Gold and Silver Price Today on 15 December 2025: Check 18K, 22K, 24K Gold Price in Chennai, Hyderabad, Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Mumbai

Gold Rate in India: Gold prices in India saw a slight decline, easing after recent gains as investors adopted a cautious approach. The marginal dip comes amid profit booking and mixed global cues, while domestic demand remained steady. Meanwhile, silver prices in India witnessed a similar change to the yellow metal. Analysts suggest that fluctuations in precious metals prices are short-term, so investors are closely watching the gold price on December 15, 2025.

Gold Rate in India

According to MCX, check the 24 carat, 22 carat, and 18 carat gold price in India on November 15, 2025, Monday.

24 Karat Gold Rate: Rs 13,473

22 Karat Gold Rate: Rs 12,350

18 Karat Gold Rate: Rs 10,105

Gold Price Today (24K, 22K, 18K) in Major Indian Cities (1 Gram)

City 18K Gold Rate Today 22K Gold Rate Today 24K Gold Rate Today Chennai ₹13,593 ₹12,460 ₹10,400 Mumbai ₹13,473 ₹12,350 ₹10,105 Delhi ₹13,488 ₹12,365 ₹10,120 Kolkata ₹13,473 ₹12,350 ₹10,105 Bangalore ₹13,473 ₹12,350 ₹10,105 Hyderabad ₹13,473 ₹12,350 ₹10,105 Kerala ₹13,473 ₹12,350 ₹10,105 Pune ₹13,473 ₹12,350 ₹10,105 Vadodara ₹13,478 ₹12,355 ₹10,110 Ahmedabad ₹13,478 ₹12,355 ₹10,110

Silver Rate Today in Major Indian Cities

City 10 Gm Silver Rate Today 100 Gm Silver Rate Today 1 Kg Silver Rate Today Chennai ₹2,130 ₹21,300 ₹2,13,000 Mumbai ₹2,009 ₹20,090 ₹2,00,900 Delhi ₹2,009 ₹20,090 ₹2,00,900 Kolkata ₹2,009 ₹20,090 ₹2,00,900 Bangalore ₹2,009 ₹20,090 ₹2,00,900 Hyderabad ₹2,130 ₹21,300 ₹2,13,000 Kerala ₹2,130 ₹21,300 ₹2,13,000 Pune ₹2,009 ₹20,090 ₹2,00,900 Vadodara ₹2,009 ₹20,090 ₹2,00,900 Ahmedabad ₹2,009 ₹20,090 ₹2,00,900