Gold and Silver Price Today on November 13: Check 18, 22, 24 Carat Gold Price in Chennai, Hyderabad, Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Bangalore

Gold Rate in India: Gold price in India witnessed a sharp rise today as the US Dollar weakened after US lawmakers approved a temporary funding bill to prevent a federal government shutdown. On the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), gold futures traded higher, while silver prices also saw a steady gain. With Analysts noting that precious metals tend to rise amid a softer dollar, investors are keeping a close eye on gold prices on November 12, 2025. Get the latest price on 24 carat, 22 carat, and 18 carat gold across major Indian cities like Chennai, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Delhi, Mumbai, and more.

Gold Rate in India

According to MCX, check the 24 carat, 22 carat, and 18 carat gold prices in India on November 13, 2025, Thursday.

24 Karat Gold Rate: Rs 12,780

22 Karat Gold Rate: Rs 11,715

18 Karat Gold Rate: Rs 9,585

Gold Price Today (24K,22K, 18K) in Major Indian Cities (1 Gram)

City 24K Gold Rate Today 22K Gold Rate Today 18K Gold Rate Today Chennai ₹12,873 ₹11,800 ₹9,580 Mumbai ₹12,780 ₹11,715 ₹9,585 Delhi ₹12,795 ₹11,715 ₹9,585 Kolkata ₹12,780 ₹11,715 ₹9,585 Bangalore ₹12,780 ₹11,715 ₹9,585 Hyderabad ₹12,780 ₹11,715 ₹9,585 Kerala ₹12,780 ₹11,715 ₹9,585 Pune ₹12,780 ₹11,715 ₹9,585 Vadodara ₹12,785 ₹11,720 ₹9,590 Ahmedabad ₹12,785 ₹11,720 ₹9,590

Silver Price in India in Major Indian Cities

City 10 Gm Silver Rate Today 100 Gm Silver Silver Rate Today 1 KG Silver Rate Today Chennai ₹1,820 ₹18,200 ₹1,82,000 Mumbai ₹1,720 ₹17,200 ₹1,72,000 Delhi ₹1,720 ₹17,200 ₹1,72,000 Kolkata ₹1,720 ₹17,200 ₹1,72,000 Bangalore ₹1,720 ₹17,200 ₹1,72,000 Hyderabad ₹1,820 ₹18,200 ₹1,82,000 Kerala ₹1,820 ₹18,200 ₹1,82,000 Pune ₹1,720 ₹17,200 ₹1,72,000 Vadodara ₹1,720 ₹17,200 ₹1,72,000 Ahmedabad ₹1,720 ₹17,200 ₹1,72,000