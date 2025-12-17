Gold and Silver Price Today on 17 December 2025: Check 18K, 22K, 24K Gold Price in Chennai, Hyderabad, Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Bangalore

Gold and Silver Price Today (17 December 2025): Gold prices in India have surged sharply, continuing their upward momentum in the domestic market. The rise has been driven by strong global cues, including a weaker US dollar, uncertainty in international markets, and sustained demand for safe-haven assets. Meanwhile, silver prices in India also followed a similar trend, mirroring the movement of the yellow metal. Analysts note that the trend could remain firm in the near term, with investors closely tracking the gold price on December 17, 2025.
Gold Rate in India
According to MCX, check the 24 carat, 22 carat, and 18 carat gold price in India on December 17, 2025, Wednesday.
- 24 Karat Gold Rate: Rs 13,451
- 22 Karat Gold Rate: Rs 12,330
- 18 Karat Gold Rate: Rs 10,088
Gold Price Today (24K, 22K,18K) in Major Indian Cities (1 Gram)
|City
|18K Gold Rate Today
|22K Gold Rate Today
|24K Gold Rate Today
|Chennai
|₹13,528
|₹12,400
|₹10,350
|Mumbai
|₹13,451
|₹12,330
|₹10,088
|Delhi
|₹13,466
|₹12,345
|₹10,103
|Kolkata
|₹13,451
|₹12,330
|₹10,088
|Bangalore
|₹13,451
|₹12,330
|₹10,088
|Hyderabad
|₹13,451
|₹12,330
|₹10,088
|Kerala
|₹13,451
|₹12,330
|₹10,088
|Pune
|₹13,451
|₹12,330
|₹10,088
|Vadodara
|₹13,456
|₹12,335
|₹10,093
|Ahmedabad
|₹13,456
|₹12,335
|₹10,093
Silver Rate Today in Major Indian Cities
|City
|10 Gm Silver Rate Today
|100 Gm Silver Rate Today
|1 Kg Silver Rate Today
|Chennai
|₹2,220
|₹22,200
|₹2,22,000
|Mumbai
|₹2,080
|₹20,800
|₹2,08,000
|Delhi
|₹2,080
|₹20,800
|₹2,08,000
|Kolkata
|₹2,080
|₹20,800
|₹2,08,000
|Bangalore
|₹2,080
|₹20,800
|₹2,08,000
|Hyderabad
|₹2,220
|₹22,200
|₹2,22,000
|Kerala
|₹2,220
|₹22,200
|₹2,22,000
|Pune
|₹2,080
|₹20,800
|₹2,08,000
|Vadodara
|₹2,080
|₹20,800
|₹2,08,000
|Ahmedabad
|₹2,080
|₹20,800
|₹2,08,000
