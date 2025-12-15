Gold and Silver Price Today on 15 December 2025: Check 18K, 22K, 24K Gold Price in Chennai, Hyderabad, Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Mumbai

Gold Rate in India: Gold prices in India saw a slight decline, easing after recent gains as investors adopted a cautious approach. The marginal dip comes amid profit booking and mixed global cues, while domestic demand remained steady. Meanwhile, silver prices in India witnessed a similar change to the yellow metal. Analysts suggest that fluctuations in precious metals prices are short-term, so investors are closely watching the gold price on December 15, 2025.
Gold Rate in India
According to MCX, check the 24 carat, 22 carat, and 18 carat gold price in India on November 15, 2025, Monday.
- 24 Karat Gold Rate: Rs 13,473
- 22 Karat Gold Rate: Rs 12,350
- 18 Karat Gold Rate: Rs 10,105
Gold Price Today (24K, 22K, 18K) in Major Indian Cities (1 Gram)
|City
|18K Gold Rate Today
|22K Gold Rate Today
|24K Gold Rate Today
|Chennai
|₹13,593
|₹12,460
|₹10,400
|Mumbai
|₹13,473
|₹12,350
|₹10,105
|Delhi
|₹13,488
|₹12,365
|₹10,120
|Kolkata
|₹13,473
|₹12,350
|₹10,105
|Bangalore
|₹13,473
|₹12,350
|₹10,105
|Hyderabad
|₹13,473
|₹12,350
|₹10,105
|Kerala
|₹13,473
|₹12,350
|₹10,105
|Pune
|₹13,473
|₹12,350
|₹10,105
|Vadodara
|₹13,478
|₹12,355
|₹10,110
|Ahmedabad
|₹13,478
|₹12,355
|₹10,110
Silver Rate Today in Major Indian Cities
|City
|10 Gm Silver Rate Today
|100 Gm Silver Rate Today
|1 Kg Silver Rate Today
|Chennai
|₹2,130
|₹21,300
|₹2,13,000
|Mumbai
|₹2,009
|₹20,090
|₹2,00,900
|Delhi
|₹2,009
|₹20,090
|₹2,00,900
|Kolkata
|₹2,009
|₹20,090
|₹2,00,900
|Bangalore
|₹2,009
|₹20,090
|₹2,00,900
|Hyderabad
|₹2,130
|₹21,300
|₹2,13,000
|Kerala
|₹2,130
|₹21,300
|₹2,13,000
|Pune
|₹2,009
|₹20,090
|₹2,00,900
|Vadodara
|₹2,009
|₹20,090
|₹2,00,900
|Ahmedabad
|₹2,009
|₹20,090
|₹2,00,900
