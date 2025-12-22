Gold and Silver Price Today on 22 December 2025: Check 18K, 22K, 24K Gold Price in Chennai, Hyderabad, Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Bangalore

Gold Rate Today: Gold price in India stayed flat for the second consecutive day, showing no movement across major markets. The pause comes after recent fluctuations in bullion rates, as traders and investors remained cautious amid mixed global cues and a stable rupee. Meanwhile, the silver price in India moved higher today, building on the gains recorded in the previous trading session. Investors are now closely watching the gold price on December 22, 2025.
Gold Rate in India
According to MCX, check the 24 carat, 22 carat, and 18 carat gold price in India on December 22, 2025, Monday.
- 24 Karat Gold Rate: Rs 13,528
- 22 Karat Gold Rate: Rs 12,400
- 18 Karat Gold Rate: Rs 10,146
Gold Price Today (24K, 22K, 18K) in Major Indian Cities (1 Gram)
|City
|18K Gold Rate Today
|22K Gold Rate Today
|24K Gold Rate Today
|Chennai
|₹13,615
|₹12,480
|₹10,420
|Mumbai
|₹13,528
|₹12,400
|₹10,146
|Delhi
|₹13,543
|₹12,405
|₹10,161
|Kolkata
|₹13,528
|₹12,400
|₹10,146
|Bangalore
|₹13,528
|₹12,400
|₹10,146
|Hyderabad
|₹13,528
|₹12,400
|₹10,146
|Kerala
|₹13,528
|₹12,400
|₹10,146
|Pune
|₹13,528
|₹12,400
|₹10,146
|Vadodara
|₹13,533
|₹12,405
|₹10,151
|Ahmedabad
|₹13,533
|₹12,405
|₹10,151
Silver Rate Today in Major Indian Cities
|City
|10 Gm Silver Rate Today
|100 Gm Silver Rate Today
|1 Kg Silver Rate Today
|Chennai
|₹2,310
|₹23,100
|₹2,31,000
|Mumbai
|₹2,190
|₹21,900
|₹2,19,000
|Delhi
|₹2,190
|₹21,900
|₹2,19,000
|Kolkata
|₹2,190
|₹21,900
|₹2,19,000
|Bangalore
|₹2,190
|₹21,900
|₹2,19,000
|Hyderabad
|₹2,310
|₹23,100
|₹2,31,000
|Kerala
|₹2,310
|₹23,100
|₹2,31,000
|Pune
|₹2,190
|₹21,900
|₹2,19,000
|Vadodara
|₹2,190
|₹21,900
|₹2,19,000
|Ahmedabad
|₹2,190
|₹21,900
|₹2,19,000
Manisha Chauhan is a passionate journalist with 3 years of experience in the media industry, covering everything from trending entertainment buzz and celebrity spotlights to thought-provoking book reviews and practical health tips. Known for blending fresh perspectives with reader-friendly writing, she creates content that informs, entertains, and inspires. When she’s not chasing the next viral story, you’ll find her diving into a good book or exploring new wellness trends.