₹13,521

22 Karat Gold Rate: ₹12,395

18 Karat Gold Rate: ₹10,144

Gold Price Today (24K, 22K, 18K) In Major Indian Cities

City 24K Gold Rate Today 22K Gold Rate Today 18K Gold Rate Today Chennai ₹13,614

₹12,440

₹10,375

Mumbai ₹13,506

₹12,380

₹10,129

Delhi ₹ 13,521

₹12,395

₹10,144

Kolkata ₹13,588 ₹12,455

₹10,191

Bangalore ₹13,506

₹12,380

₹10,129

Hyderabad ₹13,506

₹12,380

₹10,129

Kerala ₹13,614

₹12,440

₹10,375

Pune ₹13,506

₹12,380

₹10,129



Silver Price Today In Major Indian Cities

City 1 Kg Silver Rate Today Chennai ₹2,56,000

Mumbai ₹2,38,000 Delhi ₹2,38,000

Kolkata ₹2,38,000 Bangalore ₹2,38,000 Hyderabad ₹2,38,000 Kerala ₹2,38,000 Pune ₹2,38,000

(With Inputs From Good Returnd)

