Home > Business > Gold and Silver Price Today on 15 December 2025: Check 18K, 22K, 24K Gold Price in Chennai, Hyderabad, Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Mumbai

Gold and Silver Price Today on 15 December 2025: Check 18K, 22K, 24K Gold Price in Chennai, Hyderabad, Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Mumbai

Gold prices in India saw a slight decline, easing after recent gains as investors adopted a cautious approach. The marginal dip comes amid profit booking and mixed global cues, while domestic demand remained steady. Analysts suggest that fluctuations in precious metals prices are short-term, so investors are closely watching the gold price on December 15, 2025.

Gold and silver price today. (Representative Image: Unsplash)
Gold and silver price today. (Representative Image: Unsplash)

Published By: Manisha Chauhan
Published: December 15, 2025 12:19:06 IST

Gold and Silver Price Today on 15 December 2025: Check 18K, 22K, 24K Gold Price in Chennai, Hyderabad, Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Mumbai

Gold Rate in India: Gold prices in India saw a slight decline, easing after recent gains as investors adopted a cautious approach. The marginal dip comes amid profit booking and mixed global cues, while domestic demand remained steady. Meanwhile, silver prices in India witnessed a similar change to the yellow metal. Analysts suggest that fluctuations in precious metals prices are short-term, so investors are closely watching the gold price on December 15, 2025.

Gold Rate in India 

According to MCX, check the 24 carat, 22 carat, and 18 carat gold price in India on November 15, 2025, Monday. 

  • 24 Karat Gold Rate: Rs 13,473
  • 22 Karat Gold Rate: Rs 12,350
  • 18 Karat Gold Rate: Rs 10,105

Gold Price Today (24K, 22K, 18K) in Major Indian Cities (1 Gram)

City 18K Gold Rate Today 22K Gold Rate Today 24K Gold Rate Today
Chennai ₹13,593 ₹12,460 ₹10,400
Mumbai ₹13,473 ₹12,350 ₹10,105
Delhi ₹13,488 ₹12,365 ₹10,120
Kolkata ₹13,473 ₹12,350 ₹10,105
Bangalore ₹13,473 ₹12,350 ₹10,105
Hyderabad ₹13,473 ₹12,350 ₹10,105
Kerala ₹13,473 ₹12,350 ₹10,105
Pune ₹13,473 ₹12,350 ₹10,105
Vadodara ₹13,478 ₹12,355 ₹10,110
Ahmedabad ₹13,478 ₹12,355 ₹10,110

Silver Rate Today in Major Indian Cities 

City 10 Gm Silver Rate Today 100 Gm Silver Rate Today 1 Kg Silver Rate Today
Chennai ₹2,130 ₹21,300 ₹2,13,000
Mumbai ₹2,009 ₹20,090 ₹2,00,900
Delhi ₹2,009 ₹20,090 ₹2,00,900
Kolkata ₹2,009 ₹20,090 ₹2,00,900
Bangalore ₹2,009 ₹20,090 ₹2,00,900
Hyderabad ₹2,130 ₹21,300 ₹2,13,000
Kerala ₹2,130 ₹21,300 ₹2,13,000
Pune ₹2,009 ₹20,090 ₹2,00,900
Vadodara ₹2,009 ₹20,090 ₹2,00,900
Ahmedabad ₹2,009 ₹20,090 ₹2,00,900
First published on: Dec 15, 2025 12:19 PM IST
