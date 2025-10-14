Stocks To Watch Today: HCL, Mahindra, ICICI, Anand Rathi, Oil India, LG Electronics And Many Other In Focus Today

Stocks to Watch Today: Eyes on Earnings, Inflation & IPO Buzz

Good morning, Traders! Tuesday’s market is tiptoeing in, and here are the stocks to watch as things warm up. With GIFT Nifty flat at 25,308, expect a quiet open, but that doesn’t mean a quiet day.

First up, keep your radar on Q2 earnings movers, companies reporting today could surprise. Then there’s India’s retail inflation, which just hit a jaw-dropping 99-month low of 1.54%, thanks to a dip in food prices.

Rate-sensitive stocks like banking and auto could feel the buzz.

Don’t ignore the IPO space either, primary market action could steal the spotlight. Also, with Sensex and Nifty50 slipping slightly on Monday, today could be a make-or-break session for short-term trends.

Globally, Wall Street had a blockbuster night, but Asia’s mixed mood means India might stay cautious.

So, buckle up, it’s a data-heavy day with potential for surprises!

Stocks To Watch Today On October 14

Technology And IT

Tech Mahindra, Cyient DLM, Persistent Systems, Thyrocare Technologies: Q2 earnings today

HCL Technologies: Q2 profit flat, revenue up 10.7%, EBIT margin slips; interim dividend declared

KFin Technologies: Acquired 51% controlling stake in Ascent Fund Services

Just Dial: Q2 profit down 22.5%, revenue up 6.4%

Financial Services And Insurance

ICICI Lombard, ICICI Prudential Life, Aditya Birla Money: Q2 earnings today

Anand Rathi Wealth: Q2 profit up 31%, revenue up 22.6%; interim dividend declared

5Paisa Capital: SEBI fined Rs 3 lakh for OBPP compliance violations

RBL Bank: Emirates NBD in talks to acquire majority stake

Automobile And Manufacturing

Eicher Motors: Chief Growth Officer (EV) to step down; EV teams integrated for growth

Landmark Cars: Q2 revenue up 30.5%, vehicle sales up 35%

Infrastructure And Real Estate

KEC International: New T&D orders worth Rs 1,174 crore; YTD order intake Rs 14,000 crore

Lodha Developers: Acquired 8.37 acres in Bengaluru for Rs 499.6 crore

Highway Infrastructure: Received Rs 25.26 crore NHAI order for expressway in Rajasthan

Anant Raj: Raised Rs 1,100 crore via QIP

Energy & Oil

Oil India: Signed 15-year gas supply pact with NEEPCO; upgraded Numaligarh–Siliguri pipeline capacity

Coral Laboratories: Approved Rs 30 crore capacity expansion

IPO & Listing

LG Electronics India IPO listing today

Mittal Sections: SME listing

Other Corporate Updates

JD Cables: Land purchase and machinery orders for conductor unit

Uniparts India: Declared special interim dividend of Rs 22.5 per share

WeWork India: CLSA sold shares, reducing stake to 0.19%

Munjal Showa: Foreign investor sold 0.95% stake

Bulk Deals & Trades

Aptus Value Housing Finance India: BNP Paribas bought shares worth Rs 10.56 crore

Tata Motors: Stock trades ex-date for spin-off

Utkarsh Small Finance Bank, Delphi World Money: Stocks trade ex-date for rights

Energy Infrastructure Trust: Stock trades ex-date for income distribution

Tata Investment Corporation, Gokul Agro Resources: Stocks trade ex-date for split

RBL Bank, Sammaan Capital: Stocks in F&O ban

