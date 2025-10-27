Gold and Silver Price Today on October 27: Check 18, 22, 24 Carat Gold Price in Chennai, Hyderabad, Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Bangalore

Gold Rate in India: Gold price in India continues to fluctuate amid global market trends and local demand during the festive season. Meanwhile, silver also saw a big drop in the last week. Investors will be watching gold and silver prices on October 27, 2025, ahead of the Federal Reserve’s rate cut meeting and geopolitical events. Get the latest price for 24 carat, 22 carat, and 18 carat gold across major Indian cities like Delhi, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Bangalore, and more cities.
Gold Rate in India
According to MCX, check 24 carat, 22 carat, and 18 carat gold prices in India on October 27, 2025, Monday.
- 24 Karat Gold Rate: Rs 12,562
- 22 Karat Gold Rate: Rs 11,515
- 18 Karat Gold Rate: Rs 9,422
Gold Price Today (24K, 22K & 18K) in Major Indian Cities (1 Gram)
|City
|24K Today
|22K Today
|18K Today
|Chennai
|₹12,491
|₹11,450
|₹9,575
|Mumbai
|₹12,488
|₹11,410
|₹9,336
|Delhi
|₹12,463
|₹11,425
|₹9,351
|Kolkata
|₹12,448
|₹11,410
|₹9,336
|Bangalore
|₹12,448
|₹11,410
|₹9,336
|Hyderabad
|₹12,448
|₹11,410
|₹9,336
|Kerala
|₹12,448
|₹11,410
|₹9,336
|Pune
|₹12,448
|₹11,410
|₹9,336
|Vadodara
|₹12,453
|₹11,415
|₹9,341
|Ahmedabad
|₹12,453
|₹11,415
|₹9,341
Silver Price Today in Major Indian Cities
|City
|10 Gram
|100 Gram
|1 KG
|Chennai
|₹1,700
|₹17,000
|₹1,70,000
|Mumbai
|₹1,550
|₹15,500
|₹1,55,000
|Delhi
|₹1,550
|₹15,500
|₹1,55,000
|Kolkata
|₹1,550
|₹15,500
|₹1,55,000
|Bangalore
|₹1,570
|₹15,700
|₹1,57,000
|Hyderabad
|₹1,700
|₹17,000
|₹1,70,000
|Kerala
|₹1,700
|₹17,000
|₹1,70,000
|Pune
|₹1,550
|₹15,500
|₹1,55,000
|Vadodara
|₹1,550
|₹15,500
|₹1,55,000
|Ahmedabad
|₹1,550
|₹15,500
|₹1,55,000
