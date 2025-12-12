Gold and Silver Price Today on 12 December 2025: Check 18K, 22K, 24K Gold Price in Chennai, Hyderabad, Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Bangalore

Gold Rate in India: Gold prices in India rose by 0.04%, extending their mild upward momentum amid steady domestic demand and supportive global cues. The slight uptick comes as international markets remain largely range-bound, with prices edging sideways following weaker U.S. economic data. Meanwhile, the US dollar continues to drift lower, a trend that typically supports gold since a softer dollar makes the metal more affordable for overseas buyers, boosting overall demand. The silver price in India witnessed an upward movement. Analysts note that precious metals continue to climb, so investors are closely watching the gold price on December 10, 2025.
Gold Rate in India
According to MCX, check the 24 carat, 22 carat, and 18 carat gold price in India on November 12, 2025, Wednesday.
- 24 Karat Gold Rate: Rs 13,266
- 22 Karat Gold Rate: Rs 12,160
- 18 Karat Gold Rate: Rs 9,949
Gold Price Today (24K, 22K, 18K) in Major Indian Cities (1 Gram)
|City
|18K Gold Rate Today
|22K Gold Rate Today
|24K Gold Rate Today
|Chennai
|₹13,364
|₹12,250
|₹10,230
|Mumbai
|₹13,266
|₹12,160
|₹9,949
|Delhi
|₹13,281
|₹12,175
|₹9,964
|Kolkata
|₹13,266
|₹12,160
|₹9,949
|Bangalore
|₹13,266
|₹12,160
|₹9,949
|Hyderabad
|₹13,266
|₹12,160
|₹9,949
|Pune
|₹13,266
|₹12,160
|₹9,949
|Vadodara
|₹13,271
|₹12,165
|₹9,954
|Ahmedabad
|₹13,271
|₹12,165
|₹9,954
|Kerala
|₹13,266
|₹12,160
|₹9,949
Silver Rate Today in Major Indian Cities
|City
|10Gm Silver Rate Today
|100Gm Silver Rate Today
|1 Kg Silver Rate Today
|Chennai
|₹2,150
|₹21,500
|₹2,15,000
|Mumbai
|₹2,040
|₹20,400
|₹2,04,000
|Delhi
|₹2,040
|₹20,400
|₹2,04,000
|Kolkata
|₹2,040
|₹20,400
|₹2,04,000
|Bangalore
|₹2,040
|₹20,400
|₹2,04,000
|Hyderabad
|₹2,150
|₹21,500
|₹2,15,000
|Pune
|₹2,040
|₹20,400
|₹2,04,000
|Vadodara
|₹2,040
|₹20,400
|₹2,04,000
|Ahmedabad
|₹2,040
|₹20,400
|₹2,04,000
|Kerala
|₹2,150
|₹21,500
|₹2,15,000
