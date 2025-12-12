Gold and Silver Price Today on 12 December 2025: Check 18K, 22K, 24K Gold Price in Chennai, Hyderabad, Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Bangalore

Gold Rate in India: Gold prices in India rose by 0.04%, extending their mild upward momentum amid steady domestic demand and supportive global cues. The slight uptick comes as international markets remain largely range-bound, with prices edging sideways following weaker U.S. economic data. Meanwhile, the US dollar continues to drift lower, a trend that typically supports gold since a softer dollar makes the metal more affordable for overseas buyers, boosting overall demand. The silver price in India witnessed an upward movement. Analysts note that precious metals continue to climb, so investors are closely watching the gold price on December 10, 2025.

Gold Rate in India

According to MCX, check the 24 carat, 22 carat, and 18 carat gold price in India on November 12, 2025, Wednesday.

24 Karat Gold Rate: Rs 13,266

22 Karat Gold Rate: Rs 12,160

18 Karat Gold Rate: Rs 9,949

Gold Price Today (24K, 22K, 18K) in Major Indian Cities (1 Gram)

City 18K Gold Rate Today 22K Gold Rate Today 24K Gold Rate Today Chennai ₹13,364 ₹12,250 ₹10,230 Mumbai ₹13,266 ₹12,160 ₹9,949 Delhi ₹13,281 ₹12,175 ₹9,964 Kolkata ₹13,266 ₹12,160 ₹9,949 Bangalore ₹13,266 ₹12,160 ₹9,949 Hyderabad ₹13,266 ₹12,160 ₹9,949 Pune ₹13,266 ₹12,160 ₹9,949 Vadodara ₹13,271 ₹12,165 ₹9,954 Ahmedabad ₹13,271 ₹12,165 ₹9,954 Kerala ₹13,266 ₹12,160 ₹9,949

Silver Rate Today in Major Indian Cities

City 10Gm Silver Rate Today 100Gm Silver Rate Today 1 Kg Silver Rate Today Chennai ₹2,150 ₹21,500 ₹2,15,000 Mumbai ₹2,040 ₹20,400 ₹2,04,000 Delhi ₹2,040 ₹20,400 ₹2,04,000 Kolkata ₹2,040 ₹20,400 ₹2,04,000 Bangalore ₹2,040 ₹20,400 ₹2,04,000 Hyderabad ₹2,150 ₹21,500 ₹2,15,000 Pune ₹2,040 ₹20,400 ₹2,04,000 Vadodara ₹2,040 ₹20,400 ₹2,04,000 Ahmedabad ₹2,040 ₹20,400 ₹2,04,000 Kerala ₹2,150 ₹21,500 ₹2,15,000