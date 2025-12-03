Gold and Silver Price Today on December 3: Check 18K, 22K, 24K Gold Price in Chennai, Hyderabad, Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Bangalore

Gold Rate Today: Gold rate in India has witnessed a significant surge, climbing sharply over the past few days. The continued rise in prices has caught the attention of investors and buyers alike, as the precious metal strengthens amid global market fluctuations and rising safe-haven demand. MCX gold is about to touch the Rs 1.31 lakh mark. Meanwhile, the silver rate in India has actually delivered even stronger gains. Analysts note that as December begins, precious metals will rise, so investors are keeping a close eye on gold prices on December 3, 2025.
Gold Price Today in India
According to MCX, check the 24 carat, 22 carat, and 18 carat gold price in India on November 12, 2025, Wednesday.
- 24 Karat Gold Rate: Rs 13,058
- 22 Karat Gold Rate: Rs 11,970
- 18 Karat Gold Rate: Rs 9,794
Gold Price Today (24K, 22K, 18K) in Major Indian Cities (1 Gram)
|City
|24K Gold Rate Today
|22K Gold Rate Today
|18K Gold Rate Today
|Chennai
|₹13,157
|₹12,060
|₹10,055
|Mumbai
|₹13,058
|₹11,970
|₹9,794
|Delhi
|₹13,073
|₹11,985
|₹9,809
|Kolkata
|₹13,058
|₹11,970
|₹9,794
|Bangalore
|₹13,058
|₹11,970
|₹9,794
|Hyderabad
|₹13,058
|₹11,970
|₹9,794
|Kerala
|₹13,058
|₹11,970
|₹9,794
|Pune
|₹13,058
|₹11,970
|₹9,794
|Vadodara
|₹13,063
|₹11,975
|₹9,799
|Ahmedabad
|₹13,063
|₹11,975
|₹9,799
Silver Rate Today in India in Major Indian Cities
|City
|10 Gm Silver Rate Today
|100 Gm Silver Rate Today
|1 Kg Silver Rate Today
|Chennai
|₹2,010
|₹20,100
|₹2,01,000
|Mumbai
|₹1,910
|₹19,100
|₹1,91,000
|Delhi
|₹1,910
|₹19,100
|₹1,91,000
|Kolkata
|₹1,910
|₹19,100
|₹1,91,000
|Bangalore
|₹1,910
|₹19,100
|₹1,91,000
|Hyderabad
|₹2,010
|₹20,100
|₹2,01,000
|Kerala
|₹2,010
|₹20,100
|₹2,01,000
|Pune
|₹1,910
|₹19,100
|₹1,91,000
|Vadodara
|₹1,910
|₹19,100
|₹1,91,000
|Ahmedabad
|₹1,910
|₹19,100
|₹1,91,000
