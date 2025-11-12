LIVE TV
Home > Business > Gold and Silver Price Today on November 12: Check 18, 22, 24 Carat Gold Price in Chennai, Hyderabad, Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Bangalore

Gold and Silver Price Today on November 12: Check 18, 22, 24 Carat Gold Price in Chennai, Hyderabad, Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Bangalore

Gold Rate in India: Gold price in India witnessed a significant rise today, recovering from recent losses amid improved cues. The uptick came as investors turned to gold amid geopolitical uncertainties and a weaker US dollar.

Gold and silver price today. (Representative Image: Unsplash)
Gold and silver price today. (Representative Image: Unsplash)

Published By: Manisha Chauhan
Published: November 12, 2025 11:21:12 IST

Gold and Silver Price Today on November 12: Check 18, 22, 24 Carat Gold Price in Chennai, Hyderabad, Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Bangalore

Gold Rate in India: Gold price in India witnessed a significant rise today, recovering from recent losses amid improved cues. The uptick came as investors turned to gold amid geopolitical uncertainties and a weaker US dollar. On the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), gold futures traded higher, while silver prices also saw a steady gain. As experts are hoping that yellow metal prices may cross the Rs 1.5 lakh mark, investors are keeping a close eye on gold prices on November 12, 2025. 

Gold Rate in India 

According to MCX, check 24 carat, 22 carat, and 18 carat gold prices in India on November 12, 2025, Wednesday. 

  • 24 Karat Gold Rate: Rs 12,551
  • 22 Karat Gold Rate: Rs 11,505
  • 18 Karat Gold Rate: Rs 9,413

Gold Price Today (24K, 22K, 18K) in Major Indian Cities (1 Gram) 

City 24K Gold Rate Today 22K Gold Rate Today 18K Gold Rate Today 
Chennai ₹12,656 ₹11,600 ₹9,665
Mumbai ₹12,551 ₹11,505 ₹9,413
Delhi ₹12,566 ₹11,520 ₹9,428
Kolkata ₹12,551 ₹11,505 ₹9,413
Bangalore  ₹12,551 ₹11,505 ₹9,413
Hyderabad ₹12,551 ₹11,505 ₹9,413
Kerala ₹12,551 ₹11,505 ₹9,413
Pune ₹12,551 ₹11,505 ₹9,413
Vadodara ₹12,556 ₹11,510 ₹9,418
Ahmedabad ₹12,556 ₹11,510 ₹9,418

Silver Price in India in Major Indian Cities 

City 10 Gram Silver Rate Today 100 Gram Silver Rate Today 1 KG Silver Rate Today 
Chennai ₹1,730 ₹17,300 ₹1,73,000
Mumbai ₹1,620 ₹16,200 ₹1,62,000
Delhi ₹1,620 ₹16,200 ₹1,62,000
Kolkata ₹1,620 ₹16,200 ₹1,62,000
Bangalore  ₹1,620 ₹16,200 ₹1,62,000
Hyderabad ₹1,730 ₹17,300 ₹1,73,000
Kerala ₹1,730 ₹17,300 ₹1,73,000
Pune ₹1,620 ₹16,200 ₹1,62,000
Vadodara ₹1,620 ₹16,200 ₹1,62,000
Ahmedabad ₹1,620 ₹16,200 ₹1,62,000
Gold and Silver Price Today on November 12: Check 18, 22, 24 Carat Gold Price in Chennai, Hyderabad, Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Bangalore

