Gold at USD 5,000? Deutsche Bank Reveals Why 2026 Could Spark A Bullion Boom

Gold Could Approach USD 5,000 per Ounce in 2026
Gold prices could move close to USD 5,000 per ounce in 2026, supported by strong official sector buying, tightening supply conditions, and stabilising investor flows, according to a new research report by Deutsche Bank. The report highlighted that gold is breaking historical norms and continues to show exceptional performance against the US dollar.
“It stated ‘Altogether these suggest an upgrade to our 2026 forecast to USD 4,450/oz from USD 4,000/oz previously, and a yearly range from 3,950-4,950/oz in 2026’.”
The report upgraded its 2026 gold price forecast to USD 4,450 per ounce, up from its earlier estimate of USD 4,000. Importantly, the bank expects gold to trade in a yearly range of USD 3,950 to USD 4,950 per ounce in 2026, placing its upper limit within touching distance of the USD 5,000 mark.
However, the report noted that a high of USD 4,950 per ounce would be a 14 per cent premium over current December 2026 futures prices. The forecast for 2027 stands even higher, at USD 5,150 per ounce, according to the report.
What Are The Key Factors Supporting Gold’s Rise?
-
Stabilising Investor Flows & Technical Measures: Gold’s strong performance is backed by stabilising investor flows and technical factors indicating that a correction in positioning has been completed.
-
Central Bank Interest: Q3 supply-demand data shows continued interest from central banks, with official gold demand in real US dollar terms ranking as the third highest on record in Q3 2025.
-
Rise in Inelastic Demand: Strong demand from central banks and ETFs is diverting gold supply away from jewellery markets.
-
Geopolitical & Diversification Concerns: Central banks are particularly active due to geopolitical risks and the need to diversify reserves.
-
Projected Growth in Official Demand: Official sector gold demand is expected to rise to 1,053 tonnes in 2026, up from 853 tonnes in 2025.
Aishwarya is a journalism graduate with over three years of experience thriving in the buzzing corporate media world. She’s got a knack for decoding business news, tracking the twists and turns of the stock market, covering the masala of the entertainment world, and sometimes her stories come with just the right sprinkle of political commentary. She has worked with several organizations, interned at ZEE and gained professional skills at TV9 and News24, And now is learning and writing at NewsX, she’s no stranger to the newsroom hustle. Her storytelling style is fast-paced, creative, and perfectly tailored to connect with both the platform and its audience. Moto: Approaching every story from the reader’s point of view, backing up her insights with solid facts.
Always bold with her opinions, she also never misses the chance to weave in expert voices, keeping things balanced and insightful. In short, Aishwarya brings a fresh, sharp, and fact-driven voice to every story she touches.