Gold and Silver Price Today on 18 January 2026: Check 18K, 22K, 24K Gold Price in Chennai, Hyderabad, Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Bangalore

Gold Rate in India: Gold prices in India continue to remain elevated, reflecting a mix of strong global trends and domestic demand. Ongoing geopolitical uncertainties, expectations of interest rate cuts by major central banks, a weaker rupee, and steady buying ahead of the wedding season have all contributed to keeping the gold rate at higher levels across the country.
Meanwhile, silver prices in India also followed a similar trend, mirroring the movement of the yellow metal. Analysts believe that fluctuations in precious metals prices are temporary, so investors are closely tracking the gold price on January 9, 2026.
Gold Rate in India
According to MCX, check the 24 carat, 22 carat, and 18 carat gold price in India on January 18, 2026, Sunday.
- 24 Karat Gold Rate: Rs 14,378
- 22 Karat Gold Rate: Rs 13,180
- 18 Karat Gold Rate: Rs 10,784
Gold Price Today (24K, 22K, 18K) in Major Indian Cities
|City
|24K Gold Rate Today (₹)
|22K Gold Rate Today (₹)
|18K Gold Rate Today (₹)
|Chennai
|₹14,487
|₹13,280
|₹11,090
|Mumbai
|₹14,378
|₹13,180
|₹10,784
|Delhi
|₹14,393
|₹13,195
|₹10,799
|Kolkata
|₹14,378
|₹13,180
|₹10,784
|Bangalore
|₹14,378
|₹13,180
|₹10,784
|Hyderabad
|₹14,378
|₹13,180
|₹10,784
|Kerala
|₹14,378
|₹13,180
|₹10,784
|Pune
|₹14,378
|₹13,180
|₹10,784
|Vadodara
|₹14,383
|₹13,185
|₹10,789
|Ahmedabad
|₹14,383
|₹13,185
|₹10,789
Silver Price Today in Major Indian Cities
|City
|10 gm Silver Rate Today (₹)
|100 gm Silver Rate Today (₹)
|1 Kg Silver Rate Today (₹)
|Chennai
|₹3,100
|₹31,000
|₹3,10,000
|Mumbai
|₹2,950
|₹29,500
|₹2,95,000
|Delhi
|₹2,950
|₹29,500
|₹2,95,000
|Kolkata
|₹2,950
|₹29,500
|₹2,95,000
|Bangalore
|₹2,950
|₹29,500
|₹2,95,000
|Hyderabad
|₹3,100
|₹31,000
|₹3,10,000
|Kerala
|₹3,100
|₹31,000
|₹3,10,000
|Pune
|₹2,950
|₹29,500
|₹2,95,000
|Vadodara
|₹2,950
|₹29,500
|₹2,95,000
|Ahmedabad
|₹2,950
|₹29,500
|₹2,95,000
