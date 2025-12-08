LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
bcci Bhojpuri Actor Cambodia border dispute Birch by Romeo Lane Dileep Bengaluru airport delays Bankim Chandra Chatterjee bcci Bhojpuri Actor Cambodia border dispute Birch by Romeo Lane Dileep Bengaluru airport delays Bankim Chandra Chatterjee bcci Bhojpuri Actor Cambodia border dispute Birch by Romeo Lane Dileep Bengaluru airport delays Bankim Chandra Chatterjee bcci Bhojpuri Actor Cambodia border dispute Birch by Romeo Lane Dileep Bengaluru airport delays Bankim Chandra Chatterjee
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
bcci Bhojpuri Actor Cambodia border dispute Birch by Romeo Lane Dileep Bengaluru airport delays Bankim Chandra Chatterjee bcci Bhojpuri Actor Cambodia border dispute Birch by Romeo Lane Dileep Bengaluru airport delays Bankim Chandra Chatterjee bcci Bhojpuri Actor Cambodia border dispute Birch by Romeo Lane Dileep Bengaluru airport delays Bankim Chandra Chatterjee bcci Bhojpuri Actor Cambodia border dispute Birch by Romeo Lane Dileep Bengaluru airport delays Bankim Chandra Chatterjee
LIVE TV
Home > Business > Gold and Silver Price Today on December 8: Check 18K, 22K, 24K Gold Price in Chennai, Hyderabad, Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Bangalore

Gold and Silver Price Today on December 8: Check 18K, 22K, 24K Gold Price in Chennai, Hyderabad, Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Bangalore

Gold Rate and Silver Rate Today (8 December 2025): Gold prices in India are hovering close to their record high levels, As per MCX, gold and silver are expected to reach near Rs 1,33,500 per 10 grams and Rs 1,84,000 1 kg. Get the latest 18 carat, 22 carat, and 24 carat gold price in Chennai, Hyderabad, Delhi, Kolkata, and Bangalore.

Gold and silver price today. (Representative Image: Unsplash)
Gold and silver price today. (Representative Image: Unsplash)

Published By: Manisha Chauhan
Last updated: December 8, 2025 14:42:07 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Gold and Silver Price Today on December 8: Check 18K, 22K, 24K Gold Price in Chennai, Hyderabad, Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Bangalore

Gold Rate Today (8 December 2025): Gold prices in India are hovering close to their record high levels, reflecting strong demand and market optimism. The surge is driven by global economic uncertainties, fluctuating currency values, and increasing investors’ interest in safe-haven assets. Meanwhile, silver prices in India rose by 2.52% over the past week. As per MCX, gold and silver are expected to reach near Rs 1,33,500 per 10 grams and Rs 1,84,000 1 kg. Analysts note that precious metals continue to climb, and investors are closely watching the gold price on December 8, 2025.

Gold Rate in India 

According to MCX, check the 24 carat, 22 carat, and 18 carat gold price in India on November 12, 2025, Wednesday. 

  • 24 Karat Gold Rate: Rs 13,042
  • 22 Karat Gold Rate: Rs 11,955
  • 18 Karat Gold Rate: Rs 9,782

Gold Price Today (24K, 22K, 18K) in Major Indian Cities (1 Gram)

City 18K Gold Rate Today 22K Gold Rate Today 24K Gold Rate Today
Chennai ₹13,135 ₹12,040 ₹10,040
Mumbai ₹13,042 ₹11,955 ₹9,782
Delhi ₹13,057 ₹11,970 ₹9,797
Kolkata ₹13,042 ₹11,955 ₹9,782
Bangalore ₹13,042 ₹11,955 ₹9,782
Hyderabad ₹13,042 ₹11,955 ₹9,782
Kerala ₹13,042 ₹11,955 ₹9,782
Pune ₹13,042 ₹11,955 ₹9,782
Vadodara ₹13,047 ₹11,960 ₹9,787
Ahmedada ₹13,047 ₹11,960 ₹9,787

Silver Rate Today in Major Indian Cities

City 18K Gold Rate Today 22K Gold Rate Today 24K Gold Rate Today
Chennai ₹1,980 ₹19,800 ₹1,98,000
Mumbai ₹1,890 ₹18,900 ₹1,89,000
Delhi ₹1,890 ₹18,900 ₹1,89,000
Kolkata ₹1,890 ₹18,900 ₹1,89,000
Bangalore ₹1,890 ₹18,900 ₹1,89,000
Hyderabad ₹1,980 ₹19,800 ₹1,98,000
Kerala ₹1,980 ₹19,800 ₹1,98,000
Pune ₹1,890 ₹18,900 ₹1,89,000
Vadodara ₹1,890 ₹18,900 ₹1,89,000
Ahmedada ₹1,890 ₹18,900 ₹1,89,000
First published on: Dec 8, 2025 2:34 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: 100gm silver price10gm silver rate24k delhi gold pricedelhi 24k gold priceGold and Silver Price Today on December 8gold price in chennaigold price in delhigold price in hyderabadgold price in indiagold rate in indiagold rate todaymcx gold price livemcx silver price livesilver price in india

RELATED News

Who Is Johny Srouji? Apple’s Silicon Genius In The Spotlight Of The Executive Leadership Crisis Right Now

ICICI Prudential AMC IPO Set To Ignite Markets: Price, Dates, Key Details And A Rising ₹115 GMP

Aequs IPO Allotment Today: Big Listing Buzz Ahead On December 10, Step-By-Step Guide To Check Your Share

Meesho IPO Allotment Date & Updates: Check Your Shares Status, Step-By-Step Guide

IndiGo Share Price Tumbles 7% Amid Operational Chaos And Flight Cancellations- Here Is What Investors Need To Know

LATEST NEWS

‘Johnny Johnny, Ha Ji, Tune Pee Hai Na Ji…’: Rules Via Reels, Delhi Police Uses Insta Trend To Use Road Safety Awareness

Starlink Internet India Price Revealed: Check Plans, Speed, Cities, Connectivity, Services & How To Sign Up

Gold and Silver Price Today on December 8: Check 18K, 22K, 24K Gold Price in Chennai, Hyderabad, Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Bangalore

IND vs SA 1st T20I: Check Team India Playing XI Prediction Against South Africa At Barabati Stadium Cuttack

Bollywood Singer Kanika Kapoor Manhandled On Stage At MeGong Festival In Meghalaya | Watch Video

Amit Passi, Hardik Pandya’s Baroda Teammate Smashes 100 Off 44 Balls, Equals World Record in SMAT

When Will Virat Kohli And Rohit Sharma Be Seen In Action Again? Fans Eager As Legends Prepare For THIS Big ODI Series

Clascoterone: New Baldness Drug Boosted Hair Growth By 539% In Trials; Know Availability, Pricing

WATCH | India vs Singapore Work Culture: Employee’s Shocking Comparison on Leave Policies Goes Viral

Vande Mataram Debate In Lok Sabha: PM Modi Says, ‘When Vande Mataram Turned 100, India Was In The Clutches Of Emergency’; Key Points

Gold and Silver Price Today on December 8: Check 18K, 22K, 24K Gold Price in Chennai, Hyderabad, Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Bangalore

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Gold and Silver Price Today on December 8: Check 18K, 22K, 24K Gold Price in Chennai, Hyderabad, Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Bangalore

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Gold and Silver Price Today on December 8: Check 18K, 22K, 24K Gold Price in Chennai, Hyderabad, Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Bangalore
Gold and Silver Price Today on December 8: Check 18K, 22K, 24K Gold Price in Chennai, Hyderabad, Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Bangalore
Gold and Silver Price Today on December 8: Check 18K, 22K, 24K Gold Price in Chennai, Hyderabad, Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Bangalore
Gold and Silver Price Today on December 8: Check 18K, 22K, 24K Gold Price in Chennai, Hyderabad, Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Bangalore

QUICK LINKS