Home > Business > Gold and Silver Price Today on 23 December 2025: Check 18K, 22K, 24K Gold Price in Chennai, Hyderabad, Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Bangalore

Gold rates in India continue to surge, touching back-to-back record highs as prices climb steadily amid strong demand and global market uncertainty. Silver price in India has also touched an all-time high, mirroring the strong rally seen in gold. Investors are keeping a close watch on the gold price on December 23, 2025. Get the latest 18 carat, 22 carat, 24 carat gold price in Chennai, Hyderabad, Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Bangalore.

Gold and silver price today. (Representative Image: Unsplash)
Gold and silver price today. (Representative Image: Unsplash)

Published By: Manisha Chauhan
Published: December 23, 2025 11:04:51 IST

Gold Price in India: Gold rates in India continue to surge, touching back-to-back record highs as prices climb steadily amid strong demand and global market uncertainty. The strong upward momentum in precious metals is being driven by a holiday-shortened trading week, coupled with ongoing geopolitical tensions that have pushed investors toward safe-haven assets, further supporting higher prices. Silver price in India has also touched an all-time high, mirroring the strong rally seen in gold. Investors are keeping a close watch on the gold price on December 23, 2025.

Gold Rate in India 

According to MCX, check the 24 carat, 22 carat, and 18 carat gold price in India on December 23, 2025. 

  • 24 Karat Gold Rate: Rs 13,855
  • 22 Karat Gold Rate: Rs 12,700
  • 18 Karat Gold Rate: Rs 10,391

Gold Price Today (24K, 22K, 18K) in Major Indian Cities (1 Gram)

City 18K Gold Rate Today 22K Gold Rate Today 2K Gold Rate Today
Chennai ₹14,931 ₹12,770 ₹10,650
Mumbai ₹13,855 ₹12,700 ₹10,391
Delhi ₹13,870 ₹12,715 ₹10,406
Kolkata ₹13,855 ₹12,700 ₹10,391
Bangalore ₹13,855 ₹12,700 ₹10,391
Hyderabad ₹13,855 ₹12,700 ₹10,391
Kerala ₹13,855 ₹12,700 ₹10,391
Pune ₹13,855 ₹12,700 ₹10,391
Vadodara ₹13,860 ₹12,705 ₹10,396
Ahmedabad ₹13,860 ₹12,705 ₹10,396

Silver Rate Today in Major Indian Cities 

City 10 Gm Silver Rate Today 100 Gm Silver Rate Today 1 Kg Silver Rate Today
Chennai ₹2,340 ₹23,400 ₹2,34,000
Mumbai ₹2,230 ₹22,300 ₹2,23,000
Delhi ₹2,230 ₹22,300 ₹2,23,000
Kolkata ₹2,230 ₹22,300 ₹2,23,000
Bangalore ₹2,230 ₹22,300 ₹2,23,000
Hyderabad ₹2,340 ₹23,400 ₹2,34,000
Kerala ₹2,340 ₹23,400 ₹2,34,000
Pune ₹2,230 ₹22,300 ₹2,23,000
Vadodara ₹2,230 ₹22,300 ₹2,23,000
Ahmedabad ₹2,230 ₹22,300 ₹2,23,000
QUICK LINKS