Gold and Silver Price Today on 24 December 2025: Check 18K, 22K, 24K Gold Price in Chennai, Hyderabad, Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Bangalore

Gold Rate in India: Gold prices in India continued their upward momentum for the third consecutive day, registering a notable rise across markets amid strong demand and global market uncertainty. The strong upward momentum in precious metals is being driven by a holiday-shortened trading week. Meanwhile, silver prices in India also followed a similar trend, mirroring the movement of the yellow metal. Analysts believe that fluctuations in precious metals prices are temporary, so investors are closely tracking the gold price on December 24, 2025.
Gold Rate in India
According to MCX, check the 24 carat, 22 carat, and 18 carat gold price in India on December 24, 2025, Wednesday.
- 24 Karat Gold Rate: Rs 13,893
- 22 Karat Gold Rate: Rs 12,735
- 18 Karat Gold Rate: Rs 10,420
Gold Price Today (24K, 22K, 18K) in Major Indian Cities (1 Gram)
|City
|24K Gold Rate Today
|22K Gold Rate Today
|18K Gold Rate Today
|Chennai
|₹13,964
|₹12,800
|₹10,675
|Mumbai
|₹13,893
|₹12,735
|₹10,420
|Delhi
|₹13,908
|₹12,750
|₹10,435
|Kolkata
|₹13,893
|₹12,735
|₹10,420
|Bangalore
|₹13,893
|₹12,735
|₹10,420
|Hyderabad
|₹13,893
|₹12,735
|₹10,420
|Kerala
|₹13,893
|₹12,735
|₹10,420
|Pune
|₹13,893
|₹12,735
|₹10,420
|Vadodara
|₹13,898
|₹12,740
|₹10,425
|Ahmedabad
|₹13,898
|₹12,740
|₹10,425
Silver Rate Today in Major Indian Cities
|City
|10 Gm Silver Rate Today
|100 Gm Silver Rate Today
|1 Kg Silver Rate Today
|Chennai
|₹2,440
|₹24,400
|₹2,44,000
|Mumbai
|₹2,330
|₹23,300
|₹2,33,000
|Delhi
|₹2,330
|₹23,300
|₹2,33,000
|Kolkata
|₹2,330
|₹23,300
|₹2,33,000
|Bangalore
|₹2,330
|₹23,300
|₹2,33,000
|Hyderabad
|₹2,440
|₹24,400
|₹2,44,000
|Kerala
|₹2,440
|₹24,400
|₹2,44,000
|Pune
|₹2,330
|₹23,300
|₹2,33,000
|Vadodara
|₹2,330
|₹23,300
|₹2,33,000
|Ahmedabad
|₹2,330
|₹23,300
|₹2,33,000
