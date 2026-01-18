Gold and Silver Price Today on 18 January 2026: Check 18K, 22K, 24K Gold Price in Chennai, Hyderabad, Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Bangalore

Gold Rate in India: Gold prices in India continue to remain elevated, reflecting a mix of strong global trends and domestic demand. Ongoing geopolitical uncertainties, expectations of interest rate cuts by major central banks, a weaker rupee, and steady buying ahead of the wedding season have all contributed to keeping the gold rate at higher levels across the country.

Meanwhile, silver prices in India also followed a similar trend, mirroring the movement of the yellow metal. Analysts believe that fluctuations in precious metals prices are temporary, so investors are closely tracking the gold price on January 9, 2026.

Gold Rate in India

According to MCX, check the 24 carat, 22 carat, and 18 carat gold price in India on January 18, 2026, Sunday.

24 Karat Gold Rate: Rs 14,378

22 Karat Gold Rate: Rs 13,180

18 Karat Gold Rate: Rs 10,784

Gold Price Today (24K, 22K, 18K) in Major Indian Cities

City 24K Gold Rate Today (₹) 22K Gold Rate Today (₹) 18K Gold Rate Today (₹) Chennai ₹14,487 ₹13,280 ₹11,090 Mumbai ₹14,378 ₹13,180 ₹10,784 Delhi ₹14,393 ₹13,195 ₹10,799 Kolkata ₹14,378 ₹13,180 ₹10,784 Bangalore ₹14,378 ₹13,180 ₹10,784 Hyderabad ₹14,378 ₹13,180 ₹10,784 Kerala ₹14,378 ₹13,180 ₹10,784 Pune ₹14,378 ₹13,180 ₹10,784 Vadodara ₹14,383 ₹13,185 ₹10,789 Ahmedabad ₹14,383 ₹13,185 ₹10,789

Silver Price Today in Major Indian Cities

City 10 gm Silver Rate Today (₹) 100 gm Silver Rate Today (₹) 1 Kg Silver Rate Today (₹) Chennai ₹3,100 ₹31,000 ₹3,10,000 Mumbai ₹2,950 ₹29,500 ₹2,95,000 Delhi ₹2,950 ₹29,500 ₹2,95,000 Kolkata ₹2,950 ₹29,500 ₹2,95,000 Bangalore ₹2,950 ₹29,500 ₹2,95,000 Hyderabad ₹3,100 ₹31,000 ₹3,10,000 Kerala ₹3,100 ₹31,000 ₹3,10,000 Pune ₹2,950 ₹29,500 ₹2,95,000 Vadodara ₹2,950 ₹29,500 ₹2,95,000 Ahmedabad ₹2,950 ₹29,500 ₹2,95,000

