Gold and Silver Price Today on November 13: Check 18, 22, 24 Carat Gold Price in Chennai, Hyderabad, Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Bangalore

Gold Rate in India: Gold price in India witnessed a sharp rise today as the US Dollar weakened after US lawmakers approved a temporary funding bill to prevent a federal government shutdown. Get the latest price on 24 carat, 22 carat, and 18 carat gold across major Indian cities like Chennai, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Delhi, Mumbai, and more.

Gold and silver price today. (Representative Image: Unsplash)
Published By: Manisha Chauhan
Published: November 13, 2025 11:33:25 IST

Gold Rate in India: Gold price in India witnessed a sharp rise today as the US Dollar weakened after US lawmakers approved a temporary funding bill to prevent a federal government shutdown. On the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), gold futures traded higher, while silver prices also saw a steady gain. With Analysts noting that precious metals tend to rise amid a softer dollar, investors are keeping a close eye on gold prices on November 12, 2025. Get the latest price on 24 carat, 22 carat, and 18 carat gold across major Indian cities like Chennai, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Delhi, Mumbai, and more. 

Gold Rate in India 

According to MCX, check the 24 carat, 22 carat, and 18 carat gold prices in India on November 13, 2025, Thursday. 

  • 24 Karat Gold Rate: Rs 12,780
  • 22 Karat Gold Rate: Rs 11,715
  • 18 Karat Gold Rate: Rs 9,585

Gold Price Today (24K,22K, 18K) in Major Indian Cities (1 Gram)

City  24K Gold Rate Today  22K Gold Rate Today 18K Gold Rate Today 
Chennai  ₹12,873 ₹11,800 ₹9,580
Mumbai ₹12,780 ₹11,715 ₹9,585
Delhi ₹12,795 ₹11,715 ₹9,585
Kolkata ₹12,780 ₹11,715 ₹9,585
Bangalore ₹12,780 ₹11,715 ₹9,585
Hyderabad ₹12,780 ₹11,715 ₹9,585
Kerala ₹12,780 ₹11,715 ₹9,585
Pune ₹12,780 ₹11,715 ₹9,585
Vadodara ₹12,785 ₹11,720 ₹9,590
Ahmedabad ₹12,785 ₹11,720 ₹9,590

Silver Price in India in Major Indian Cities 

City  10 Gm Silver Rate Today  100 Gm Silver Silver Rate Today 1 KG Silver Rate Today 
Chennai  ₹1,820 ₹18,200 ₹1,82,000
Mumbai ₹1,720 ₹17,200 ₹1,72,000
Delhi ₹1,720 ₹17,200 ₹1,72,000
Kolkata ₹1,720 ₹17,200 ₹1,72,000
Bangalore ₹1,720 ₹17,200 ₹1,72,000
Hyderabad ₹1,820 ₹18,200 ₹1,82,000
Kerala ₹1,820 ₹18,200 ₹1,82,000
Pune ₹1,720 ₹17,200 ₹1,72,000
Vadodara ₹1,720 ₹17,200 ₹1,72,000
Ahmedabad ₹1,720 ₹17,200 ₹1,72,000
First published on: Nov 13, 2025 11:33 AM IST
