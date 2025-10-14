LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
haryana news donald trump Argentina vs australia business news india news china haryana news donald trump Argentina vs australia business news india news china haryana news donald trump Argentina vs australia business news india news china haryana news donald trump Argentina vs australia business news india news china
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
haryana news donald trump Argentina vs australia business news india news china haryana news donald trump Argentina vs australia business news india news china haryana news donald trump Argentina vs australia business news india news china haryana news donald trump Argentina vs australia business news india news china
LIVE TV
Home > Business > Stocks To Watch Today: HCL, Mahindra, ICICI, Anand Rathi, Oil India, LG Electronics And Many Other In Focus Today

Stocks To Watch Today: HCL, Mahindra, ICICI, Anand Rathi, Oil India, LG Electronics And Many Other In Focus Today

Stocks to Watch Today: Today’s market focus is on Q2 earnings from major companies, the listing of LG Electronics India IPO, key order wins, and sector-specific updates across tech, finance, infrastructure, and energy.

Stocks To Watch Today
Stocks To Watch Today

Published By: Aishwarya Samant
Last updated: October 14, 2025 09:55:59 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Stocks To Watch Today: HCL, Mahindra, ICICI, Anand Rathi, Oil India, LG Electronics And Many Other In Focus Today

Stocks to Watch Today: Eyes on Earnings, Inflation & IPO Buzz

Good morning, Traders! Tuesday’s market is tiptoeing in, and here are the stocks to watch as things warm up. With GIFT Nifty flat at 25,308, expect a quiet open, but that doesn’t mean a quiet day.

First up, keep your radar on Q2 earnings movers, companies reporting today could surprise. Then there’s India’s retail inflation, which just hit a jaw-dropping 99-month low of 1.54%, thanks to a dip in food prices.

Rate-sensitive stocks like banking and auto could feel the buzz.

Don’t ignore the IPO space either, primary market action could steal the spotlight. Also, with Sensex and Nifty50 slipping slightly on Monday, today could be a make-or-break session for short-term trends.

Globally, Wall Street had a blockbuster night, but Asia’s mixed mood means India might stay cautious.

So, buckle up, it’s a data-heavy day with potential for surprises!

Stocks To Watch Today On October 14

Technology And IT

  • Tech Mahindra, Cyient DLM, Persistent Systems, Thyrocare Technologies: Q2 earnings today

  • HCL Technologies: Q2 profit flat, revenue up 10.7%, EBIT margin slips; interim dividend declared

  • KFin Technologies: Acquired 51% controlling stake in Ascent Fund Services

  • Just Dial: Q2 profit down 22.5%, revenue up 6.4%

Financial Services And Insurance

  • ICICI Lombard, ICICI Prudential Life, Aditya Birla Money: Q2 earnings today

  • Anand Rathi Wealth: Q2 profit up 31%, revenue up 22.6%; interim dividend declared

  • 5Paisa Capital: SEBI fined Rs 3 lakh for OBPP compliance violations

  • RBL Bank: Emirates NBD in talks to acquire majority stake

Automobile And Manufacturing

  • Eicher Motors: Chief Growth Officer (EV) to step down; EV teams integrated for growth

  • Landmark Cars: Q2 revenue up 30.5%, vehicle sales up 35%

Infrastructure And Real Estate

  • KEC International: New T&D orders worth Rs 1,174 crore; YTD order intake Rs 14,000 crore

  • Lodha Developers: Acquired 8.37 acres in Bengaluru for Rs 499.6 crore

  • Highway Infrastructure: Received Rs 25.26 crore NHAI order for expressway in Rajasthan

  • Anant Raj: Raised Rs 1,100 crore via QIP

Energy & Oil

  • Oil India: Signed 15-year gas supply pact with NEEPCO; upgraded Numaligarh–Siliguri pipeline capacity

  • Coral Laboratories: Approved Rs 30 crore capacity expansion

IPO & Listing

  • LG Electronics India IPO listing today

  • Mittal Sections: SME listing

Other Corporate Updates

  • JD Cables: Land purchase and machinery orders for conductor unit

  • Uniparts India: Declared special interim dividend of Rs 22.5 per share

  • WeWork India: CLSA sold shares, reducing stake to 0.19%

  • Munjal Showa: Foreign investor sold 0.95% stake

Bulk Deals & Trades

  • Aptus Value Housing Finance India: BNP Paribas bought shares worth Rs 10.56 crore

  • Tata Motors: Stock trades ex-date for spin-off

  • Utkarsh Small Finance Bank, Delphi World Money: Stocks trade ex-date for rights

  • Energy Infrastructure Trust: Stock trades ex-date for income distribution

  • Tata Investment Corporation, Gokul Agro Resources: Stocks trade ex-date for split

  • RBL Bank, Sammaan Capital: Stocks in F&O ban

(with Inputs)

Also Read: Why Is Vodafone Idea Shares Dipping Today? Supreme Court Postpones AGR Hearing to October 27: What Investors Should Know

First published on: Oct 14, 2025 9:14 AM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: business newshome-hero-pos-8stock market todayStocks to watch today

RELATED News

LG India Share Price: IPO Listing Update, Allotment Status & Grey Market Premium | All You Need To Know

Stock Market Today: Sensex And Nifty Hold Steady As Earnings, IPO Buzz Drive Sentiment

Exclusive-Spain the frontrunner for Chinese carmaker BYD's third European plant, sources say

Wall Street ends sharply higher on Trump China comments; Broadcom surges

12 Lakh Government Employees In India Now Using Zoho Mail: Should You Make The Switch Too?

LATEST NEWS

BRIEF-DNO Q3 Gross Operated Production In Kurdistan 46,572 Boepd

LIVE | Bodoland Lottery Result Today 14-10-2025 {SOON}: Assam State Lottery Tuesday Lucky Draw Declared At 3 PM- Check Full Winners List, 1st Prize ₹1 Crore, 2nd, 3rd Prizes And More

Ravi Shastri On Rohit Sharma And Virat Kohli’s 2027 World Cup Future ‘Hangs In Balance’

Maharashtra Board Exam 2026: SSC, HSC Exam Dates OUT, Complete List of Theory and Practical Exam Dates

FA Cup Results

IPS Y Puran Kumar’s Suicide Case: Haryana DGP Shatrujeet Kapur Sent On Leave

Diwali 2025: Check School Holiday Dates in Delhi, Maharashtra, Gujarat & More

WATCH: Italian PM Giorgia Meloni Reacts In Shock, Rolls Her Eyes As Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif Praises Donald Trump For India-Pakistan Peace Efforts

It’s Official, Lionel Messi To Grace Kochi Pitch As Argentina Faces Australia!

Stocks To Watch Today: HCL, Mahindra, ICICI, Anand Rathi, Oil India, LG Electronics And Many Other In Focus Today

Stocks To Watch Today: HCL, Mahindra, ICICI, Anand Rathi, Oil India, LG Electronics And Many Other In Focus Today

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Stocks To Watch Today: HCL, Mahindra, ICICI, Anand Rathi, Oil India, LG Electronics And Many Other In Focus Today

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Stocks To Watch Today: HCL, Mahindra, ICICI, Anand Rathi, Oil India, LG Electronics And Many Other In Focus Today
Stocks To Watch Today: HCL, Mahindra, ICICI, Anand Rathi, Oil India, LG Electronics And Many Other In Focus Today
Stocks To Watch Today: HCL, Mahindra, ICICI, Anand Rathi, Oil India, LG Electronics And Many Other In Focus Today
Stocks To Watch Today: HCL, Mahindra, ICICI, Anand Rathi, Oil India, LG Electronics And Many Other In Focus Today
QUICK LINKS