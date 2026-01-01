LIVE TV
Gold And Silver Price Today On 1 January 2026: Check 18K, 22K, 24K Gold Price In Chennai, Hyderabad, Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Bangalore

Gold And Silver Price Today On 1 January 2026: Check 18K, 22K, 24K Gold Price In Chennai, Hyderabad, Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Bangalore

On Thursday, 1 January 2026, 24K, 22K, and 18K gold prices remained steady across major Indian cities, while 1 kg silver rates gave investors and jewellery buyers updated market insights.

Gold And Silver Price Today On 1 January 2026: Check 18K, 22K, 24K Gold Price In Chennai, Hyderabad, Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Bangalore
Gold And Silver Price Today On 1 January 2026: Check 18K, 22K, 24K Gold Price In Chennai, Hyderabad, Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Bangalore

Published By: Aishwarya Samant
Published: January 1, 2026 11:48:17 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Gold And Silver Price Today On 1 January 2026: Check 18K, 22K, 24K Gold Price In Chennai, Hyderabad, Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Bangalore

Gold Rate in India: Looking to buy gold or silver today? Here’s your quick guide! On Thursday, 1 January, 2026, 24K, 22K, and 18K gold prices held steady across India’s major cities, while 1 kg silver rates gave investors and jewellery lovers something to check before making their next sparkling move.

Gold Rate In India 

According to MCX, check the 24 carat, 22 carat, and 18 carat gold prices in India on On Thursday, 1 January, 2026. 

  • 24 Karat Gold Rate: ₹13,521
  • 22 Karat Gold Rate: ₹12,395
  • 18 Karat Gold Rate: ₹10,144 

Gold Price Today (24K, 22K, 18K) In Major Indian Cities 

City 24K Gold Rate Today 22K Gold Rate Today 18K Gold Rate Today
Chennai ₹13,614
 ₹12,440
 ₹10,375
Mumbai ₹13,506
 ₹12,380
 ₹10,129
Delhi 13,521
 ₹12,395
 ₹10,144
Kolkata ₹13,588 ₹12,455
 ₹10,191
Bangalore ₹13,506
 ₹12,380
 ₹10,129
Hyderabad ₹13,506
 ₹12,380
 ₹10,129
Kerala ₹13,614
 ₹12,440
 ₹10,375
Pune ₹13,506
 ₹12,380
 ₹10,129

Silver Price Today In Major Indian Cities 

City 1 Kg Silver Rate Today
Chennai ₹2,56,000
Mumbai ₹2,38,000
Delhi ₹2,38,000
Kolkata ₹2,38,000
Bangalore ₹2,38,000
Hyderabad ₹2,38,000
Kerala ₹2,38,000
Pune ₹2,38,000

(With Inputs From Good Returnd)

First published on: Jan 1, 2026 11:48 AM IST
Gold And Silver Price Today On 1 January 2026: Check 18K, 22K, 24K Gold Price In Chennai, Hyderabad, Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Bangalore

