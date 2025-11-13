Gold and Silver Price Today on November 13: Check 18, 22, 24 Carat Gold Price in Chennai, Hyderabad, Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Bangalore

Gold Rate in India: Gold price in India witnessed a sharp rise today as the US Dollar weakened after US lawmakers approved a temporary funding bill to prevent a federal government shutdown. On the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), gold futures traded higher, while silver prices also saw a steady gain. With Analysts noting that precious metals tend to rise amid a softer dollar, investors are keeping a close eye on gold prices on November 12, 2025. Get the latest price on 24 carat, 22 carat, and 18 carat gold across major Indian cities like Chennai, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Delhi, Mumbai, and more.
Gold Rate in India
According to MCX, check the 24 carat, 22 carat, and 18 carat gold prices in India on November 13, 2025, Thursday.
- 24 Karat Gold Rate: Rs 12,780
- 22 Karat Gold Rate: Rs 11,715
- 18 Karat Gold Rate: Rs 9,585
Gold Price Today (24K,22K, 18K) in Major Indian Cities (1 Gram)
|City
|24K Gold Rate Today
|22K Gold Rate Today
|18K Gold Rate Today
|Chennai
|₹12,873
|₹11,800
|₹9,580
|Mumbai
|₹12,780
|₹11,715
|₹9,585
|Delhi
|₹12,795
|₹11,715
|₹9,585
|Kolkata
|₹12,780
|₹11,715
|₹9,585
|Bangalore
|₹12,780
|₹11,715
|₹9,585
|Hyderabad
|₹12,780
|₹11,715
|₹9,585
|Kerala
|₹12,780
|₹11,715
|₹9,585
|Pune
|₹12,780
|₹11,715
|₹9,585
|Vadodara
|₹12,785
|₹11,720
|₹9,590
|Ahmedabad
|₹12,785
|₹11,720
|₹9,590
Silver Price in India in Major Indian Cities
|City
|10 Gm Silver Rate Today
|100 Gm Silver Silver Rate Today
|1 KG Silver Rate Today
|Chennai
|₹1,820
|₹18,200
|₹1,82,000
|Mumbai
|₹1,720
|₹17,200
|₹1,72,000
|Delhi
|₹1,720
|₹17,200
|₹1,72,000
|Kolkata
|₹1,720
|₹17,200
|₹1,72,000
|Bangalore
|₹1,720
|₹17,200
|₹1,72,000
|Hyderabad
|₹1,820
|₹18,200
|₹1,82,000
|Kerala
|₹1,820
|₹18,200
|₹1,82,000
|Pune
|₹1,720
|₹17,200
|₹1,72,000
|Vadodara
|₹1,720
|₹17,200
|₹1,72,000
|Ahmedabad
|₹1,720
|₹17,200
|₹1,72,000
