Home > Business > Gold Price Today: Buy Now! Yellow Metal Set to Surge Ahead of Festival Season – Check Rates in Your City

Gold Price Today: Buy Now! Yellow Metal Set to Surge Ahead of Festival Season – Check Rates in Your City

Gold prices rise ahead of festive season, making early buying smart. Key international factors influence market sentiment. Check city-wise rates and test gold purity before investing. Stay golden and celebrate wisely

Gold Prices Today
Gold Prices Today

Published By: Aishwarya Samant
Published: July 23, 2025 11:02:00 IST

Gold and Festivals: The Perfect Match for Smart Investors!

Gold has always been more than just a shiny metal—it’s a symbol of prosperity and security, especially during festive seasons. In India, festivals like Diwali, Dussehra, and weddings aren’t just celebrations—they’re prime moments to invest in gold. Why? Because gold prices tend to soar as demand spikes, making early buying a savvy move.

Think of gold as your festive season’s best friend—ready to add sparkle to your celebrations and safeguard your future. When the market dips, that’s your golden opportunity to grab some at a better price before the rush begins!

So, this festive season, let your celebrations shine brighter and your investments grow stronger with a little gold magic. Stay wise, stay golden!

Gold prices in the domestic futures market edged higher on Wednesday morning, July 23, driven by strong spot market demand and a stable US dollar. MCX Gold August 5 contracts rose 0.06% to ₹1,00,390 per 10 grams. Meanwhile, silver soared to a record high, with MCX Silver September 5 contracts jumping 0.49% to ₹1,16,216 per kilogram around 9:20 AM. Earlier in the session, silver hit an all-time peak of ₹1,16,275 per kilogram. The gains reflect healthy buying interest and a positive market sentiment for precious metals amid ongoing global economic uncertainties.

Check Gold Price Today In Your City-

Gold Price in Bangalore Today:

  • 18 carat gold: RS 7,675 per gram (Yesterday: RS 7,597)

  • 22 carat gold: RS 9,380 per gram (Yesterday: RS 9,285)

  • 24 carat gold: RS 10,233 per gram (Yesterday: RS 10,129)

Gold Price in Chennai Today:

  • 18 carat gold: RS 7,730 per gram (Yesterday: RS 7,650)

  • 22 carat gold: RS 9,380 per gram (Yesterday: RS 9,285)

  • 24 carat gold: RS 10,233 per gram (Yesterday: RS 10,129)

Gold Price in Hyderabad Today:

  • 18 carat gold: RS 7,675 per gram (Yesterday: RS 7,597)

  • 22 carat gold: RS 9,380 per gram (Yesterday: RS 9,285)

Check Prices at other places-

City-Wise Gold Rate Per Gram Today

City18K (1 gm)22K (1 gm)24K (1 gm)
Delhi₹7,687₹9,395₹10,248
Ahmedabad₹7,679₹9,385₹10,238
Bangalore₹7,675₹9,380₹10,233
Chennai₹7,730₹9,380₹10,233
Hyderabad₹7,675₹9,380₹10,233
Kolkata₹7,675₹9,380₹10,233
Mumbai₹7,675₹9,380₹10,233
Pune₹7,675₹9,380₹10,233
Surat₹7,679₹9,385₹10,238
Agra₹7,687₹9,395₹10,248
Amritsar₹7,687₹9,395₹10,248
Aurangabad₹7,675₹9,380₹10,233
Belgaum₹7,675₹9,380₹10,233

(The Prices Mentioned Were Taken From Good Return at 10:00Am)

Effects On Gold Due To International Clues

  • Gold gains were limited after US President Donald Trump announced a trade deal with Japan.
  • The deal includes a 15% tariff on Japanese imports into the US.
  • Despite this, a weak US dollar and lower treasury yields continue to support gold prices.
  • The dollar index hovered near a two-week low.
  • The benchmark 10-year US treasury yields dropped to their lowest level since July 9.
  • Investor attention is now focused on the upcoming US Federal Reserve interest rate decision next week.

What Usually Effects The Gold Price In Background?

  • Inflation: When inflation rises, the purchasing power of currency decreases, making gold an attractive option to preserve wealth. Investors often turn to gold as a safe haven to protect their assets from the eroding effects of inflation, which typically leads to increased demand and higher gold prices.
  • Industry Demand: Gold is widely used in manufacturing sectors such as electronics, jewelry, and dentistry. A rise in industrial demand for gold can push prices up. Conversely, if industrial demand weakens, gold prices may soften. Thus, fluctuations in manufacturing activity directly impact the demand and price of gold.
  • Government Policies: Import duties, taxes, and regulations imposed by governments can greatly influence gold prices. Higher import duties increase the cost of gold in the domestic market, leading to higher prices. Additionally, policies promoting or restricting gold trading affect supply and demand dynamics, impacting overall market prices.

Here Are 5 Fun Facts About Your Fav Safe Asset

  • Gold is edible! People have been eating tiny flakes of gold in food and drinks for centuries, mostly for luxury and decoration—not flavor.

  • Gold is super stretchy. One ounce of gold can be stretched into a wire over 50 miles long without breaking!

  • The world’s largest gold nugget, called the “Welcome Stranger,” weighed over 72 kilograms (158 pounds) and was found in Australia in 1869.

  • Gold never tarnishes or rusts. It stays shiny forever, which is why it’s perfect for jewelry and coins.

  • Gold is super rare in the Earth’s crust. Even if you collected all the gold mined throughout history, it would only fill a cube about 21 meters on each side!

(Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as an investment advice. Prior to making an investment, conduct thorough research and consult with your financial advisor.)

