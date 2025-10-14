Why Gold And Silver Are Shining Brighter Than Ever In 2025? Prices Soar To Record Highs Amid Global Trade Tensions And US-China Conflict

Gold And Silver Prices Shine Bright On October 14, 2025

Hold onto your wallets, folks!

As Gold and Silver just went on a wild ride! MCX Gold December futures jumped a hefty ₹2,100, climbing 1.7% to hit a dazzling record high of ₹1,26,750 per 10 grams. Meanwhile, silver didn’t want to be left behind. It surged nearly 5%, adding over a whopping sum of ₹7,400 to reach a shiny new peak of ₹1,62,057 per kg.

Too Much Of Glitter Drama, right?

Just the day before, gold had already flexed its muscles with a 2.6% gain at ₹1,24,562, and silver gleamed even brighter, soaring 5.6% to ₹1,54,650 per kg.

So, whether you’re a seasoned investor or just curious, the precious metals market is sparkling with opportunity, and maybe a bit of excitement too. Ready to dive in, or just watching the glitter from afar?

Did You know Why Gold And Silver Are Going Gaga? Here’s the Scoop:

Trade Tensions Are Heating Up: Think of it as the US and China throwing tariff punches, and gold’s the lucky champ soaking up the shine.

Think of it as the US and China throwing tariff punches, and gold’s the lucky champ soaking up the shine. Trump’s Tariff Bombshell: A 100% tariff on Chinese goods from November 1? That’s like putting gold in the VIP safe zone.

A 100% tariff on Chinese goods from November 1? That’s like putting gold in the VIP safe zone. Fed Rate Cut Expectations: Two more interest rate cuts? Lower rates = cheaper borrowing = gold looking extra attractive.

Two more interest rate cuts? Lower rates = cheaper borrowing = gold looking extra attractive. Central Banks and ETFs Are Buying Frenzies: When the big players hoard gold, you know something’s cooking.

When the big players hoard gold, you know something’s cooking. Safe-Haven Superstar: Global uncertainty has investors running to gold like it’s the ultimate security blanket.

So, curious why your gold jewelry just got pricier? Now you know!

Technical Support And Resistance Levels Behind Gold And Silver Rise

Gold Price On MCX

Support: $4,084 and $4,040 per troy ounce Resistance: $4,165 and $4,210 per troy ounce MCX Support: ₹1,23,300 and ₹1,22,200 MCX Resistance: ₹1,25,500 and ₹1,27,000



Silver Price On MCX

Support: $49.50 and $48.80 per troy ounce Resistance: $51.20 and $52.50 per troy ounce MCX Support: ₹1,52,800 and ₹1,51,000 MCX Resistance: ₹1,56,600 and ₹1,58,500



Silver Price Market Frenzy: Record Highs And A Wild Short Squeeze!

Hold onto your hats, silver just went supernova!

Prices blasted up to $51.71 per ounce in London, marking a jaw-dropping 78.9% rise over the past year. That’s the fastest surge since 2010! Meanwhile, CME’s Comex silver futures jumped 3.3% to $50 per ounce, riding the same wild wave.

What’s driving this silver stampede?

A historic short squeeze in London’s cash market is shaking things up big time, sending shockwaves across the globe. Borrowing silver? That’s gotten insanely expensive, leasing costs skyrocketed to nearly 40% per year in London!

Talk about a pricey borrowing fee.

Experts say the silver market is tighter and more volatile than ever, like a rollercoaster that just won’t stop. Ready to buckle up and watch the silver drama unfold, or feeling dizzy already?

(With Inputs)

