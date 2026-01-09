Gold and Silver Price Today on 9 January 2026: Check 18K, 22K, 24K Gold Price in Chennai, Hyderabad, Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Bangalore

Gold Rate in India: Gold prices in India continue to remain elevated, reflecting a mix of strong global trends and domestic demand. Ongoing geopolitical uncertainties, expectations of interest rate cuts by major central banks, a weaker rupee, and steady buying ahead of the festive and wedding season have all contributed to keeping the gold rate at higher levels across the country. Meanwhile, silver prices in India also followed a similar trend, mirroring the movement of the yellow metal. Analysts believe that fluctuations in precious metals prices are temporary, so investors are closely tracking the gold price on January 9, 2026.

According to MCX, check the 24 carat, 22 carat, and 18 carat gold price in India on January 7, 2026, Wednesday.

24 Karat Gold Rate: Rs 13,871

22 Karat Gold Rate: Rs 12,715

18 Karat Gold Rate: Rs 10,403

Gold Price Today (24K, 22K, 18K) in Major Indian Cities

City 24K Gold Rate Today 22K Gold Rate Today 18K Gold Rate Today Chennai ₹13,964 ₹12,800 ₹10,680 Mumbai ₹13,871 ₹12,715 ₹10,403 Delhi ₹13,886 ₹12,730 ₹10,418 Kolkata ₹13,871 ₹12,715 ₹10,403 Bangalore ₹13,871 ₹12,715 ₹10,403 Hyderabad ₹13,871 ₹12,715 ₹10,403 Kerala ₹13,871 ₹12,715 ₹10,403 Pune ₹13,871 ₹12,715 ₹10,403 Vadodara ₹13,876 ₹12,720 ₹10,408 Ahmedabad ₹13,876 ₹12,720 ₹10,408

Silver Price Today in Major Indian Cities

City 10 Gram Silver Rate Today 100 Gm Silver Rate Today 1 Kg Silver Rate Today Chennai ₹2,680 ₹26,800 ₹2,68,000 Mumbai ₹2,490 ₹24,900 ₹2,49,000 Delhi ₹2,490 ₹24,900 ₹2,49,000 Kolkata ₹2,490 ₹24,900 ₹2,49,000 Bangalore ₹2,490 ₹24,900 ₹2,49,000 Hyderabad ₹2,680 ₹26,800 ₹2,68,000 Kerala ₹2,680 ₹26,800 ₹2,68,000 Pune ₹2,490 ₹24,900 ₹2,49,000 Vadodara ₹2,490 ₹24,900 ₹2,49,000 Ahmedabad ₹2,490 ₹24,900 ₹2,49,000