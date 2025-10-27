Gold and Silver Price Today on October 27: Check 18, 22, 24 Carat Gold Price in Chennai, Hyderabad, Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Bangalore

Gold Rate in India: Gold price in India continues to fluctuate amid global market trends and local demand during the festive season. Meanwhile, silver also saw a big drop in the last week. Investors will be watching gold and silver prices on October 27, 2025, ahead of the Federal Reserve’s rate cut meeting and geopolitical events. Get the latest price for 24 carat, 22 carat, and 18 carat gold across major Indian cities like Delhi, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Bangalore, and more cities.

Gold Rate in India

According to MCX, check 24 carat, 22 carat, and 18 carat gold prices in India on October 27, 2025, Monday.

24 Karat Gold Rate: Rs 12,562

22 Karat Gold Rate: Rs 11,515

18 Karat Gold Rate: Rs 9,422

Gold Price Today (24K, 22K & 18K) in Major Indian Cities (1 Gram)

City 24K Today 22K Today 18K Today Chennai ₹12,491 ₹11,450 ₹9,575 Mumbai ₹12,488 ₹11,410 ₹9,336 Delhi ₹12,463 ₹11,425 ₹9,351 Kolkata ₹12,448 ₹11,410 ₹9,336 Bangalore ₹12,448 ₹11,410 ₹9,336 Hyderabad ₹12,448 ₹11,410 ₹9,336 Kerala ₹12,448 ₹11,410 ₹9,336 Pune ₹12,448 ₹11,410 ₹9,336 Vadodara ₹12,453 ₹11,415 ₹9,341 Ahmedabad ₹12,453 ₹11,415 ₹9,341

Silver Price Today in Major Indian Cities

City 10 Gram 100 Gram 1 KG Chennai ₹1,700 ₹17,000 ₹1,70,000 Mumbai ₹1,550 ₹15,500 ₹1,55,000 Delhi ₹1,550 ₹15,500 ₹1,55,000 Kolkata ₹1,550 ₹15,500 ₹1,55,000 Bangalore ₹1,570 ₹15,700 ₹1,57,000 Hyderabad ₹1,700 ₹17,000 ₹1,70,000 Kerala ₹1,700 ₹17,000 ₹1,70,000 Pune ₹1,550 ₹15,500 ₹1,55,000 Vadodara ₹1,550 ₹15,500 ₹1,55,000 Ahmedabad ₹1,550 ₹15,500 ₹1,55,000