LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Chief Justice of India Jiu Jitsu player Rohini Kalam Afghanistan news Cyclone Montha China news indian origin woman Kurram violence AQI levels Chief Justice of India Jiu Jitsu player Rohini Kalam Afghanistan news Cyclone Montha China news indian origin woman Kurram violence AQI levels Chief Justice of India Jiu Jitsu player Rohini Kalam Afghanistan news Cyclone Montha China news indian origin woman Kurram violence AQI levels Chief Justice of India Jiu Jitsu player Rohini Kalam Afghanistan news Cyclone Montha China news indian origin woman Kurram violence AQI levels
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Chief Justice of India Jiu Jitsu player Rohini Kalam Afghanistan news Cyclone Montha China news indian origin woman Kurram violence AQI levels Chief Justice of India Jiu Jitsu player Rohini Kalam Afghanistan news Cyclone Montha China news indian origin woman Kurram violence AQI levels Chief Justice of India Jiu Jitsu player Rohini Kalam Afghanistan news Cyclone Montha China news indian origin woman Kurram violence AQI levels Chief Justice of India Jiu Jitsu player Rohini Kalam Afghanistan news Cyclone Montha China news indian origin woman Kurram violence AQI levels
LIVE TV
Home > Business > Gold and Silver Price Today on October 27: Check 18, 22, 24 Carat Gold Price in Chennai, Hyderabad, Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Bangalore

Gold and Silver Price Today on October 27: Check 18, 22, 24 Carat Gold Price in Chennai, Hyderabad, Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Bangalore

Gold Rate in India: Gold price in India continues to fluctuate amid global market trends and local demand during the festive season. Meanwhile, silver also saw a big drop in the last week. Investors will be watching gold and silver prices on October 27, 2025, ahead of the Federal Reserve’s rate cut meeting and geopolitical events. Get the latest price for 24 carat, 22 carat, and 18 carat gold across major Indian cities like Delhi, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Bangalore, and more cities.

Gold and Silver Rate Today.
Gold and Silver Rate Today.

Published By: Manisha Chauhan
Last updated: October 27, 2025 11:16:05 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Gold and Silver Price Today on October 27: Check 18, 22, 24 Carat Gold Price in Chennai, Hyderabad, Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Bangalore

Gold Rate in India: Gold price in India continues to fluctuate amid global market trends and local demand during the festive season. Meanwhile, silver also saw a big drop in the last week. Investors will be watching gold and silver prices on October 27, 2025, ahead of the Federal Reserve’s rate cut meeting and geopolitical events. Get the latest price for 24 carat, 22 carat, and 18 carat gold across major Indian cities like Delhi, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Bangalore, and more cities. 

Gold Rate in India 

According to MCX, check 24 carat, 22 carat, and 18 carat gold prices in India on October 27, 2025, Monday. 

  • 24 Karat Gold Rate: Rs 12,562
  • 22 Karat Gold Rate: Rs 11,515
  • 18 Karat Gold Rate: Rs 9,422

Gold Price Today (24K, 22K & 18K) in Major Indian Cities (1 Gram) 

City  24K Today  22K Today  18K Today 
Chennai  ₹12,491 ₹11,450 ₹9,575
Mumbai  ₹12,488 ₹11,410 ₹9,336
Delhi ₹12,463 ₹11,425 ₹9,351
Kolkata ₹12,448 ₹11,410 ₹9,336
Bangalore ₹12,448 ₹11,410 ₹9,336
Hyderabad ₹12,448 ₹11,410 ₹9,336
Kerala ₹12,448 ₹11,410 ₹9,336
Pune ₹12,448 ₹11,410 ₹9,336
Vadodara ₹12,453 ₹11,415 ₹9,341
Ahmedabad ₹12,453 ₹11,415 ₹9,341

Silver Price Today in Major Indian Cities 

City  10 Gram 100 Gram 1 KG
Chennai  ₹1,700 ₹17,000 ₹1,70,000
Mumbai  ₹1,550 ₹15,500 ₹1,55,000
Delhi ₹1,550 ₹15,500 ₹1,55,000
Kolkata ₹1,550 ₹15,500 ₹1,55,000
Bangalore ₹1,570 ₹15,700 ₹1,57,000
Hyderabad ₹1,700 ₹17,000 ₹1,70,000
Kerala ₹1,700 ₹17,000 ₹1,70,000
Pune ₹1,550 ₹15,500 ₹1,55,000
Vadodara ₹1,550 ₹15,500 ₹1,55,000
Ahmedabad ₹1,550 ₹15,500 ₹1,55,000
First published on: Oct 27, 2025 11:15 AM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: 18 carat gold rate22 carat gold rate24 carat gold ratedelhi silver pricegold mcxgold price in delhigold price mcxgold price on October 27gold rate delhigold rate in hyderabadgold rate in indiagold rate kolkataGold ratesGold Silver Pricemcx goldmcx gold pricemcx gold rate livemcx silver rate livesilver price in indiasilver price mcxsilver price on October 27silver rate

RELATED News

Will Vi Finally Get Relief? Vodafone Idea Share Price Surges Ahead Of Supreme Court Hearing On Rs 5,606 Cr AGR Battle, Investors Watch Closely

Infosys Share Price Dips Below Rs1,500 After Dividend Record Date- Temporary Dip Or Trend Ahead? Here’s Everything You Need To Know

Dollar hits two-week high against yen as trade talks, Fed meeting loom

Factbox-Key issues at stake in the Trump-Xi talks in South Korea

Factbox-Key issues at stake in the Trump-Xi talks in South Korea

LATEST NEWS

Hrithik Roshan’s Fan Moment With Jackie Chan: War 2 Sar Meets Action Legend, Shares Viral Photo, ‘My Broken Bones Look Up to Your Broken Bones’

BRIEF-Chennai Petroleum Sept-Quarter Consol Profit 7.19 Billion Rupees

Vancouver puts on dominant showing in Game One against FC Dallas

Gold and Silver Price Today on October 27: Check 18, 22, 24 Carat Gold Price in Chennai, Hyderabad, Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Bangalore

Robot dogs and AI drone swarms: How China could use DeepSeek for an era of war

San Diego FC makes early scoring stick in Game One win over Timbers

Virat Kohli And Rohit Sharma Not Playing 2027 ODI World Cup? Here’s What You Should Know

Robot dogs and AI drone swarms: How China could use DeepSeek for an era of war

Vancouver puts on dominant showing in Game One against FC Dallas

Justice Surya Kant Set To Be The Next Chief Justice Of India, CJI B R Gavai Recommends Successor Ahead Of Retirement

Gold and Silver Price Today on October 27: Check 18, 22, 24 Carat Gold Price in Chennai, Hyderabad, Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Bangalore

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Gold and Silver Price Today on October 27: Check 18, 22, 24 Carat Gold Price in Chennai, Hyderabad, Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Bangalore

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Gold and Silver Price Today on October 27: Check 18, 22, 24 Carat Gold Price in Chennai, Hyderabad, Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Bangalore
Gold and Silver Price Today on October 27: Check 18, 22, 24 Carat Gold Price in Chennai, Hyderabad, Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Bangalore
Gold and Silver Price Today on October 27: Check 18, 22, 24 Carat Gold Price in Chennai, Hyderabad, Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Bangalore
Gold and Silver Price Today on October 27: Check 18, 22, 24 Carat Gold Price in Chennai, Hyderabad, Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Bangalore

QUICK LINKS