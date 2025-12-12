LIVE TV
Home > Business > Gold and Silver Price Today on 12 December 2025: Check 18K, 22K, 24K Gold Price in Chennai, Hyderabad, Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Bangalore

Gold Rate in India: Gold prices in India rose by 0.04%, extending their mild upward momentum amid steady domestic demand and supportive global cues. The silver price in India witnessed an upward movement. Get the latest 18 carat, 22 carat,, 24 carat gold price in Chennai, Hyderabad, Bangalore, Delhi, Mumbai, and Kolkata.

Published By: Manisha Chauhan
Published: December 12, 2025 12:23:56 IST

Gold Rate in India: Gold prices in India rose by 0.04%, extending their mild upward momentum amid steady domestic demand and supportive global cues. The slight uptick comes as international markets remain largely range-bound, with prices edging sideways following weaker U.S. economic data. Meanwhile, the US dollar continues to drift lower, a trend that typically supports gold since a softer dollar makes the metal more affordable for overseas buyers, boosting overall demand. The silver price in India witnessed an upward movement. Analysts note that precious metals continue to climb, so investors are closely watching the gold price on December 10, 2025.

Gold Rate in India 

According to MCX, check the 24 carat, 22 carat, and 18 carat gold price in India on November 12, 2025, Wednesday. 

  • 24 Karat Gold Rate: Rs 13,266
  • 22 Karat Gold Rate: Rs 12,160
  • 18 Karat Gold Rate: Rs 9,949

Gold Price Today (24K, 22K, 18K) in Major Indian Cities (1 Gram)

City  18K Gold Rate Today 22K Gold Rate Today  24K Gold Rate Today
Chennai ₹13,364 ₹12,250 ₹10,230
Mumbai ₹13,266 ₹12,160 ₹9,949
Delhi ₹13,281 ₹12,175 ₹9,964
Kolkata ₹13,266 ₹12,160 ₹9,949
Bangalore ₹13,266 ₹12,160 ₹9,949
Hyderabad ₹13,266 ₹12,160 ₹9,949
Pune ₹13,266 ₹12,160 ₹9,949
Vadodara ₹13,271 ₹12,165 ₹9,954
Ahmedabad ₹13,271 ₹12,165 ₹9,954
Kerala ₹13,266 ₹12,160 ₹9,949

 Silver Rate Today in Major Indian Cities 

City  10Gm Silver Rate Today 100Gm Silver Rate Today  1 Kg Silver Rate Today
Chennai ₹2,150 ₹21,500 ₹2,15,000
Mumbai ₹2,040 ₹20,400 ₹2,04,000
Delhi ₹2,040 ₹20,400 ₹2,04,000
Kolkata ₹2,040 ₹20,400 ₹2,04,000
Bangalore ₹2,040 ₹20,400 ₹2,04,000
Hyderabad ₹2,150 ₹21,500 ₹2,15,000
Pune ₹2,040 ₹20,400 ₹2,04,000
Vadodara ₹2,040 ₹20,400 ₹2,04,000
Ahmedabad ₹2,040 ₹20,400 ₹2,04,000
Kerala ₹2,150 ₹21,500 ₹2,15,000

