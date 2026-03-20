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Home > Business News > Gold And Silver Price Today On March 20: MCX Yellow Metal Rises Above Rs 1.46 Lakh; Silver Prices Off-Day’s High | Check Prices In Your City

Gold And Silver Price Today On March 20: MCX Yellow Metal Rises Above Rs 1.46 Lakh; Silver Prices Off-Day’s High | Check Prices In Your City

Gold And Silver Price Today: Gold and silver prices saw a sharp rebound on March 20, driven by global uncertainty and renewed demand for safe-haven assets. After a volatile session earlier, bullion markets bounced back strongly, tracking international trends and easing concerns around oil supply disruptions.

Gold And Silver Price Today On March 20: MCX Yellow Metal Rises Above Rs 1.46 Lakh; Silver Prices Off-Day’s High | Check Prices In Your City (Photo Credits: Canva)
Gold And Silver Price Today On March 20: MCX Yellow Metal Rises Above Rs 1.46 Lakh; Silver Prices Off-Day’s High | Check Prices In Your City (Photo Credits: Canva)

Published By: Meera Verma
Published: March 20, 2026 15:09:19 IST

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Gold And Silver Price Today On March 20: MCX Yellow Metal Rises Above Rs 1.46 Lakh; Silver Prices Off-Day’s High | Check Prices In Your City

Gold And Silver Price Today: Gold and silver prices saw a sharp rebound on March 20, driven by global uncertainty and renewed demand for safe-haven assets. After a volatile session earlier, bullion markets bounced back strongly, tracking international trends and easing concerns around oil supply disruptions.

Sharp Rise In Gold And Silver

Gold prices climbed by around ₹3,300, while silver recorded a massive jump of nearly ₹8,500 in domestic markets. The surge follows recent fluctuations triggered by geopolitical tensions and shifting oil prices.

Experts say investors are moving back to precious metals as a hedge against uncertainty, especially amid ongoing tensions in West Asia. At the same time, easing fears around crude oil helped stabilise sentiment, leading to a recovery in bullion prices.

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Gold, Silver Rates In Key Cities

Here’s a snapshot of approximate gold and silver prices across major cities:

Delhi:

Gold (24K): Around ₹16,000–₹16,100 per gram

Silver: Around ₹3,15,000 per kg

Mumbai:

Gold (24K): Around ₹16,000 per gram

Silver: Around ₹3,15,000 per kg

Chennai:

Gold (24K): Around ₹16,900–₹17,000 per gram

Silver: Around ₹3,14,000 per kg

Kolkata:

Gold (24K): Around ₹16,000 per gram

Silver: Around ₹3,15,000 per kg

Hyderabad & Bengaluru:

Gold (24K): Around ₹16,000–₹16,100 per gram

Silver: Around ₹3,14,000–₹3,15,000 per kg

(Prices may vary slightly based on local taxes and jewellers.)

What’s Driving The Rally

The latest jump in prices is largely linked to global factors. Rising geopolitical tensions, fluctuations in crude oil, and movement in the US dollar continue to influence bullion markets.

Gold, often seen as a safe investment during uncertain times, is witnessing renewed buying interest. Silver is also tracking the upward trend, supported by both investment demand and industrial usage. With volatility expected to continue, market watchers believe gold and silver prices could remain sensitive to global developments in the coming days.

ALSO READ: Rupee Breaches 93 Per Dollar For First Time, Falls 19 Paise In Early Trade Amid Iran War-Driven Oil Shock

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Gold And Silver Price Today On March 20: MCX Yellow Metal Rises Above Rs 1.46 Lakh; Silver Prices Off-Day’s High | Check Prices In Your City
Gold And Silver Price Today On March 20: MCX Yellow Metal Rises Above Rs 1.46 Lakh; Silver Prices Off-Day’s High | Check Prices In Your City
Gold And Silver Price Today On March 20: MCX Yellow Metal Rises Above Rs 1.46 Lakh; Silver Prices Off-Day’s High | Check Prices In Your City
Gold And Silver Price Today On March 20: MCX Yellow Metal Rises Above Rs 1.46 Lakh; Silver Prices Off-Day’s High | Check Prices In Your City

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