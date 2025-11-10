Gold and Silver Price Today on November 10: Check 18, 22, 24 Carat Gold price in Chennai, Hyderabad, Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Bangalore

Gold Rate in India: Gold and silver price in India have dropped sharply over the past month due to global economic factors. The decline comes as investors’ sentiment weakened amid reduced chances of a US Federal Reserve cut and easing geopolitical tension. However, experts believe that any further dip could attract fresh buying ahead of the wedding season, when demand for gold traditionally rises in India. Meanwhile, the silver price in India has declined significantly since the beginning of the month of October. As analysts are expecting a mild correction, investors are keeping a close eye on gold prices on November 10, 2025.
Gold Rate in India
According to MCX, check the 24 carat, 22 carat, and 18 carat gold prices in India on November 10, 2025, Monday.
- 24 Karat Gold Rate: Rs 12,322
- 22 Karat Gold Rate: Rs 11,295
- 18 Karat Gold Rate: Rs 9,242
Gold Price Today (24K, 22K, 18K) in Major Indian Cities (1 Gram)
|City
|24K Rate Today
|22K Rate Today
|18K Rate Today
|Chennai
|₹12,448
|₹11,410
|₹9,515
|Mumbai
|₹12,322
|₹11,295
|₹9,242
|Delhi
|₹12,337
|₹11,310
|₹9,257
|Kolkata
|₹12,322
|₹11,295
|₹9,242
|Bangalore
|₹12,322
|₹11,295
|₹9,242
|Hyderabad
|₹12,322
|₹11,295
|₹9,242
|Kerala
|₹12,322
|₹11,295
|₹9,242
|Pune
|₹12,322
|₹11,295
|₹9,242
|Vadodara
|₹12,327
|₹11,300
|₹9,247
|Ahmedabad
|₹12,327
|₹11,300
|₹9,247
Silver Price in India in Major Indian Cities
|City
|10 Gram Rate Today
|100 Gram Rate Today
|1 Kg Rate Today
|Chennai
|₹1,670
|₹16,700
|₹1,67,000
|Mumbai
|₹1,550
|₹15,500
|₹1,55,000
|Delhi
|₹1,550
|₹15,500
|₹1,55,000
|Kolkata
|₹1,550
|₹15,500
|₹1,55,000
|Bangalore
|₹1,550
|₹15,500
|₹1,55,000
|Hyderabad
|₹1,670
|₹16,700
|₹1,67,000
|Kerala
|₹1,670
|₹16,700
|₹1,67,000
|Pune
|₹1,550
|₹15,500
|₹1,55,000
|Vadodara
|₹1,550
|₹15,500
|₹1,55,000
|Ahmedabad
|₹1,550
|₹15,500
|₹1,55,000
