Gold and Silver Rate Today: 24K Crosses Rs 1.52 Lakh Mark; Check Gold Price in Delhi, Bangalore, Hyderabad, Kolkata

Gold Rate Today: Gold prices in India stayed the same today because local market demand remained weak. The gold market showed limited price movement because there were no significant domestic events that could impact market conditions. Global markets saw spot gold prices reach monthly highs that exceeded $4,720 per ounce before Friday’s market close. The US-Iran conflict has entered a month-long ceasefire, which has raised investor confidence and led to increased demand for safe-haven assets such as gold, thus driving international gold prices upward.

Gold Rate Today in India

On 10 May 2026, the price of 22-carat gold in India reached Rs. 1,39,650 for every 10 grams, while the total cost of 100 grams stood at Rs. 13,96,500. The current market price of 24-carat gold in India is Rs. 1,52,350 per 10 grams, whereas the cost of 100 grams for this premium product amounts to Rs. 15,23,500. The current market price of 18-carat gold stands at Rs. 1,14,260 for every 10 grams, while 100 grams of the yellow metal can be purchased at Rs. 11,42,600.

Gold Rate Today in Delhi, Bangalore, Hyderabad, Kolkata

Silver Rate Today in India

Silver prices in India maintained their value throughout the day, which matched the stable price movement of gold. The current market rate for silver is set at Rs.2,75,000 per kilogram and Rs.27,500 for 100 grams of silver.

Silver Rate Today in Delhi, Bangalore, Hyderabad, Kolkata

City 10 Gram 100 Gram 1 Kg Chennai ₹2,800 ₹28,000 ₹2,80,000 Mumbai ₹2,750 ₹27,500 ₹2,75,000 Delhi ₹2,750 ₹27,500 ₹2,75,000 Kolkata ₹2,750 ₹27,500 ₹2,75,000 Bangalore ₹2,750 ₹27,500 ₹2,75,000 Hyderabad ₹2,800 ₹28,000 ₹2,80,000 Kerala ₹2,800 ₹28,000 ₹2,80,000 Pune ₹2,750 ₹27,500 ₹2,75,000 Vadodara ₹2,750 ₹27,500 ₹2,75,000 Ahmedabad ₹2,750 ₹27,500 ₹2,75,000 Jaipur ₹2,750 ₹27,500 ₹2,75,000 Lucknow ₹2,750 ₹27,500 ₹2,75,000 Coimbatore ₹2,800 ₹28,000 ₹2,80,000 Madurai ₹2,800 ₹28,000 ₹2,80,000 Vijayawada ₹2,800 ₹28,000 ₹2,80,000 Patna ₹2,750 ₹27,500 ₹2,75,000 Nagpur ₹2,750 ₹27,500 ₹2,75,000 Chandigarh ₹2,750 ₹27,500 ₹2,75,000 Surat ₹2,750 ₹27,500 ₹2,75,000 Bhubaneswar ₹2,800 ₹28,000 ₹2,80,000

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