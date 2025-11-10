Gold and Silver Price Today on November 10: Check 18, 22, 24 Carat Gold price in Chennai, Hyderabad, Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Bangalore

Gold Rate in India: Gold and silver price in India have dropped sharply over the past month due to global economic factors. The decline comes as investors’ sentiment weakened amid reduced chances of a US Federal Reserve cut and easing geopolitical tension. However, experts believe that any further dip could attract fresh buying ahead of the wedding season, when demand for gold traditionally rises in India. Meanwhile, the silver price in India has declined significantly since the beginning of the month of October. As analysts are expecting a mild correction, investors are keeping a close eye on gold prices on November 10, 2025.

Gold Rate in India

According to MCX, check the 24 carat, 22 carat, and 18 carat gold prices in India on November 10, 2025, Monday.

24 Karat Gold Rate: Rs 12,322

22 Karat Gold Rate: Rs 11,295

18 Karat Gold Rate: Rs 9,242

Gold Price Today (24K, 22K, 18K) in Major Indian Cities (1 Gram)

City 24K Rate Today 22K Rate Today 18K Rate Today Chennai ₹12,448 ₹11,410 ₹9,515 Mumbai ₹12,322 ₹11,295 ₹9,242 Delhi ₹12,337 ₹11,310 ₹9,257 Kolkata ₹12,322 ₹11,295 ₹9,242 Bangalore ₹12,322 ₹11,295 ₹9,242 Hyderabad ₹12,322 ₹11,295 ₹9,242 Kerala ₹12,322 ₹11,295 ₹9,242 Pune ₹12,322 ₹11,295 ₹9,242 Vadodara ₹12,327 ₹11,300 ₹9,247 Ahmedabad ₹12,327 ₹11,300 ₹9,247

Silver Price in India in Major Indian Cities

City 10 Gram Rate Today 100 Gram Rate Today 1 Kg Rate Today Chennai ₹1,670 ₹16,700 ₹1,67,000 Mumbai ₹1,550 ₹15,500 ₹1,55,000 Delhi ₹1,550 ₹15,500 ₹1,55,000 Kolkata ₹1,550 ₹15,500 ₹1,55,000 Bangalore ₹1,550 ₹15,500 ₹1,55,000 Hyderabad ₹1,670 ₹16,700 ₹1,67,000 Kerala ₹1,670 ₹16,700 ₹1,67,000 Pune ₹1,550 ₹15,500 ₹1,55,000 Vadodara ₹1,550 ₹15,500 ₹1,55,000 Ahmedabad ₹1,550 ₹15,500 ₹1,55,000