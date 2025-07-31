Gold Price Today: Should You Buy The Safe Asset Today? Steady Prices Amid Market Volatility

Gold Price Today: Should You Buy Gold Today? Prices May Dip Before Festival Season

Ready to sparkle? Despite all the noise from trade tensions, tariffs, and geopolitical drama, gold prices in India are holding steady. Today, 24 karat gold shines at ₹10,003 per gram, 22 karat at ₹9,170, and 18 karat (aka 999 gold) at ₹7,503. Gold’s timeless appeal isn’t just about bling — it’s a trusty shield against inflation that savvy investors love. So, thinking of adding some golden magic to your portfolio? Remember, while markets wobble, gold often keeps its glitter.

MCX Gold futures for August 5, 2025, are trading at ₹98,384 per 10 grams, down ₹253 from the previous close. The MCX Gold Mini contract stands at ₹97,505 per 10 grams. Another source reports the August 5 contract down 0.26% at ₹98,725 per 10 grams. MCX Gold contracts represent 1 kilogram, while Gold Mini contracts cover 100 grams. The price difference between MCX gold futures and physical gold reflects factors like international gold prices, USD-INR exchange rates, import duties, premiums or discounts, and the nature of futures contracts, which fix prices for a future date unlike spot rates

Check Gold Price Today In Your City-

Here are the gold prices in Delhi, Bangalore, Mumbai, and Chennai for 24 Karat and 22 Karat gold (per 10 grams), based on the most recent available data for today, July 24, 2025

Delhi

• 24K Gold: ₹10,018/gm

• 22K Gold: ₹9,185/gm

• 24K Gold: ₹10,064/gm

• 22K Gold: ₹9,226/gm

• 24K Gold: ₹9,891/gm

• 22K Gold: ₹9,067/gm

• 24K Gold: ₹9,917/gm

• 22K Gold: ₹9,091/gm

• 24K Gold: ₹9,888/gm

• 22K Gold: ₹9,064/gm

City 24K Gold (₹/gm) 22K Gold (₹/gm) Delhi ₹10,018 ₹9,185 Noida ₹10,064 ₹9,226 Lucknow ₹9,891 ₹9,067 Chennai ₹9,917 ₹9,091 Mumbai ₹9,888 ₹9,064 Kolkata ₹9,875 ₹9,052 Bangalore ₹9,896 ₹9,071 Hyderabad ₹9,904 ₹9,079 Kerala ₹9,918 ₹9,092 Pune ₹9,888 ₹9,064 Vadodara ₹9,901 ₹9,076 Ahmedabad ₹9,901 ₹9,076

(The Prices Mentioned Were Taken From Good Returns At 11 Am)

Ways To Invest In Gold (Without Digging A Mine Yourself)

Shiny and Tangible (Physical Gold)

Love the feel of real gold? Coins, bars, or that heirloom-style necklace — pick them up from trusted jewellers. Just don’t forget the locker fees!

Too busy for safes and vaults? Gold ETFs let you invest in the glitter without carrying the weight — literally. All digital, all liquid.

Backed by the government and paying interest too? SGBs are like gold’s overachieving cousin — stable, smart, and tax-efficient (if held till maturity).

Buy gold online, anytime, anywhere — no storage, no stress. Great for those who love both convenience and karats.

Why buy the metal when you can own the mine? Invest in gold mining companies and ride the wave when gold prices climb.

(Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as an investment advice. Prior to making an investment, conduct thorough research and consult with your financial advisor.)

