Gold and Silver Price Today on March 8: Check 18, 22, 24 Carat Gold Price in Chennai, Hyderabad, Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Bangalore

Gold Rate in India: Gold prices in India recovered over the weekend after witnessing a sharp decline during several sessions in the week. The rebound comes after 24-karat gold dropped by around Rs 1,19,600 per 100 grams over five days starting March 2, amid heightened geopolitical tensions following US and Israeli strikes on Iran, which intensified the conflict in the Middle East.
Gold Rate Today City-Wise
|
City
|
24K Today
|
22K Today
|
18K Today
|
Chennai
|
₹16,418
|
₹15,050
|
₹13,070
|
Mumbai
|
₹16,364
|
₹15,000
|
₹12,273
|
Delhi
|
₹16,380
|
₹15,015
|
₹12,288
|
Kolkata
|
₹16,364
|
₹15,000
|
₹12,273
|
Bangalore
|
₹16,364
|
₹15,000
|
₹12,273
|
Hyderabad
|
₹16,364
|
₹15,000
|
₹12,273
|
Kerala
|
₹16,364
|
₹15,000
|
₹12,273
|
Pune
|
₹16,364
|
₹15,000
|
₹12,273
|
Vadodara
|
₹16,370
|
₹15,005
|
₹12,278
|
Ahmedabad
|
₹16,370
|
₹15,005
|
₹12,278
Silver Rate Today City-Wise
|
City
|
10 Gram
|
100 Gram
|
1 Kg
|
Chennai
|
₹2,900
|
₹29,000
|
₹2,90,000
|
Mumbai
|
₹2,850
|
₹28,500
|
₹2,85,000
|
Delhi
|
₹2,850
|
₹28,500
|
₹2,85,000
|
Kolkata
|
₹2,850
|
₹28,500
|
₹2,85,000
|
Bangalore
|
₹2,850
|
₹28,500
|
₹2,85,000
|
Hyderabad
|
₹2,900
|
₹29,000
|
₹2,90,000
|
Kerala
|
₹2,900
|
₹29,000
|
₹2,90,000
|
Pune
|
₹2,850
|
₹28,500
|
₹2,85,000
|
Vadodara
|
₹2,850
|
₹28,500
|
₹2,85,000
|
Ahmedabad
|
₹2,850
|
₹28,500
|
₹2,85,000
