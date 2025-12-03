LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
hyderabad airport Barkha Dutt ai eviction rules business news Afghanistan news donald trump Russia Europe war warning hyderabad airport Barkha Dutt ai eviction rules business news Afghanistan news donald trump Russia Europe war warning hyderabad airport Barkha Dutt ai eviction rules business news Afghanistan news donald trump Russia Europe war warning hyderabad airport Barkha Dutt ai eviction rules business news Afghanistan news donald trump Russia Europe war warning
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
hyderabad airport Barkha Dutt ai eviction rules business news Afghanistan news donald trump Russia Europe war warning hyderabad airport Barkha Dutt ai eviction rules business news Afghanistan news donald trump Russia Europe war warning hyderabad airport Barkha Dutt ai eviction rules business news Afghanistan news donald trump Russia Europe war warning hyderabad airport Barkha Dutt ai eviction rules business news Afghanistan news donald trump Russia Europe war warning
LIVE TV
Home > Business > Gold and Silver Price Today on December 3: Check 18K, 22K, 24K Gold Price in Chennai, Hyderabad, Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Bangalore

Gold and Silver Price Today on December 3: Check 18K, 22K, 24K Gold Price in Chennai, Hyderabad, Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Bangalore

Gold and Silver Price Today (December 3): Gold rate in India has witnessed a significant surge, climbing sharply over the past few days. MCX gold is about to touch the Rs 1.31 lakh mark. Meanwhile, the silver rate in India has actually delivered even stronger gains. Get the latest 18K, 22K, 24K gold price in Chennai, Hyderabad, Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Bangalore.

Gold and silver price today. (Representative Image: Unsplash)
Gold and silver price today. (Representative Image: Unsplash)

Published By: Manisha Chauhan
Last updated: December 3, 2025 14:55:47 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Gold and Silver Price Today on December 3: Check 18K, 22K, 24K Gold Price in Chennai, Hyderabad, Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Bangalore

Gold Rate Today: Gold rate in India has witnessed a significant surge, climbing sharply over the past few days. The continued rise in prices has caught the attention of investors and buyers alike, as the precious metal strengthens amid global market fluctuations and rising safe-haven demand. MCX gold is about to touch the Rs 1.31 lakh mark. Meanwhile, the silver rate in India has actually delivered even stronger gains. Analysts note that as December begins, precious metals will rise, so investors are keeping a close eye on gold prices on December 3, 2025. 

Gold Price Today in India 

According to MCX, check the 24 carat, 22 carat, and 18 carat gold price in India on November 12, 2025, Wednesday. 

  • 24 Karat Gold Rate: Rs 13,058
  • 22 Karat Gold Rate: Rs 11,970
  • 18 Karat Gold Rate: Rs 9,794

Gold Price Today (24K, 22K, 18K) in Major Indian Cities (1 Gram)

City 24K Gold Rate Today  22K Gold Rate Today  18K Gold Rate Today 
Chennai  ₹13,157 ₹12,060 ₹10,055
Mumbai ₹13,058 ₹11,970 ₹9,794
Delhi ₹13,073 ₹11,985 ₹9,809
Kolkata ₹13,058 ₹11,970 ₹9,794
Bangalore ₹13,058 ₹11,970 ₹9,794
Hyderabad ₹13,058 ₹11,970 ₹9,794
Kerala ₹13,058 ₹11,970 ₹9,794
Pune  ₹13,058 ₹11,970 ₹9,794
Vadodara ₹13,063 ₹11,975 ₹9,799
Ahmedabad ₹13,063 ₹11,975 ₹9,799

Silver Rate Today in India in Major Indian Cities 

City 10 Gm Silver Rate Today  100 Gm Silver Rate Today  1 Kg Silver Rate Today 
Chennai  ₹2,010 ₹20,100 ₹2,01,000
Mumbai ₹1,910 ₹19,100 ₹1,91,000
Delhi ₹1,910 ₹19,100 ₹1,91,000
Kolkata ₹1,910 ₹19,100 ₹1,91,000
Bangalore ₹1,910 ₹19,100 ₹1,91,000
Hyderabad ₹2,010 ₹20,100 ₹2,01,000
Kerala ₹2,010 ₹20,100 ₹2,01,000
Pune  ₹1,910 ₹19,100 ₹1,91,000
Vadodara ₹1,910 ₹19,100 ₹1,91,000
Ahmedabad ₹1,910 ₹19,100 ₹1,91,000
First published on: Dec 3, 2025 2:40 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: 18 carat gold price22 carat gold price22k gold rate24 carat gold price24k delhi gold rate24k gold ratedelhi 24k gold rateGold and Silver Price Today on december 3gold price in bangaloregold price in chennaigold price in delhigold price in hyderabadgold price in kolkatagold rate in indiagold rate on december 3gold rate todaymcx gold pricemcx gold price livemcx silver pricemcx silver price livesilversilver ratesilver rate on dec 3today gold rate

RELATED News

What Putin’s India Visit Reveals About Global Risk And Trade Security; Strategic Overhaul Or Status Quo For India?

Who Is Luana Lopes Lara? 29-Year-Old Kalshi Cofounder Who Became World’s Youngest Self-Made Woman Billionaire, Check Her Net Worth

New Rent Rules 2025: How Tenants Are Protected And Renting Simplified Across India – Who Really Benefits, Tenants Or Landlords?

Gold at USD 5,000? Deutsche Bank Reveals Why 2026 Could Spark A Bullion Boom

Rupee In Freefall: Here’s What It Means For Your Wallet, Savings And Daily Expenses – Everything Explained

LATEST NEWS

What Happens To Your PF Account After You Quit Your Job? EPF Interest Rules 2025 Explained

What Is Chandrachur Singh’s Ancestral Property Case? Shah Rukh Khan’s Co-Star Seeks Action Against Alleged Illegal Grab In Aligarh

Security And Resilience Of Submarine Cables To Be In Focus At Maritime Security Workshop With Experts From EU, India & Indian Ocean Nations

Raj Bhavans Renamed To ‘Lok Bhavans’ As Government Pushes to Erase Colonial Legacy, PMO Calls Rebranding ‘Seva Teerth’

‘This Is The ONLY Way…’: MoS For Communications, Pemmasani Chandra Sekha On Sanchar Saathi App

Why Team India Is Without Shubman Gill In The 2nd ODI vs South Africa?

Gold and Silver Price Today on December 3: Check 18K, 22K, 24K Gold Price in Chennai, Hyderabad, Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Bangalore

Glitch Hits Airports Again: What Caused Another Technical Snag That Delayed Flights? Here’s What Flyers Need To Know

Gurugram Lawyer Arrested For Spying For Pakistan, Friend Reveals He Collected Money Near Golden Temple

Rasika Dugal Faces Massive Backlash Over ‘Misogyny’ Remarks On Ranbir Kapoor’s ‘Animal’, Netizens Remind Her Of Bold Sex Scenes With Onscreen Father-In-Law In Mirzapur

Gold and Silver Price Today on December 3: Check 18K, 22K, 24K Gold Price in Chennai, Hyderabad, Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Bangalore

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Gold and Silver Price Today on December 3: Check 18K, 22K, 24K Gold Price in Chennai, Hyderabad, Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Bangalore

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Gold and Silver Price Today on December 3: Check 18K, 22K, 24K Gold Price in Chennai, Hyderabad, Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Bangalore
Gold and Silver Price Today on December 3: Check 18K, 22K, 24K Gold Price in Chennai, Hyderabad, Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Bangalore
Gold and Silver Price Today on December 3: Check 18K, 22K, 24K Gold Price in Chennai, Hyderabad, Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Bangalore
Gold and Silver Price Today on December 3: Check 18K, 22K, 24K Gold Price in Chennai, Hyderabad, Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Bangalore

QUICK LINKS