Gold and Silver Price Today on December 4: Check 18K, 22K, 24K Gold Price in Chennai, Hyderabad, Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Bangalore

Gold Rate in India: Gold prices in India witnessed a sudden and notable drop, reversing the recent upward trend that had been driving the market for days. The rise was supported by several factors, including a softer U.S. dollar, declining Treasury yields, and growing expectations of an interest rate cut by the Federal Reserve. In the international market, the gold rate surged past $4,210 per ounce, reaching its highest level in six weeks. Meanwhile, the silver rate today has been rising sharply for a few days now. As fluctuations persist, traders and investors are closely monitoring gold prices on December 4, 2025.
Gold Rate in India
According to MCX, check the 24 carat, 22 carat, and 18 carat gold price in India on November 12, 2025, Wednesday.
- 24 Karat Gold Rate: Rs 13,036
- 22 Karat Gold Rate: Rs 11,950
- 18 Karat Gold Rate: Rs 9,778
Gold Price Today (24K, 22K, 18K) in Major Indian Cities (1 Gram)
|City
|24K Gold Rate Today
|22K Gold Rate Today
|18K Gold Rate Today
|Chennai
|₹13,113
|₹12,020
|₹10,025
|Mumbai
|₹13,036
|₹11,950
|₹9,778
|Delhi
|₹13,051
|₹11,965
|₹9,793
|Kolkata
|₹13,036
|₹11,950
|₹9,778
|Bangalore
|₹13,036
|₹11,950
|₹9,778
|Hyderabad
|₹13,036
|₹11,950
|₹9,778
|kerala
|₹13,036
|₹11,950
|₹9,778
|Pune
|₹13,036
|₹11,950
|₹9,778
|Vadodara
|₹13,041
|₹11,955
|₹9,783
|Ahmedabad
|₹13,041
|₹11,955
|₹9,783
Silver Rate Today in India in Major Indian Cities
|City
|10 Gm Silver Rate Today
|100 Gm Silver Rate Today
|1 KG Silver Rate Today
|Chennai
|₹2,000
|₹20,000
|₹2,00,000
|Mumbai
|₹1,910
|₹19,100
|₹1,91,000
|Delhi
|₹1,910
|₹19,100
|₹1,91,000
|Kolkata
|₹1,910
|₹19,100
|₹1,91,000
|Bangalore
|₹1,910
|₹19,100
|₹1,91,000
|Hyderabad
|₹2,000
|₹20,000
|₹2,00,000
|kerala
|₹2,000
|₹20,000
|₹2,00,000
|Pune
|₹1,910
|₹19,100
|₹1,91,000
|Vadodara
|₹1,910
|₹19,100
|₹1,91,000
|Ahmedabad
|₹1,910
|₹19,100
|₹1,91,000
Manisha Chauhan is a passionate journalist with 3 years of experience in the media industry, covering everything from trending entertainment buzz and celebrity spotlights to thought-provoking book reviews and practical health tips. Known for blending fresh perspectives with reader-friendly writing, she creates content that informs, entertains, and inspires. When she’s not chasing the next viral story, you’ll find her diving into a good book or exploring new wellness trends.