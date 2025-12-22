Gold and Silver Price Today on 22 December 2025: Check 18K, 22K, 24K Gold Price in Chennai, Hyderabad, Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Bangalore

Gold Rate Today: Gold price in India stayed flat for the second consecutive day, showing no movement across major markets. The pause comes after recent fluctuations in bullion rates, as traders and investors remained cautious amid mixed global cues and a stable rupee. Meanwhile, the silver price in India moved higher today, building on the gains recorded in the previous trading session. Investors are now closely watching the gold price on December 22, 2025.

Gold Rate in India

According to MCX, check the 24 carat, 22 carat, and 18 carat gold price in India on December 22, 2025, Monday.

24 Karat Gold Rate: Rs 13,528

22 Karat Gold Rate: Rs 12,400

18 Karat Gold Rate: Rs 10,146

Gold Price Today (24K, 22K, 18K) in Major Indian Cities (1 Gram)



City 18K Gold Rate Today 22K Gold Rate Today 24K Gold Rate Today Chennai ₹13,615 ₹12,480 ₹10,420 Mumbai ₹13,528 ₹12,400 ₹10,146 Delhi ₹13,543 ₹12,405 ₹10,161 Kolkata ₹13,528 ₹12,400 ₹10,146 Bangalore ₹13,528 ₹12,400 ₹10,146 Hyderabad ₹13,528 ₹12,400 ₹10,146 Kerala ₹13,528 ₹12,400 ₹10,146 Pune ₹13,528 ₹12,400 ₹10,146 Vadodara ₹13,533 ₹12,405 ₹10,151 Ahmedabad ₹13,533 ₹12,405 ₹10,151

Silver Rate Today in Major Indian Cities

City 10 Gm Silver Rate Today 100 Gm Silver Rate Today 1 Kg Silver Rate Today Chennai ₹2,310 ₹23,100 ₹2,31,000 Mumbai ₹2,190 ₹21,900 ₹2,19,000 Delhi ₹2,190 ₹21,900 ₹2,19,000 Kolkata ₹2,190 ₹21,900 ₹2,19,000 Bangalore ₹2,190 ₹21,900 ₹2,19,000 Hyderabad ₹2,310 ₹23,100 ₹2,31,000 Kerala ₹2,310 ₹23,100 ₹2,31,000 Pune ₹2,190 ₹21,900 ₹2,19,000 Vadodara ₹2,190 ₹21,900 ₹2,19,000 Ahmedabad ₹2,190 ₹21,900 ₹2,19,000