Gold and Silver Price Today on December 4: Check 18K, 22K, 24K Gold Price in Chennai, Hyderabad, Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Bangalore

Gold Rate in India: Gold prices in India witnessed a sudden and notable drop, reversing the recent upward trend that had been driving the market for days. The rise was supported by several factors, including a softer U.S. dollar, declining Treasury yields, and growing expectations of an interest rate cut by the Federal Reserve. In the international market, the gold rate surged past $4,210 per ounce, reaching its highest level in six weeks. Meanwhile, the silver rate today has been rising sharply for a few days now. As fluctuations persist, traders and investors are closely monitoring gold prices on December 4, 2025.

Gold Rate in India

According to MCX, check the 24 carat, 22 carat, and 18 carat gold price in India on November 12, 2025, Wednesday.

24 Karat Gold Rate: Rs 13,036

22 Karat Gold Rate: Rs 11,950

18 Karat Gold Rate: Rs 9,778

Gold Price Today (24K, 22K, 18K) in Major Indian Cities (1 Gram)

City 24K Gold Rate Today 22K Gold Rate Today 18K Gold Rate Today Chennai ₹13,113 ₹12,020 ₹10,025 Mumbai ₹13,036 ₹11,950 ₹9,778 Delhi ₹13,051 ₹11,965 ₹9,793 Kolkata ₹13,036 ₹11,950 ₹9,778 Bangalore ₹13,036 ₹11,950 ₹9,778 Hyderabad ₹13,036 ₹11,950 ₹9,778 kerala ₹13,036 ₹11,950 ₹9,778 Pune ₹13,036 ₹11,950 ₹9,778 Vadodara ₹13,041 ₹11,955 ₹9,783 Ahmedabad ₹13,041 ₹11,955 ₹9,783

Silver Rate Today in India in Major Indian Cities

City 10 Gm Silver Rate Today 100 Gm Silver Rate Today 1 KG Silver Rate Today Chennai ₹2,000 ₹20,000 ₹2,00,000 Mumbai ₹1,910 ₹19,100 ₹1,91,000 Delhi ₹1,910 ₹19,100 ₹1,91,000 Kolkata ₹1,910 ₹19,100 ₹1,91,000 Bangalore ₹1,910 ₹19,100 ₹1,91,000 Hyderabad ₹2,000 ₹20,000 ₹2,00,000 kerala ₹2,000 ₹20,000 ₹2,00,000 Pune ₹1,910 ₹19,100 ₹1,91,000 Vadodara ₹1,910 ₹19,100 ₹1,91,000 Ahmedabad ₹1,910 ₹19,100 ₹1,91,000