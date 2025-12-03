Gold and Silver Price Today on December 3: Check 18K, 22K, 24K Gold Price in Chennai, Hyderabad, Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Bangalore

Gold Rate Today: Gold rate in India has witnessed a significant surge, climbing sharply over the past few days. The continued rise in prices has caught the attention of investors and buyers alike, as the precious metal strengthens amid global market fluctuations and rising safe-haven demand. MCX gold is about to touch the Rs 1.31 lakh mark. Meanwhile, the silver rate in India has actually delivered even stronger gains. Analysts note that as December begins, precious metals will rise, so investors are keeping a close eye on gold prices on December 3, 2025.

Gold Price Today in India

According to MCX, check the 24 carat, 22 carat, and 18 carat gold price in India on November 12, 2025, Wednesday.

24 Karat Gold Rate: Rs 13,058

22 Karat Gold Rate: Rs 11,970

18 Karat Gold Rate: Rs 9,794

Gold Price Today (24K, 22K, 18K) in Major Indian Cities (1 Gram)

City 24K Gold Rate Today 22K Gold Rate Today 18K Gold Rate Today Chennai ₹13,157 ₹12,060 ₹10,055 Mumbai ₹13,058 ₹11,970 ₹9,794 Delhi ₹13,073 ₹11,985 ₹9,809 Kolkata ₹13,058 ₹11,970 ₹9,794 Bangalore ₹13,058 ₹11,970 ₹9,794 Hyderabad ₹13,058 ₹11,970 ₹9,794 Kerala ₹13,058 ₹11,970 ₹9,794 Pune ₹13,058 ₹11,970 ₹9,794 Vadodara ₹13,063 ₹11,975 ₹9,799 Ahmedabad ₹13,063 ₹11,975 ₹9,799

Silver Rate Today in India in Major Indian Cities

City 10 Gm Silver Rate Today 100 Gm Silver Rate Today 1 Kg Silver Rate Today Chennai ₹2,010 ₹20,100 ₹2,01,000 Mumbai ₹1,910 ₹19,100 ₹1,91,000 Delhi ₹1,910 ₹19,100 ₹1,91,000 Kolkata ₹1,910 ₹19,100 ₹1,91,000 Bangalore ₹1,910 ₹19,100 ₹1,91,000 Hyderabad ₹2,010 ₹20,100 ₹2,01,000 Kerala ₹2,010 ₹20,100 ₹2,01,000 Pune ₹1,910 ₹19,100 ₹1,91,000 Vadodara ₹1,910 ₹19,100 ₹1,91,000 Ahmedabad ₹1,910 ₹19,100 ₹1,91,000