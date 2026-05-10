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Home > Business News > Gold and Silver Rate Today: 24K Crosses Rs 1.52 Lakh Mark; Check Gold Price in Delhi, Bangalore, Hyderabad, Kolkata

Gold and Silver Rate Today: 24K Crosses Rs 1.52 Lakh Mark; Check Gold Price in Delhi, Bangalore, Hyderabad, Kolkata

On 10 May 2026, the price of 22-carat gold in India reached Rs. 1,39,650 for every 10 grams, while the total cost of 100 grams stood at Rs. 13,96,500.

Gold and Silver Rate Today: 24K Crosses Rs 1.52 Lakh Mark. Photo: AI
Gold and Silver Rate Today: 24K Crosses Rs 1.52 Lakh Mark. Photo: AI

Published By: Manisha Chauhan
Published: Sun 2026-05-10 12:11 IST

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Gold and Silver Rate Today: 24K Crosses Rs 1.52 Lakh Mark; Check Gold Price in Delhi, Bangalore, Hyderabad, Kolkata

Gold Rate Today: Gold prices in India stayed the same today because local market demand remained weak. The gold market showed limited price movement because there were no significant domestic events that could impact market conditions. Global markets saw spot gold prices reach monthly highs that exceeded $4,720 per ounce before Friday’s market close. The US-Iran conflict has entered a month-long ceasefire, which has raised investor confidence and led to increased demand for safe-haven assets such as gold, thus driving international gold prices upward. 

Gold Rate Today in India 

On 10 May 2026, the price of 22-carat gold in India reached Rs. 1,39,650 for every 10 grams, while the total cost of 100 grams stood at Rs. 13,96,500. The current market price of 24-carat gold in India is Rs. 1,52,350 per 10 grams, whereas the cost of 100 grams for this premium product amounts to Rs. 15,23,500. The current market price of 18-carat gold stands at Rs. 1,14,260 for every 10 grams, while 100 grams of the yellow metal can be purchased at Rs. 11,42,600.

Gold Rate Today in Delhi, Bangalore, Hyderabad, Kolkata

City

You Might Be Interested In

24K Today

22K Today

18K Today

Chennai

₹15,437

₹14,150

₹11,810

Mumbai

₹15,235

₹13,965

₹11,426

Delhi

₹15,250

₹13,980

₹11,441

Kolkata

₹15,235

₹13,965

₹11,426

Bangalore

₹15,235

₹13,965

₹11,426

Hyderabad

₹15,235

₹13,965

₹11,426

Kerala

₹15,235

₹13,965

₹11,426

Pune

₹15,235

₹13,965

₹11,426

Vadodara

₹15,240

₹13,970

₹11,431

Ahmedabad

₹15,240

₹13,970

₹11,431

Jaipur

₹15,250

₹13,980

₹11,441

Lucknow

₹15,250

₹13,980

₹11,441

Coimbatore

₹15,437

₹14,150

₹11,810

Madurai

₹15,437

₹14,150

₹11,810

Vijayawada

₹15,235

₹13,965

₹11,426

Patna

₹15,240

₹13,970

₹11,431

Nagpur

₹15,235

₹13,965

₹11,426

Chandigarh

₹15,250

₹13,980

₹11,441

Surat

₹15,240

₹13,970

₹11,431

Bhubaneswar

₹15,235

₹13,965

₹11,426

Gold and Silver Rate Today: 24K Crosses Rs 1.52 Lakh Mark; Check Gold Price in Delhi, Bangalore, Hyderabad, Kolkata

Silver Rate Today in India 

Silver prices in India maintained their value throughout the day, which matched the stable price movement of gold. The current market rate for silver is set at Rs.2,75,000 per kilogram and Rs.27,500 for 100 grams of silver.

Silver Rate Today in Delhi, Bangalore, Hyderabad, Kolkata

City

10 Gram

100 Gram

1 Kg

Chennai

₹2,800

₹28,000

₹2,80,000

Mumbai

₹2,750

₹27,500

₹2,75,000

Delhi

₹2,750

₹27,500

₹2,75,000

Kolkata

₹2,750

₹27,500

₹2,75,000

Bangalore

₹2,750

₹27,500

₹2,75,000

Hyderabad

₹2,800

₹28,000

₹2,80,000

Kerala

₹2,800

₹28,000

₹2,80,000

Pune

₹2,750

₹27,500

₹2,75,000

Vadodara

₹2,750

₹27,500

₹2,75,000

Ahmedabad

₹2,750

₹27,500

₹2,75,000

Jaipur

₹2,750

₹27,500

₹2,75,000

Lucknow

₹2,750

₹27,500

₹2,75,000

Coimbatore

₹2,800

₹28,000

₹2,80,000

Madurai

₹2,800

₹28,000

₹2,80,000

Vijayawada

₹2,800

₹28,000

₹2,80,000

Patna

₹2,750

₹27,500

₹2,75,000

Nagpur

₹2,750

₹27,500

₹2,75,000

Chandigarh

₹2,750

₹27,500

₹2,75,000

Surat

₹2,750

₹27,500

₹2,75,000

Bhubaneswar

₹2,800

₹28,000

₹2,80,000

Also Read: Mother’s Day 2026 Special: How Indian Mothers Are Quietly Evolving; Help Them Turn Savings, Gold, SIPs & Side Hustles Into Financial Independence 

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Gold and Silver Rate Today: 24K Crosses Rs 1.52 Lakh Mark; Check Gold Price in Delhi, Bangalore, Hyderabad, Kolkata

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Gold and Silver Rate Today: 24K Crosses Rs 1.52 Lakh Mark; Check Gold Price in Delhi, Bangalore, Hyderabad, Kolkata

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Gold and Silver Rate Today: 24K Crosses Rs 1.52 Lakh Mark; Check Gold Price in Delhi, Bangalore, Hyderabad, Kolkata
Gold and Silver Rate Today: 24K Crosses Rs 1.52 Lakh Mark; Check Gold Price in Delhi, Bangalore, Hyderabad, Kolkata
Gold and Silver Rate Today: 24K Crosses Rs 1.52 Lakh Mark; Check Gold Price in Delhi, Bangalore, Hyderabad, Kolkata
Gold and Silver Rate Today: 24K Crosses Rs 1.52 Lakh Mark; Check Gold Price in Delhi, Bangalore, Hyderabad, Kolkata

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