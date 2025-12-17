Gold and Silver Price Today on 17 December 2025: Check 18K, 22K, 24K Gold Price in Chennai, Hyderabad, Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Bangalore

Gold and Silver Price Today (17 December 2025): Gold prices in India have surged sharply, continuing their upward momentum in the domestic market. The rise has been driven by strong global cues, including a weaker US dollar, uncertainty in international markets, and sustained demand for safe-haven assets. Meanwhile, silver prices in India also followed a similar trend, mirroring the movement of the yellow metal. Analysts note that the trend could remain firm in the near term, with investors closely tracking the gold price on December 17, 2025.

Gold Rate in India

According to MCX, check the 24 carat, 22 carat, and 18 carat gold price in India on December 17, 2025, Wednesday.

24 Karat Gold Rate: Rs 13,451

22 Karat Gold Rate: Rs 12,330

18 Karat Gold Rate: Rs 10,088

Gold Price Today (24K, 22K,18K) in Major Indian Cities (1 Gram)



City 18K Gold Rate Today 22K Gold Rate Today 24K Gold Rate Today Chennai ₹13,528 ₹12,400 ₹10,350 Mumbai ₹13,451 ₹12,330 ₹10,088 Delhi ₹13,466 ₹12,345 ₹10,103 Kolkata ₹13,451 ₹12,330 ₹10,088 Bangalore ₹13,451 ₹12,330 ₹10,088 Hyderabad ₹13,451 ₹12,330 ₹10,088 Kerala ₹13,451 ₹12,330 ₹10,088 Pune ₹13,451 ₹12,330 ₹10,088 Vadodara ₹13,456 ₹12,335 ₹10,093 Ahmedabad ₹13,456 ₹12,335 ₹10,093

Silver Rate Today in Major Indian Cities

City 10 Gm Silver Rate Today 100 Gm Silver Rate Today 1 Kg Silver Rate Today Chennai ₹2,220 ₹22,200 ₹2,22,000 Mumbai ₹2,080 ₹20,800 ₹2,08,000 Delhi ₹2,080 ₹20,800 ₹2,08,000 Kolkata ₹2,080 ₹20,800 ₹2,08,000 Bangalore ₹2,080 ₹20,800 ₹2,08,000 Hyderabad ₹2,220 ₹22,200 ₹2,22,000 Kerala ₹2,220 ₹22,200 ₹2,22,000 Pune ₹2,080 ₹20,800 ₹2,08,000 Vadodara ₹2,080 ₹20,800 ₹2,08,000 Ahmedabad ₹2,080 ₹20,800 ₹2,08,000