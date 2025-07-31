Home > Business > Gold Price Today: Should You Buy The Safe Asset Today? Steady Prices Amid Market Volatility

Gold Price Today: Should You Buy The Safe Asset Today? Steady Prices Amid Market Volatility

Gold prices in India hold steady amid global uncertainties. Explore current rates across cities, MCX futures, and smart ways to invest—from physical gold to digital and sovereign bonds.

Gold Prices Today
Gold Prices Today

Published By: Aishwarya Samant
Published: July 31, 2025 11:36:19 IST

Gold Price Today: Should You Buy Gold Today? Prices May Dip Before Festival Season

Ready to sparkle? Despite all the noise from trade tensions, tariffs, and geopolitical drama, gold prices in India are holding steady. Today, 24 karat gold shines at ₹10,003 per gram, 22 karat at ₹9,170, and 18 karat (aka 999 gold) at ₹7,503. Gold’s timeless appeal isn’t just about bling — it’s a trusty shield against inflation that savvy investors love. So, thinking of adding some golden magic to your portfolio? Remember, while markets wobble, gold often keeps its glitter.

MCX Gold futures for August 5, 2025, are trading at ₹98,384 per 10 grams, down ₹253 from the previous close. The MCX Gold Mini contract stands at ₹97,505 per 10 grams. Another source reports the August 5 contract down 0.26% at ₹98,725 per 10 grams. MCX Gold contracts represent 1 kilogram, while Gold Mini contracts cover 100 grams. The price difference between MCX gold futures and physical gold reflects factors like international gold prices, USD-INR exchange rates, import duties, premiums or discounts, and the nature of futures contracts, which fix prices for a future date unlike spot rates

Check Gold Price Today In Your City-

Here are the gold prices in Delhi, Bangalore, Mumbai, and Chennai for 24 Karat and 22 Karat gold (per 10 grams), based on the most recent available data for today, July 24, 2025

  • Delhi
    • 24K Gold: ₹10,018/gm
    • 22K Gold: ₹9,185/gm
  • Noida
    • 24K Gold: ₹10,064/gm
    • 22K Gold: ₹9,226/gm
  • Lucknow
    • 24K Gold: ₹9,891/gm
    • 22K Gold: ₹9,067/gm
  • Chennai
    • 24K Gold: ₹9,917/gm
    • 22K Gold: ₹9,091/gm
  • Mumbai
    • 24K Gold: ₹9,888/gm
    • 22K Gold: ₹9,064/gm

  • Check Prices at other places-

City24K Gold (₹/gm)22K Gold (₹/gm)
Delhi₹10,018₹9,185
Noida₹10,064₹9,226
Lucknow₹9,891₹9,067
Chennai₹9,917₹9,091
Mumbai₹9,888₹9,064
Kolkata₹9,875₹9,052
Bangalore₹9,896₹9,071
Hyderabad₹9,904₹9,079
Kerala₹9,918₹9,092
Pune₹9,888₹9,064
Vadodara₹9,901₹9,076
Ahmedabad₹9,901₹9,076

(The Prices Mentioned Were Taken From Good Returns At 11 Am)

Ways To Invest In Gold (Without Digging A Mine Yourself)

  • Shiny and Tangible (Physical Gold)
    Love the feel of real gold? Coins, bars, or that heirloom-style necklace — pick them up from trusted jewellers. Just don’t forget the locker fees!
  • Swipe & Shine (Gold ETFs)
    Too busy for safes and vaults? Gold ETFs let you invest in the glitter without carrying the weight — literally. All digital, all liquid.
  • Bond With Gold (Sovereign Gold Bonds)
    Backed by the government and paying interest too? SGBs are like gold’s overachieving cousin — stable, smart, and tax-efficient (if held till maturity).
  • Tap-to-Glitter (Digital Gold)
    Buy gold online, anytime, anywhere — no storage, no stress. Great for those who love both convenience and karats.
  • Strike Gold (Mining Stocks)
    Why buy the metal when you can own the mine? Invest in gold mining companies and ride the wave when gold prices climb.

(Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as an investment advice. Prior to making an investment, conduct thorough research and consult with your financial advisor.)

Also Read: Stock Market Today Live Updates: Sensex Falls 600 POints, Nifty Slips deeper, Indices Dip Over 0.7% As Trade Tensions Weigh

RELATED News

Did You Know What Caused the Wipeout Of A Whopping Rs 5 Lakh Crore From The Stock Market Today? Reasons Behind
Stock Market Today: CRASH ALERT! Sensex Down With 600 Points, Nifty Open In Red — Markets React Sharply To Trump’s 25% Tariff Shock
Stocks To Watch Today: Jio Financial, Hyundai Motor, Tata Motors And Many More In Focus Today
Countdown to US Tariffs Day: Who’s Struck a Deal With Donald Trump So Far?
Google To Build Asia’s Largest Data Centre In Visakhapatnam As Andhra Pradesh Secures $7.9 Billion Tech Investment

LATEST NEWS

Gilbert Arenas Busted for Hosting Illegal High-Stakes Poker Games in LA Mansion
Abhinav Raj
6.5 Magnitude Earthquake Strikes East Of Kuril Islands After Russia’s 8.8 Quake
Can India Make History at The Oval? Records, Statistics and Players to Watch
Watch: Justin Trudeau Spotted At Katy Perry’s Lifetimes Tour in Montreal A Day After Dinner Date
Who Is Indradev Manjhi? The BJP Challenger From Bhore (SC) In 2005
Does Pakistan Really Have ‘Massive’ Oil Reserves? Here’s What The Data And Experts Reveal
From Whole Wheat to Millets: Healthy Flour Alternatives to Replace Maida in Your Diet
Jason Momoa’s Transformation For Dune 3: Shaves Beard After Six Years, ‘Only For You Denis!’
Why Older Adults Wake Up So Early: What Really Changes in Sleep After 60
Gold Price Today: Should You Buy The Safe Asset Today? Steady Prices Amid Market Volatility

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Gold Price Today: Should You Buy The Safe Asset Today? Steady Prices Amid Market Volatility

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Gold Price Today: Should You Buy The Safe Asset Today? Steady Prices Amid Market Volatility
Gold Price Today: Should You Buy The Safe Asset Today? Steady Prices Amid Market Volatility
Gold Price Today: Should You Buy The Safe Asset Today? Steady Prices Amid Market Volatility
Gold Price Today: Should You Buy The Safe Asset Today? Steady Prices Amid Market Volatility

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?