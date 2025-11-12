Gold and Silver Price Today on November 12: Check 18, 22, 24 Carat Gold Price in Chennai, Hyderabad, Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Bangalore

Gold Rate in India: Gold price in India witnessed a significant rise today, recovering from recent losses amid improved cues. The uptick came as investors turned to gold amid geopolitical uncertainties and a weaker US dollar. On the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), gold futures traded higher, while silver prices also saw a steady gain. As experts are hoping that yellow metal prices may cross the Rs 1.5 lakh mark, investors are keeping a close eye on gold prices on November 12, 2025.
Gold Rate in India
According to MCX, check 24 carat, 22 carat, and 18 carat gold prices in India on November 12, 2025, Wednesday.
- 24 Karat Gold Rate: Rs 12,551
- 22 Karat Gold Rate: Rs 11,505
- 18 Karat Gold Rate: Rs 9,413
Gold Price Today (24K, 22K, 18K) in Major Indian Cities (1 Gram)
|City
|24K Gold Rate Today
|22K Gold Rate Today
|18K Gold Rate Today
|Chennai
|₹12,656
|₹11,600
|₹9,665
|Mumbai
|₹12,551
|₹11,505
|₹9,413
|Delhi
|₹12,566
|₹11,520
|₹9,428
|Kolkata
|₹12,551
|₹11,505
|₹9,413
|Bangalore
|₹12,551
|₹11,505
|₹9,413
|Hyderabad
|₹12,551
|₹11,505
|₹9,413
|Kerala
|₹12,551
|₹11,505
|₹9,413
|Pune
|₹12,551
|₹11,505
|₹9,413
|Vadodara
|₹12,556
|₹11,510
|₹9,418
|Ahmedabad
|₹12,556
|₹11,510
|₹9,418
Silver Price in India in Major Indian Cities
|City
|10 Gram Silver Rate Today
|100 Gram Silver Rate Today
|1 KG Silver Rate Today
|Chennai
|₹1,730
|₹17,300
|₹1,73,000
|Mumbai
|₹1,620
|₹16,200
|₹1,62,000
|Delhi
|₹1,620
|₹16,200
|₹1,62,000
|Kolkata
|₹1,620
|₹16,200
|₹1,62,000
|Bangalore
|₹1,620
|₹16,200
|₹1,62,000
|Hyderabad
|₹1,730
|₹17,300
|₹1,73,000
|Kerala
|₹1,730
|₹17,300
|₹1,73,000
|Pune
|₹1,620
|₹16,200
|₹1,62,000
|Vadodara
|₹1,620
|₹16,200
|₹1,62,000
|Ahmedabad
|₹1,620
|₹16,200
|₹1,62,000
