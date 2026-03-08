LIVE TV
New York mayor residence protest donald trump brother kills sister UP australian grand prix Anurag Dobhal Ali Larijani Bengaluru fuel price Kuwait breaking news Loud Explosion Heard Near US Embassy In Norway israel iran conflict aerial interception debris Bahrain explosions All England Open crime news india news
Home > Business > Gold and Silver Price Today on March 8: Check 18, 22, 24 Carat Gold Price in Chennai, Hyderabad, Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Bangalore

Gold and Silver Price Today on March 8: Check 18, 22, 24 Carat Gold Price in Chennai, Hyderabad, Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Bangalore

The rebound comes after 24-karat gold dropped by around Rs 1,19,600 per 100 grams over five days starting March 2, amid heightened geopolitical tensions following US and Israeli strikes on Iran, which intensified the conflict in the Middle East.

Published By: Manisha Chauhan
Published: March 8, 2026 11:46:37 IST

Gold and Silver Price Today on March 8: Check 18, 22, 24 Carat Gold Price in Chennai, Hyderabad, Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Bangalore

Gold Rate in India: Gold prices in India recovered over the weekend after witnessing a sharp decline during several sessions in the week. The rebound comes after 24-karat gold dropped by around Rs 1,19,600 per 100 grams over five days starting March 2, amid heightened geopolitical tensions following US and Israeli strikes on Iran, which intensified the conflict in the Middle East. 

Gold Rate Today City-Wise

City

24K Today

22K Today

18K Today

Chennai

₹16,418

₹15,050

₹13,070

Mumbai

₹16,364

₹15,000

₹12,273

Delhi

₹16,380

₹15,015

₹12,288

Kolkata

₹16,364

₹15,000

₹12,273

Bangalore

₹16,364

₹15,000

₹12,273

Hyderabad

₹16,364

₹15,000

₹12,273

Kerala

₹16,364

₹15,000

₹12,273

Pune

₹16,364

₹15,000

₹12,273

Vadodara

₹16,370

₹15,005

₹12,278

Ahmedabad

₹16,370

₹15,005

₹12,278

Silver Rate Today City-Wise 

City

10 Gram

100 Gram

1 Kg

Chennai

₹2,900

₹29,000

₹2,90,000

Mumbai

₹2,850

₹28,500

₹2,85,000

Delhi

₹2,850

₹28,500

₹2,85,000

Kolkata

₹2,850

₹28,500

₹2,85,000

Bangalore

₹2,850

₹28,500

₹2,85,000

Hyderabad

₹2,900

₹29,000

₹2,90,000

Kerala

₹2,900

₹29,000

₹2,90,000

Pune

₹2,850

₹28,500

₹2,85,000

Vadodara

₹2,850

₹28,500

₹2,85,000

Ahmedabad

₹2,850

₹28,500

₹2,85,000

First published on: Mar 8, 2026 11:46 AM IST
