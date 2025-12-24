LIVE TV
Gold and Silver Price Today on 24 December 2025: Check 18K, 22K, 24K Gold Price in Chennai, Hyderabad, Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Bangalore

Meanwhile, silver prices in India also followed a similar trend, mirroring the movement of the yellow metal. Analysts believe that fluctuations in precious metals prices are temporary, so investors are closely tracking the gold price on December 24, 2025.

Gold and silver price today. (Representative Image: Unsplash)
Gold and silver price today. (Representative Image: Unsplash)

Published By: Manisha Chauhan
Published: December 24, 2025 12:28:11 IST

Gold and Silver Price Today on 24 December 2025: Check 18K, 22K, 24K Gold Price in Chennai, Hyderabad, Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Bangalore

Gold Rate in India: Gold prices in India continued their upward momentum for the third consecutive day, registering a notable rise across markets amid strong demand and global market uncertainty. The strong upward momentum in precious metals is being driven by a holiday-shortened trading week. Meanwhile, silver prices in India also followed a similar trend, mirroring the movement of the yellow metal. Analysts believe that fluctuations in precious metals prices are temporary, so investors are closely tracking the gold price on December 24, 2025.

Gold Rate in India

According to MCX, check the 24 carat, 22 carat, and 18 carat gold price in India on December 24, 2025, Wednesday.

  • 24 Karat Gold Rate: Rs 13,893
  • 22 Karat Gold Rate: Rs 12,735
  • 18 Karat Gold Rate: Rs 10,420

Gold Price Today (24K, 22K, 18K) in Major Indian Cities (1 Gram)

City  24K Gold Rate Today 22K Gold Rate Today 18K Gold Rate Today
Chennai ₹13,964 ₹12,800 ₹10,675
Mumbai ₹13,893 ₹12,735 ₹10,420
Delhi ₹13,908 ₹12,750 ₹10,435
Kolkata ₹13,893 ₹12,735 ₹10,420
Bangalore ₹13,893 ₹12,735 ₹10,420
Hyderabad ₹13,893 ₹12,735 ₹10,420
Kerala ₹13,893 ₹12,735 ₹10,420
Pune ₹13,893 ₹12,735 ₹10,420
Vadodara ₹13,898 ₹12,740 ₹10,425
Ahmedabad ₹13,898 ₹12,740 ₹10,425

Silver Rate Today in Major Indian Cities 

City 10 Gm Silver Rate Today 100 Gm Silver Rate Today 1 Kg Silver Rate Today
Chennai ₹2,440 ₹24,400 ₹2,44,000
Mumbai ₹2,330 ₹23,300 ₹2,33,000
Delhi ₹2,330 ₹23,300 ₹2,33,000
Kolkata ₹2,330 ₹23,300 ₹2,33,000
Bangalore ₹2,330 ₹23,300 ₹2,33,000
Hyderabad ₹2,440 ₹24,400 ₹2,44,000
Kerala ₹2,440 ₹24,400 ₹2,44,000
Pune ₹2,330 ₹23,300 ₹2,33,000
Vadodara ₹2,330 ₹23,300 ₹2,33,000
Ahmedabad ₹2,330 ₹23,300 ₹2,33,000
Published By: Manisha Chauhan
Published: December 24, 2025 12:28:11 IST

First published on: Dec 24, 2025 12:28 PM IST

Gold and Silver Price Today on 24 December 2025: Check 18K, 22K, 24K Gold Price in Chennai, Hyderabad, Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Bangalore
Gold and Silver Price Today on 24 December 2025: Check 18K, 22K, 24K Gold Price in Chennai, Hyderabad, Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Bangalore
Gold and Silver Price Today on 24 December 2025: Check 18K, 22K, 24K Gold Price in Chennai, Hyderabad, Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Bangalore
Gold and Silver Price Today on 24 December 2025: Check 18K, 22K, 24K Gold Price in Chennai, Hyderabad, Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Bangalore

QUICK LINKS