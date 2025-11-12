Gold and Silver Price Today on November 12: Check 18, 22, 24 Carat Gold Price in Chennai, Hyderabad, Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Bangalore

Gold Rate in India: Gold price in India witnessed a significant rise today, recovering from recent losses amid improved cues. The uptick came as investors turned to gold amid geopolitical uncertainties and a weaker US dollar. On the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), gold futures traded higher, while silver prices also saw a steady gain. As experts are hoping that yellow metal prices may cross the Rs 1.5 lakh mark, investors are keeping a close eye on gold prices on November 12, 2025.

Gold Rate in India

According to MCX, check 24 carat, 22 carat, and 18 carat gold prices in India on November 12, 2025, Wednesday.

24 Karat Gold Rate: Rs 12,551

22 Karat Gold Rate: Rs 11,505

18 Karat Gold Rate: Rs 9,413

Gold Price Today (24K, 22K, 18K) in Major Indian Cities (1 Gram)

City 24K Gold Rate Today 22K Gold Rate Today 18K Gold Rate Today Chennai ₹12,656 ₹11,600 ₹9,665 Mumbai ₹12,551 ₹11,505 ₹9,413 Delhi ₹12,566 ₹11,520 ₹9,428 Kolkata ₹12,551 ₹11,505 ₹9,413 Bangalore ₹12,551 ₹11,505 ₹9,413 Hyderabad ₹12,551 ₹11,505 ₹9,413 Kerala ₹12,551 ₹11,505 ₹9,413 Pune ₹12,551 ₹11,505 ₹9,413 Vadodara ₹12,556 ₹11,510 ₹9,418 Ahmedabad ₹12,556 ₹11,510 ₹9,418

Silver Price in India in Major Indian Cities

City 10 Gram Silver Rate Today 100 Gram Silver Rate Today 1 KG Silver Rate Today Chennai ₹1,730 ₹17,300 ₹1,73,000 Mumbai ₹1,620 ₹16,200 ₹1,62,000 Delhi ₹1,620 ₹16,200 ₹1,62,000 Kolkata ₹1,620 ₹16,200 ₹1,62,000 Bangalore ₹1,620 ₹16,200 ₹1,62,000 Hyderabad ₹1,730 ₹17,300 ₹1,73,000 Kerala ₹1,730 ₹17,300 ₹1,73,000 Pune ₹1,620 ₹16,200 ₹1,62,000 Vadodara ₹1,620 ₹16,200 ₹1,62,000 Ahmedabad ₹1,620 ₹16,200 ₹1,62,000