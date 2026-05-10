Gold and Silver Rate Today: 24K Crosses Rs 1.52 Lakh Mark; Check Gold Price in Delhi, Bangalore, Hyderabad, Kolkata

Gold Rate Today: Gold prices in India stayed the same today because local market demand remained weak. The gold market showed limited price movement because there were no significant domestic events that could impact market conditions. Global markets saw spot gold prices reach monthly highs that exceeded $4,720 per ounce before Friday’s market close. The US-Iran conflict has entered a month-long ceasefire, which has raised investor confidence and led to increased demand for safe-haven assets such as gold, thus driving international gold prices upward.
Gold Rate Today in India
On 10 May 2026, the price of 22-carat gold in India reached Rs. 1,39,650 for every 10 grams, while the total cost of 100 grams stood at Rs. 13,96,500. The current market price of 24-carat gold in India is Rs. 1,52,350 per 10 grams, whereas the cost of 100 grams for this premium product amounts to Rs. 15,23,500. The current market price of 18-carat gold stands at Rs. 1,14,260 for every 10 grams, while 100 grams of the yellow metal can be purchased at Rs. 11,42,600.
Gold Rate Today in Delhi, Bangalore, Hyderabad, Kolkata
|
City
|
24K Today
|
22K Today
|
18K Today
|
Chennai
|
₹15,437
|
₹14,150
|
₹11,810
|
Mumbai
|
₹15,235
|
₹13,965
|
₹11,426
|
Delhi
|
₹15,250
|
₹13,980
|
₹11,441
|
Kolkata
|
₹15,235
|
₹13,965
|
₹11,426
|
Bangalore
|
₹15,235
|
₹13,965
|
₹11,426
|
Hyderabad
|
₹15,235
|
₹13,965
|
₹11,426
|
Kerala
|
₹15,235
|
₹13,965
|
₹11,426
|
Pune
|
₹15,235
|
₹13,965
|
₹11,426
|
Vadodara
|
₹15,240
|
₹13,970
|
₹11,431
|
Ahmedabad
|
₹15,240
|
₹13,970
|
₹11,431
|
Jaipur
|
₹15,250
|
₹13,980
|
₹11,441
|
Lucknow
|
₹15,250
|
₹13,980
|
₹11,441
|
Coimbatore
|
₹15,437
|
₹14,150
|
₹11,810
|
Madurai
|
₹15,437
|
₹14,150
|
₹11,810
|
Vijayawada
|
₹15,235
|
₹13,965
|
₹11,426
|
Patna
|
₹15,240
|
₹13,970
|
₹11,431
|
Nagpur
|
₹15,235
|
₹13,965
|
₹11,426
|
Chandigarh
|
₹15,250
|
₹13,980
|
₹11,441
|
Surat
|
₹15,240
|
₹13,970
|
₹11,431
|
Bhubaneswar
|
₹15,235
|
₹13,965
|
₹11,426
Silver Rate Today in India
Silver prices in India maintained their value throughout the day, which matched the stable price movement of gold. The current market rate for silver is set at Rs.2,75,000 per kilogram and Rs.27,500 for 100 grams of silver.
Silver Rate Today in Delhi, Bangalore, Hyderabad, Kolkata
|
City
|
10 Gram
|
100 Gram
|
1 Kg
|
Chennai
|
₹2,800
|
₹28,000
|
₹2,80,000
|
Mumbai
|
₹2,750
|
₹27,500
|
₹2,75,000
|
Delhi
|
₹2,750
|
₹27,500
|
₹2,75,000
|
Kolkata
|
₹2,750
|
₹27,500
|
₹2,75,000
|
Bangalore
|
₹2,750
|
₹27,500
|
₹2,75,000
|
Hyderabad
|
₹2,800
|
₹28,000
|
₹2,80,000
|
Kerala
|
₹2,800
|
₹28,000
|
₹2,80,000
|
Pune
|
₹2,750
|
₹27,500
|
₹2,75,000
|
Vadodara
|
₹2,750
|
₹27,500
|
₹2,75,000
|
Ahmedabad
|
₹2,750
|
₹27,500
|
₹2,75,000
|
Jaipur
|
₹2,750
|
₹27,500
|
₹2,75,000
|
Lucknow
|
₹2,750
|
₹27,500
|
₹2,75,000
|
Coimbatore
|
₹2,800
|
₹28,000
|
₹2,80,000
|
Madurai
|
₹2,800
|
₹28,000
|
₹2,80,000
|
Vijayawada
|
₹2,800
|
₹28,000
|
₹2,80,000
|
Patna
|
₹2,750
|
₹27,500
|
₹2,75,000
|
Nagpur
|
₹2,750
|
₹27,500
|
₹2,75,000
|
Chandigarh
|
₹2,750
|
₹27,500
|
₹2,75,000
|
Surat
|
₹2,750
|
₹27,500
|
₹2,75,000
|
Bhubaneswar
|
₹2,800
|
₹28,000
|
₹2,80,000
Also Read: Mother’s Day 2026 Special: How Indian Mothers Are Quietly Evolving; Help Them Turn Savings, Gold, SIPs & Side Hustles Into Financial Independence
Manisha Chauhan is a passionate journalist with 3 years of experience in the media industry, covering everything from trending entertainment buzz and celebrity spotlights to thought-provoking book reviews and practical health tips. Known for blending fresh perspectives with reader-friendly writing, she creates content that informs, entertains, and inspires. When she’s not chasing the next viral story, you’ll find her diving into a good book or exploring new wellness trends.