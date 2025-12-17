LIVE TV
Home > Business > Gold and Silver Price Today on 17 December 2025: Check 18K, 22K, 24K Gold Price in Chennai, Hyderabad, Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Bangalore

Gold and Silver Price Today (17 December 2025): Gold prices in India have surged sharply, continuing their upward momentum in the domestic market. Meanwhile, silver prices in India also followed a similar trend, mirroring the movement of the yellow metal. Analysts note that the trend could remain firm in the near term, with investors closely tracking the gold price on December 17, 2025. Get the latest 18 carat, 22 carat, and 24 carat gold price in Chennai, Hyderabad, Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, and Bangalore.

Gold and silver price today. (Representative Image: Unsplash)

Last updated: December 17, 2025 10:59:45 IST

Gold and Silver Price Today (17 December 2025): Gold prices in India have surged sharply, continuing their upward momentum in the domestic market. The rise has been driven by strong global cues, including a weaker US dollar, uncertainty in international markets, and sustained demand for safe-haven assets. Meanwhile, silver prices in India also followed a similar trend, mirroring the movement of the yellow metal. Analysts note that the trend could remain firm in the near term, with investors closely tracking the gold price on December 17, 2025.

Gold Rate in India 

According to MCX, check the 24 carat, 22 carat, and 18 carat gold price in India on December 17, 2025, Wednesday. 

  • 24 Karat Gold Rate: Rs 13,451
  • 22 Karat Gold Rate: Rs 12,330
  • 18 Karat Gold Rate: Rs 10,088

Gold Price Today (24K, 22K,18K) in Major Indian Cities (1 Gram)

City 18K Gold Rate Today 22K Gold Rate Today 24K Gold Rate Today
Chennai ₹13,528 ₹12,400 ₹10,350
Mumbai ₹13,451 ₹12,330 ₹10,088
Delhi ₹13,466 ₹12,345 ₹10,103
Kolkata ₹13,451 ₹12,330 ₹10,088
Bangalore ₹13,451 ₹12,330 ₹10,088
Hyderabad ₹13,451 ₹12,330 ₹10,088
Kerala ₹13,451 ₹12,330 ₹10,088
Pune ₹13,451 ₹12,330 ₹10,088
Vadodara ₹13,456 ₹12,335 ₹10,093
Ahmedabad ₹13,456 ₹12,335 ₹10,093

Silver Rate Today in Major Indian Cities 

City 10 Gm Silver Rate Today 100 Gm Silver Rate Today 1 Kg Silver Rate Today
Chennai ₹2,220 ₹22,200 ₹2,22,000
Mumbai ₹2,080 ₹20,800 ₹2,08,000
Delhi ₹2,080 ₹20,800 ₹2,08,000
Kolkata ₹2,080 ₹20,800 ₹2,08,000
Bangalore ₹2,080 ₹20,800 ₹2,08,000
Hyderabad ₹2,220 ₹22,200 ₹2,22,000
Kerala ₹2,220 ₹22,200 ₹2,22,000
Pune ₹2,080 ₹20,800 ₹2,08,000
Vadodara ₹2,080 ₹20,800 ₹2,08,000
Ahmedabad ₹2,080 ₹20,800 ₹2,08,000
