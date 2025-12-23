Gold and Silver Price Today on 23 December 2025: Check 18K, 22K, 24K Gold Price in Chennai, Hyderabad, Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Bangalore

Gold Price in India: Gold rates in India continue to surge, touching back-to-back record highs as prices climb steadily amid strong demand and global market uncertainty. The strong upward momentum in precious metals is being driven by a holiday-shortened trading week, coupled with ongoing geopolitical tensions that have pushed investors toward safe-haven assets, further supporting higher prices. Silver price in India has also touched an all-time high, mirroring the strong rally seen in gold. Investors are keeping a close watch on the gold price on December 23, 2025.
Gold Rate in India
According to MCX, check the 24 carat, 22 carat, and 18 carat gold price in India on December 23, 2025.
- 24 Karat Gold Rate: Rs 13,855
- 22 Karat Gold Rate: Rs 12,700
- 18 Karat Gold Rate: Rs 10,391
Gold Price Today (24K, 22K, 18K) in Major Indian Cities (1 Gram)
|City
|18K Gold Rate Today
|22K Gold Rate Today
|2K Gold Rate Today
|Chennai
|₹14,931
|₹12,770
|₹10,650
|Mumbai
|₹13,855
|₹12,700
|₹10,391
|Delhi
|₹13,870
|₹12,715
|₹10,406
|Kolkata
|₹13,855
|₹12,700
|₹10,391
|Bangalore
|₹13,855
|₹12,700
|₹10,391
|Hyderabad
|₹13,855
|₹12,700
|₹10,391
|Kerala
|₹13,855
|₹12,700
|₹10,391
|Pune
|₹13,855
|₹12,700
|₹10,391
|Vadodara
|₹13,860
|₹12,705
|₹10,396
|Ahmedabad
|₹13,860
|₹12,705
|₹10,396
Silver Rate Today in Major Indian Cities
|City
|10 Gm Silver Rate Today
|100 Gm Silver Rate Today
|1 Kg Silver Rate Today
|Chennai
|₹2,340
|₹23,400
|₹2,34,000
|Mumbai
|₹2,230
|₹22,300
|₹2,23,000
|Delhi
|₹2,230
|₹22,300
|₹2,23,000
|Kolkata
|₹2,230
|₹22,300
|₹2,23,000
|Bangalore
|₹2,230
|₹22,300
|₹2,23,000
|Hyderabad
|₹2,340
|₹23,400
|₹2,34,000
|Kerala
|₹2,340
|₹23,400
|₹2,34,000
|Pune
|₹2,230
|₹22,300
|₹2,23,000
|Vadodara
|₹2,230
|₹22,300
|₹2,23,000
|Ahmedabad
|₹2,230
|₹22,300
|₹2,23,000
