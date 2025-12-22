LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Barmer Collector bangladesh india hindu nation debate annual convention niddhi ageral viral video asim munir rohit sharma DOJ Barmer Collector bangladesh india hindu nation debate annual convention niddhi ageral viral video asim munir rohit sharma DOJ Barmer Collector bangladesh india hindu nation debate annual convention niddhi ageral viral video asim munir rohit sharma DOJ Barmer Collector bangladesh india hindu nation debate annual convention niddhi ageral viral video asim munir rohit sharma DOJ
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Barmer Collector bangladesh india hindu nation debate annual convention niddhi ageral viral video asim munir rohit sharma DOJ Barmer Collector bangladesh india hindu nation debate annual convention niddhi ageral viral video asim munir rohit sharma DOJ Barmer Collector bangladesh india hindu nation debate annual convention niddhi ageral viral video asim munir rohit sharma DOJ Barmer Collector bangladesh india hindu nation debate annual convention niddhi ageral viral video asim munir rohit sharma DOJ
LIVE TV
Home > Business > Gold and Silver Price Today on 22 December 2025: Check 18K, 22K, 24K Gold Price in Chennai, Hyderabad, Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Bangalore

Gold and Silver Price Today on 22 December 2025: Check 18K, 22K, 24K Gold Price in Chennai, Hyderabad, Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Bangalore

Gold Rate Today: Gold price in India stayed flat for the second consecutive day, showing no movement across major markets. Meanwhile, the silver price in India moved higher today, building on the gains recorded in the previous trading session. Get the latest 18 carat, 22 carat, 24 carat gold price in Chennai, Hyderabad, Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, and Bangalore.

Gold and silver price today. (Representative Image: Unsplash)
Gold and silver price today. (Representative Image: Unsplash)

Published By: Manisha Chauhan
Last updated: December 22, 2025 12:03:10 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Gold and Silver Price Today on 22 December 2025: Check 18K, 22K, 24K Gold Price in Chennai, Hyderabad, Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Bangalore

Gold Rate Today: Gold price in India stayed flat for the second consecutive day, showing no movement across major markets. The pause comes after recent fluctuations in bullion rates, as traders and investors remained cautious amid mixed global cues and a stable rupee. Meanwhile, the silver price in India moved higher today, building on the gains recorded in the previous trading session. Investors are now closely watching the gold price on December 22, 2025. 

You Might Be Interested In

Gold Rate in India

According to MCX, check the 24 carat, 22 carat, and 18 carat gold price in India on December 22, 2025, Monday. 

  • 24 Karat Gold Rate: Rs 13,528
  • 22 Karat Gold Rate: Rs 12,400
  • 18 Karat Gold Rate: Rs 10,146

Gold Price Today (24K, 22K, 18K) in Major Indian Cities (1 Gram)

City  18K Gold Rate Today 22K Gold Rate Today 24K Gold Rate Today
Chennai ₹13,615 ₹12,480 ₹10,420
Mumbai ₹13,528 ₹12,400 ₹10,146
Delhi ₹13,543 ₹12,405 ₹10,161
Kolkata ₹13,528 ₹12,400 ₹10,146
Bangalore ₹13,528 ₹12,400 ₹10,146
Hyderabad ₹13,528 ₹12,400 ₹10,146
Kerala ₹13,528 ₹12,400 ₹10,146
Pune ₹13,528 ₹12,400 ₹10,146
Vadodara ₹13,533 ₹12,405 ₹10,151
Ahmedabad ₹13,533 ₹12,405 ₹10,151

Silver Rate Today in Major Indian Cities 

You Might Be Interested In
City  10 Gm Silver Rate Today 100 Gm Silver Rate Today 1 Kg Silver Rate Today
Chennai ₹2,310 ₹23,100 ₹2,31,000
Mumbai ₹2,190 ₹21,900 ₹2,19,000
Delhi ₹2,190 ₹21,900 ₹2,19,000
Kolkata ₹2,190 ₹21,900 ₹2,19,000
Bangalore ₹2,190 ₹21,900 ₹2,19,000
Hyderabad ₹2,310 ₹23,100 ₹2,31,000
Kerala ₹2,310 ₹23,100 ₹2,31,000
Pune ₹2,190 ₹21,900 ₹2,19,000
Vadodara ₹2,190 ₹21,900 ₹2,19,000
Ahmedabad ₹2,190 ₹21,900 ₹2,19,000
First published on: Dec 22, 2025 12:02 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

You Might Be Interested In
Tags: 18 carat gold price24 carat gold pricedelhi 24k gold priceGold and Silver Price Today on 22 December 2025gold price in bangaloregold price in chennaigold price in delhigold price in hyderabadgold price in indiagold rate in indiagold rate todaymcx gold price livemcx silver price livesilver price in indiasilver ratesilver rate today

RELATED News

Who Is Anand Varadarajan? Starbucks Appoints Indian-Origin Amazon Veteran As New CTO, Star Tech Executive To Power Company’s Digital Makeover

KP Group to invest INR 36,000 crore in the renewable energy sector in Botswana

Stock Market Today: Dalal Street Wakes Up Smiling; Optimism In The Air As Sensex, Nifty Rally At The Open

IPO Frenzy Ahead: 10 SME IPOs Line Up, One Mainboard Showstopper

EPF Claim Rejected? Here Are The Most Common Reasons And Step-By-Step Guide On How to Fix Them

LATEST NEWS

Mayavi Entertainment set to massively disrupt and alter the Indian film industry; revolutionize and democratize IP ownership and film financing

Mohsin Naqvi Announces Cash Reward For Pakistan U19 Players After Historic Asia Cup Win Against India; Check Amount In INR

India And New Zealand Announce ‘Free Trade Agreement’; To Serve As Catalyst For Trade, Investment, Innovation

Watch: Mohsin Naqvi’s Reaction Goes Viral After Pakistan Defeats India In U19 Asia Cup Final 2025

Will Banks and Schools Remain Closed on Christmas 2025? Here’s What You Need to Know

Gold and Silver Price Today on 22 December 2025: Check 18K, 22K, 24K Gold Price in Chennai, Hyderabad, Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Bangalore

Who Is Tina Dabi? From UPSC Topper To Social Media Storm, Controversies That Kept The IAS Officer In Spotlight

After Dhurandhar Dance Video, Nick Jonas, Priyanka Chopra and the Jonas Family’s Qawwali Groove Goes Viral

“Reel Maker”: Students Detained For Offensive Remarks On Barmer Collector Tina Dabi; Why Protests Have Intensified Against Her

Bangladesh Leader Osman Hadi’s Sister Threatens India, Calls For Jihad As China-Pakistan Anti-India Nexus Fuels Unrest In Dhaka, ‘This War Began 200 Years Ago’

Gold and Silver Price Today on 22 December 2025: Check 18K, 22K, 24K Gold Price in Chennai, Hyderabad, Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Bangalore

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Gold and Silver Price Today on 22 December 2025: Check 18K, 22K, 24K Gold Price in Chennai, Hyderabad, Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Bangalore

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Gold and Silver Price Today on 22 December 2025: Check 18K, 22K, 24K Gold Price in Chennai, Hyderabad, Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Bangalore
Gold and Silver Price Today on 22 December 2025: Check 18K, 22K, 24K Gold Price in Chennai, Hyderabad, Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Bangalore
Gold and Silver Price Today on 22 December 2025: Check 18K, 22K, 24K Gold Price in Chennai, Hyderabad, Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Bangalore
Gold and Silver Price Today on 22 December 2025: Check 18K, 22K, 24K Gold Price in Chennai, Hyderabad, Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Bangalore

QUICK LINKS