Home > Business > Gold and Silver Price Today on November 10: Check 18, 22, 24 Carat Gold price in Chennai, Hyderabad, Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Bangalore

Gold and Silver Price Today on November 10: Check 18, 22, 24 Carat Gold price in Chennai, Hyderabad, Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Bangalore

Gold Rate in India: Gold and silver price in India have dropped sharply over the past month due to global economic factors. The decline comes as investors' sentiment weakened amid reduced chances of a US Federal Reserve cut and easing geopolitical tension. Get the latest price on 24 carat, 22 carat, 18 carat gold across major Indian cities like Hyderabad, Chennai, Bangalore, Delhi, and Kolkata.

Gold and silver price today. (Representative Image: Unsplash)

Published By: Manisha Chauhan
Published: November 10, 2025 11:26:55 IST

Gold and Silver Price Today on November 10: Check 18, 22, 24 Carat Gold price in Chennai, Hyderabad, Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Bangalore

Gold Rate in India: Gold and silver price in India have dropped sharply over the past month due to global economic factors. The decline comes as investors’ sentiment weakened amid reduced chances of a US Federal Reserve cut and easing geopolitical tension. However, experts believe that any further dip could attract fresh buying ahead of the wedding season, when demand for gold traditionally rises in India. Meanwhile, the silver price in India has declined significantly since the beginning of the month of October. As analysts are expecting a mild correction, investors are keeping a close eye on gold prices on November 10, 2025. 

Gold Rate in India 

According to MCX, check the 24 carat, 22 carat, and 18 carat gold prices in India on November 10, 2025, Monday. 

  • 24 Karat Gold Rate: Rs 12,322
  • 22 Karat Gold Rate: Rs 11,295
  • 18 Karat Gold Rate: Rs 9,242

Gold Price Today (24K, 22K, 18K) in Major Indian Cities (1 Gram)

City  24K Rate Today 22K Rate Today 18K Rate Today 
Chennai  ₹12,448 ₹11,410 ₹9,515
Mumbai ₹12,322 ₹11,295 ₹9,242
Delhi ₹12,337 ₹11,310 ₹9,257
Kolkata ₹12,322 ₹11,295 ₹9,242
Bangalore ₹12,322 ₹11,295 ₹9,242
Hyderabad ₹12,322 ₹11,295 ₹9,242
Kerala ₹12,322 ₹11,295 ₹9,242
Pune ₹12,322 ₹11,295 ₹9,242
Vadodara ₹12,327 ₹11,300 ₹9,247
Ahmedabad ₹12,327 ₹11,300 ₹9,247

Silver Price in India in Major Indian Cities 

City  10 Gram Rate Today 100 Gram Rate Today 1 Kg Rate Today 
Chennai  ₹1,670 ₹16,700 ₹1,67,000
Mumbai ₹1,550 ₹15,500 ₹1,55,000
Delhi ₹1,550 ₹15,500 ₹1,55,000
Kolkata ₹1,550 ₹15,500 ₹1,55,000
Bangalore ₹1,550 ₹15,500 ₹1,55,000
Hyderabad ₹1,670 ₹16,700 ₹1,67,000
Kerala ₹1,670 ₹16,700 ₹1,67,000
Pune ₹1,550 ₹15,500 ₹1,55,000
Vadodara ₹1,550 ₹15,500 ₹1,55,000
Ahmedabad ₹1,550 ₹15,500 ₹1,55,000
First published on: Nov 10, 2025 11:26 AM IST
Gold and Silver Price Today on November 10: Check 18, 22, 24 Carat Gold price in Chennai, Hyderabad, Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Bangalore

