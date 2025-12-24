Gold and Silver Price Today on 24 December 2025: Check 18K, 22K, 24K Gold Price in Chennai, Hyderabad, Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Bangalore

Gold Rate in India: Gold prices in India continued their upward momentum for the third consecutive day, registering a notable rise across markets amid strong demand and global market uncertainty. The strong upward momentum in precious metals is being driven by a holiday-shortened trading week. Meanwhile, silver prices in India also followed a similar trend, mirroring the movement of the yellow metal. Analysts believe that fluctuations in precious metals prices are temporary, so investors are closely tracking the gold price on December 24, 2025.

Gold Rate in India

According to MCX, check the 24 carat, 22 carat, and 18 carat gold price in India on December 24, 2025, Wednesday.

24 Karat Gold Rate: Rs 13,893

22 Karat Gold Rate: Rs 12,735

18 Karat Gold Rate: Rs 10,420

Gold Price Today (24K, 22K, 18K) in Major Indian Cities (1 Gram)

City 24K Gold Rate Today 22K Gold Rate Today 18K Gold Rate Today Chennai ₹13,964 ₹12,800 ₹10,675 Mumbai ₹13,893 ₹12,735 ₹10,420 Delhi ₹13,908 ₹12,750 ₹10,435 Kolkata ₹13,893 ₹12,735 ₹10,420 Bangalore ₹13,893 ₹12,735 ₹10,420 Hyderabad ₹13,893 ₹12,735 ₹10,420 Kerala ₹13,893 ₹12,735 ₹10,420 Pune ₹13,893 ₹12,735 ₹10,420 Vadodara ₹13,898 ₹12,740 ₹10,425 Ahmedabad ₹13,898 ₹12,740 ₹10,425

Silver Rate Today in Major Indian Cities

City 10 Gm Silver Rate Today 100 Gm Silver Rate Today 1 Kg Silver Rate Today Chennai ₹2,440 ₹24,400 ₹2,44,000 Mumbai ₹2,330 ₹23,300 ₹2,33,000 Delhi ₹2,330 ₹23,300 ₹2,33,000 Kolkata ₹2,330 ₹23,300 ₹2,33,000 Bangalore ₹2,330 ₹23,300 ₹2,33,000 Hyderabad ₹2,440 ₹24,400 ₹2,44,000 Kerala ₹2,440 ₹24,400 ₹2,44,000 Pune ₹2,330 ₹23,300 ₹2,33,000 Vadodara ₹2,330 ₹23,300 ₹2,33,000 Ahmedabad ₹2,330 ₹23,300 ₹2,33,000