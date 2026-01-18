LIVE TV
Home > Business > Gold and Silver Price Today on 18 January 2026: Check 18K, 22K, 24K Gold Price in Chennai, Hyderabad, Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Bangalore

Gold and Silver Price Today on 18 January 2026: Check 18K, 22K, 24K Gold Price in Chennai, Hyderabad, Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Bangalore

Gold prices in India continue to remain elevated, reflecting a mix of strong global trends and domestic demand. Meanwhile, silver prices in India also followed a similar trend, mirroring the movement of the yellow metal. Get the latest 18 carat, 22 carat, 24 carat gold price in Chennai, Hyderabad, Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, and Bangalore.

Gold and silver price today. (Representative Image: Unsplash)
Gold and silver price today. (Representative Image: Unsplash)

Published By: Manisha Chauhan
Published: January 18, 2026 15:56:53 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Gold and Silver Price Today on 18 January 2026: Check 18K, 22K, 24K Gold Price in Chennai, Hyderabad, Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Bangalore

Gold Rate in India: Gold prices in India continue to remain elevated, reflecting a mix of strong global trends and domestic demand. Ongoing geopolitical uncertainties, expectations of interest rate cuts by major central banks, a weaker rupee, and steady buying ahead of the wedding season have all contributed to keeping the gold rate at higher levels across the country. 

Meanwhile, silver prices in India also followed a similar trend, mirroring the movement of the yellow metal. Analysts believe that fluctuations in precious metals prices are temporary, so investors are closely tracking the gold price on January 9, 2026.  

Gold Rate in India

According to MCX, check the 24 carat, 22 carat, and 18 carat gold price in India on January 18, 2026, Sunday. 

  • 24 Karat Gold Rate: Rs 14,378
  • 22 Karat Gold Rate: Rs 13,180
  • 18 Karat Gold Rate: Rs 10,784

Gold Price Today (24K, 22K, 18K) in Major Indian Cities 

City 24K Gold Rate Today (₹) 22K Gold Rate Today (₹) 18K Gold Rate Today (₹)
Chennai ₹14,487 ₹13,280 ₹11,090
Mumbai ₹14,378 ₹13,180 ₹10,784
Delhi ₹14,393 ₹13,195 ₹10,799
Kolkata ₹14,378 ₹13,180 ₹10,784
Bangalore ₹14,378 ₹13,180 ₹10,784
Hyderabad ₹14,378 ₹13,180 ₹10,784
Kerala ₹14,378 ₹13,180 ₹10,784
Pune ₹14,378 ₹13,180 ₹10,784
Vadodara ₹14,383 ₹13,185 ₹10,789
Ahmedabad ₹14,383 ₹13,185 ₹10,789

Silver Price Today in Major Indian Cities

City 10 gm Silver Rate Today (₹) 100 gm Silver Rate Today (₹) 1 Kg Silver Rate Today (₹)
Chennai ₹3,100 ₹31,000 ₹3,10,000
Mumbai ₹2,950 ₹29,500 ₹2,95,000
Delhi ₹2,950 ₹29,500 ₹2,95,000
Kolkata ₹2,950 ₹29,500 ₹2,95,000
Bangalore ₹2,950 ₹29,500 ₹2,95,000
Hyderabad ₹3,100 ₹31,000 ₹3,10,000
Kerala ₹3,100 ₹31,000 ₹3,10,000
Pune ₹2,950 ₹29,500 ₹2,95,000
Vadodara ₹2,950 ₹29,500 ₹2,95,000
Ahmedabad ₹2,950 ₹29,500 ₹2,95,000

First published on: Jan 18, 2026 3:56 PM IST
QUICK LINKS