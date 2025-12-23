Gold and Silver Price Today on 23 December 2025: Check 18K, 22K, 24K Gold Price in Chennai, Hyderabad, Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Bangalore

Gold Price in India: Gold rates in India continue to surge, touching back-to-back record highs as prices climb steadily amid strong demand and global market uncertainty. The strong upward momentum in precious metals is being driven by a holiday-shortened trading week, coupled with ongoing geopolitical tensions that have pushed investors toward safe-haven assets, further supporting higher prices. Silver price in India has also touched an all-time high, mirroring the strong rally seen in gold. Investors are keeping a close watch on the gold price on December 23, 2025.

Gold Rate in India

According to MCX, check the 24 carat, 22 carat, and 18 carat gold price in India on December 23, 2025.

24 Karat Gold Rate: Rs 13,855

22 Karat Gold Rate: Rs 12,700

18 Karat Gold Rate: Rs 10,391

Gold Price Today (24K, 22K, 18K) in Major Indian Cities (1 Gram)

City 18K Gold Rate Today 22K Gold Rate Today 2K Gold Rate Today Chennai ₹14,931 ₹12,770 ₹10,650 Mumbai ₹13,855 ₹12,700 ₹10,391 Delhi ₹13,870 ₹12,715 ₹10,406 Kolkata ₹13,855 ₹12,700 ₹10,391 Bangalore ₹13,855 ₹12,700 ₹10,391 Hyderabad ₹13,855 ₹12,700 ₹10,391 Kerala ₹13,855 ₹12,700 ₹10,391 Pune ₹13,855 ₹12,700 ₹10,391 Vadodara ₹13,860 ₹12,705 ₹10,396 Ahmedabad ₹13,860 ₹12,705 ₹10,396

Silver Rate Today in Major Indian Cities

City 10 Gm Silver Rate Today 100 Gm Silver Rate Today 1 Kg Silver Rate Today Chennai ₹2,340 ₹23,400 ₹2,34,000 Mumbai ₹2,230 ₹22,300 ₹2,23,000 Delhi ₹2,230 ₹22,300 ₹2,23,000 Kolkata ₹2,230 ₹22,300 ₹2,23,000 Bangalore ₹2,230 ₹22,300 ₹2,23,000 Hyderabad ₹2,340 ₹23,400 ₹2,34,000 Kerala ₹2,340 ₹23,400 ₹2,34,000 Pune ₹2,230 ₹22,300 ₹2,23,000 Vadodara ₹2,230 ₹22,300 ₹2,23,000 Ahmedabad ₹2,230 ₹22,300 ₹2,23,000