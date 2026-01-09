LIVE TV
Home > Business > Gold and Silver Price Today on 9 January 2026: Check 18K, 22K, 24K Gold Price in Chennai, Hyderabad, Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Bangalore

Gold and Silver Price Today on 9 January 2026: Check 18K, 22K, 24K Gold Price in Chennai, Hyderabad, Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Bangalore

Gold prices in India continue to remain elevated, reflecting a mix of strong global trends and domestic demand. Ongoing geopolitical uncertainties, expectations of interest rate cuts by major central banks, a weaker rupee, and steady buying ahead of the festive and wedding season. Get the latest 18 carat, 22 carat, 24 carat gold price in Chennai, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Delhi, and Mumbai.

Gold and silver price today. (Representative Image: Unsplash)

Published By: Manisha Chauhan
Published: January 9, 2026 10:35:21 IST

Gold and Silver Price Today on 9 January 2026: Check 18K, 22K, 24K Gold Price in Chennai, Hyderabad, Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Bangalore

Gold Rate in India: Gold prices in India continue to remain elevated, reflecting a mix of strong global trends and domestic demand. Ongoing geopolitical uncertainties, expectations of interest rate cuts by major central banks, a weaker rupee, and steady buying ahead of the festive and wedding season have all contributed to keeping the gold rate at higher levels across the country. Meanwhile, silver prices in India also followed a similar trend, mirroring the movement of the yellow metal. Analysts believe that fluctuations in precious metals prices are temporary, so investors are closely tracking the gold price on January 9, 2026.  

Gold Rate in India

According to MCX, check the 24 carat, 22 carat, and 18 carat gold price in India on January 7, 2026, Wednesday.

  • 24 Karat Gold Rate: Rs 13,871
  • 22 Karat Gold Rate: Rs 12,715
  • 18 Karat Gold Rate: Rs 10,403

Gold Price Today (24K, 22K, 18K) in Major Indian Cities

City 24K Gold Rate Today 22K Gold Rate Today 18K Gold Rate Today
Chennai ₹13,964 ₹12,800 ₹10,680
Mumbai ₹13,871 ₹12,715 ₹10,403
Delhi ₹13,886 ₹12,730 ₹10,418
Kolkata ₹13,871 ₹12,715 ₹10,403
Bangalore ₹13,871 ₹12,715 ₹10,403
Hyderabad ₹13,871 ₹12,715 ₹10,403
Kerala ₹13,871 ₹12,715 ₹10,403
Pune ₹13,871 ₹12,715 ₹10,403
Vadodara ₹13,876 ₹12,720 ₹10,408
Ahmedabad ₹13,876 ₹12,720 ₹10,408

Silver Price Today in Major Indian Cities

City 10 Gram Silver Rate Today 100 Gm Silver Rate Today 1 Kg Silver Rate Today
Chennai ₹2,680 ₹26,800 ₹2,68,000
Mumbai ₹2,490 ₹24,900 ₹2,49,000
Delhi ₹2,490 ₹24,900 ₹2,49,000
Kolkata ₹2,490 ₹24,900 ₹2,49,000
Bangalore ₹2,490 ₹24,900 ₹2,49,000
Hyderabad ₹2,680 ₹26,800 ₹2,68,000
Kerala ₹2,680 ₹26,800 ₹2,68,000
Pune ₹2,490 ₹24,900 ₹2,49,000
Vadodara ₹2,490 ₹24,900 ₹2,49,000
Ahmedabad ₹2,490 ₹24,900 ₹2,49,000
First published on: Jan 9, 2026 10:35 AM IST
Gold and Silver Price Today on 9 January 2026: Check 18K, 22K, 24K Gold Price in Chennai, Hyderabad, Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Bangalore

