LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
IND vs SA Aequs GMP Haryana Police crude oil India Russia Bollywood news aviation news Cricketer KL Rahul donald trump india russia relations IND vs SA Aequs GMP Haryana Police crude oil India Russia Bollywood news aviation news Cricketer KL Rahul donald trump india russia relations IND vs SA Aequs GMP Haryana Police crude oil India Russia Bollywood news aviation news Cricketer KL Rahul donald trump india russia relations IND vs SA Aequs GMP Haryana Police crude oil India Russia Bollywood news aviation news Cricketer KL Rahul donald trump india russia relations
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
IND vs SA Aequs GMP Haryana Police crude oil India Russia Bollywood news aviation news Cricketer KL Rahul donald trump india russia relations IND vs SA Aequs GMP Haryana Police crude oil India Russia Bollywood news aviation news Cricketer KL Rahul donald trump india russia relations IND vs SA Aequs GMP Haryana Police crude oil India Russia Bollywood news aviation news Cricketer KL Rahul donald trump india russia relations IND vs SA Aequs GMP Haryana Police crude oil India Russia Bollywood news aviation news Cricketer KL Rahul donald trump india russia relations
LIVE TV
Home > Business > Gold and Silver Price Today on December 4: Check 18K, 22K, 24K Gold Price in Chennai, Hyderabad, Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Bangalore

Gold and Silver Price Today on December 4: Check 18K, 22K, 24K Gold Price in Chennai, Hyderabad, Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Bangalore

Gold and Silver Price Today (04 December, 2025): Gold prices in India witnessed a sudden and notable drop, reversing the recent upward trend that had been driving the market for days. In the international market, the gold rate surged past $4,210 per ounce, reaching its highest level in six weeks. Meanwhile, the silver rate today has been rising sharply for a few days now. Get the latest 24 carat, 22 carat, and 18 carat in major Indian cities, including Chennai, Hyderabad, Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, and Bangalore.

Gold and silver price today. (Representative Image: Unsplash)
Gold and silver price today. (Representative Image: Unsplash)

Published By: Manisha Chauhan
Last updated: December 4, 2025 12:40:47 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Gold and Silver Price Today on December 4: Check 18K, 22K, 24K Gold Price in Chennai, Hyderabad, Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Bangalore

Gold Rate in India: Gold prices in India witnessed a sudden and notable drop, reversing the recent upward trend that had been driving the market for days. The rise was supported by several factors, including a softer U.S. dollar, declining Treasury yields, and growing expectations of an interest rate cut by the Federal Reserve. In the international market, the gold rate surged past $4,210 per ounce, reaching its highest level in six weeks. Meanwhile, the silver rate today has been rising sharply for a few days now. As fluctuations persist, traders and investors are closely monitoring gold prices on December 4, 2025. 

Gold Rate in India 

According to MCX, check the 24 carat, 22 carat, and 18 carat gold price in India on November 12, 2025, Wednesday. 

  • 24 Karat Gold Rate: Rs 13,036
  • 22 Karat Gold Rate: Rs 11,950
  • 18 Karat Gold Rate: Rs 9,778

Gold Price Today (24K, 22K, 18K) in Major Indian Cities (1 Gram)

City  24K Gold Rate Today 22K Gold Rate Today 18K Gold Rate Today 
Chennai ₹13,113 ₹12,020 ₹10,025
Mumbai ₹13,036 ₹11,950 ₹9,778
Delhi ₹13,051 ₹11,965 ₹9,793
Kolkata ₹13,036 ₹11,950 ₹9,778
Bangalore ₹13,036 ₹11,950 ₹9,778
Hyderabad ₹13,036 ₹11,950 ₹9,778
kerala ₹13,036 ₹11,950 ₹9,778
Pune ₹13,036 ₹11,950 ₹9,778
Vadodara ₹13,041 ₹11,955 ₹9,783
Ahmedabad ₹13,041 ₹11,955 ₹9,783

Silver Rate Today in India in Major Indian Cities

City  10 Gm Silver Rate Today 100 Gm Silver Rate Today 1 KG Silver Rate Today 
Chennai ₹2,000 ₹20,000 ₹2,00,000
Mumbai ₹1,910 ₹19,100 ₹1,91,000
Delhi ₹1,910 ₹19,100 ₹1,91,000
Kolkata ₹1,910 ₹19,100 ₹1,91,000
Bangalore ₹1,910 ₹19,100 ₹1,91,000
Hyderabad ₹2,000 ₹20,000 ₹2,00,000
kerala ₹2,000 ₹20,000 ₹2,00,000
Pune ₹1,910 ₹19,100 ₹1,91,000
Vadodara ₹1,910 ₹19,100 ₹1,91,000
Ahmedabad ₹1,910 ₹19,100 ₹1,91,000

First published on: Dec 4, 2025 12:30 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: 100gm silver price10gm silver price18 carat gold price18k gold price22 carat gold price22k gold price24 carat gold price24k delhi gold price24k gold pricedelhi 24k gold priceGold and Silver Price Today on December 4gold price in bangaloregold price in chennaigold price in delhigold price in hyderabadgold price todaygold rate in indiagold rate todaymcx gold pricemcx gold price livemcx silver pricemcx silver price livesilver pricesilver price in delhisilver price in indiasilver rate today

RELATED News

Meesho IPO vs Aequs IPO vs Vidya Wire IPO: The Ultimate IPO Face-Off For Smart Investors

RBI Expected To Hold Repo Rate At 5.5% As Low Inflation And Strong Growth Keep Policy on Pause Ahead Of December Review

Putin In India: Traders Brace For Defense Deals, Energy Moves, And Market Ripples- Here’s What Could Shake Stock Markets And Your Portfolio

Rupee Slumps To 90.43: Historic Low Hits Imports, Boosts Exports, And Impacts Everyday Life

Aequs Ltd IPO 2025: Subscription Soars, GMP Hits ₹45.5, Aerospace Precision Leader Goes Public

LATEST NEWS

Rohit Sharma’s 2027 World Cup Wish REVEALED In Viral Video With Rishab Pant: “Victory Trophy…”

Honda Has Unveiled Four New Colours For The CBR125R: Check These Amazing Colours And Specifications Of The Bike

India and Obesity: SMSRC Insights Report reveals the weight of opportunity

Gold and Silver Price Today on December 4: Check 18K, 22K, 24K Gold Price in Chennai, Hyderabad, Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Bangalore

Who Is Luqmaan Khan? Pakistani-Origin US Student Arrested With Guns, ‘Martyr’ Notes & Mass Shooting Plan At University Of Delaware

TIMELESS FASHION WALK 2025 Blasts Off in Style: Vishal Kapoor VK Launches a Bombastic, Star-Studded Opening

International Cheetah Day 2025: PM Modi Commends Wildlife Lovers and Conservationists

Beauty Envy To Brutal Murders: Psycho Haryana Woman Killed 3 Girls Over 2 Years, Drowned Son To Avoid Suspicion; Can This Be Called A Rarest Of The Rare Crime? | Explained

Putin India Visit: Why Russian President Doesn’t Use A Phone Or The Internet, Living In An ‘Information Vacuum’

Tere Ishk Mein Day 6 Collection: After Weekend High, Dhanush – Kriti Sanon Film Reaches ₹76 Crore in India

Gold and Silver Price Today on December 4: Check 18K, 22K, 24K Gold Price in Chennai, Hyderabad, Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Bangalore

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Gold and Silver Price Today on December 4: Check 18K, 22K, 24K Gold Price in Chennai, Hyderabad, Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Bangalore

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Gold and Silver Price Today on December 4: Check 18K, 22K, 24K Gold Price in Chennai, Hyderabad, Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Bangalore
Gold and Silver Price Today on December 4: Check 18K, 22K, 24K Gold Price in Chennai, Hyderabad, Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Bangalore
Gold and Silver Price Today on December 4: Check 18K, 22K, 24K Gold Price in Chennai, Hyderabad, Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Bangalore
Gold and Silver Price Today on December 4: Check 18K, 22K, 24K Gold Price in Chennai, Hyderabad, Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Bangalore

QUICK LINKS