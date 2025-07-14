LIVE TV
Home > Business > Gold Price Today: The Safe Asset Is Back In The Spotlight- Should You Be Buying Now? Check Rates In Your City Now

Gold Price Today: The Safe Asset Is Back In The Spotlight- Should You Be Buying Now? Check Rates In Your City Now

Gold Price Today: Yellow Metal shines brighter as global trade tensions rise, but higher prices may dampen festive buying in India. While demand fuels sentiment, volatility drives rates. Silver also reacts sharply to tariff tremors.

Gold Prices Today
Gold Prices Today

Published By: Aishwarya Samant
Last Updated: July 14, 2025 10:08:46 IST

Gold Price Today: Yellow Metal Glimmers as Global Trade Tensions Turn Up

Gold, seen as a safe-haven asset, often reacts to market volatility rather than pure demand. Though recent price rallies were sparked by global jitters, demand plays only a minor role in influencing rates. Surprisingly, even when demand dips, uncertainty keeps the yellow metal shining bright in investors’ eyes.

Gold got a boost this week, hitting its highest point in three weeks as President Trump stoked fears with threats of a 30% tariff on EU and Mexican imports. Uncertain times like these always send investors running toward gold—a proven safe-haven in stormy markets.

Spot gold rose by 0.2% to USD 3,361.19 per ounce, its strongest performance since June 23. Meanwhile, U.S. gold futures gained 0.4%, settling around USD 3,376.

When the world feels shaky, gold becomes the comfort blanket many investors are reaching for. But here’s the question: how long will this flight-to-safety last? With trade-policy jitters back in the headlines, gold might stay the star of the show—for now. Are you watching from the sidelines, holding tight, or seizing the moment? In volatile times, this glint of stability doesn’t go unnoticed.

Gold prices may be glittering in global markets, but back home, it’s giving Indian buyers a bit of a headache. Known for turning every special occasion into a golden one—be it weddings, festivals, or just a good Tuesday—Indians love their gold. But with prices on the rise, that love might get a little expensive.

As the wedding season gears up this month, this price surge could put a damper on buyer sentiment. After all, nothing kills the bridal buzz like a bloated gold bill.

In Delhi, gold is trading at Rs 1,00,850.00 per 10 grams, reflecting ongoing demand amid uncertain economic conditions.

MCX Gold August 5 contracts climbed +0.27% to Rs 98,080 per 10 grams by 9:50 AM, While silver contracts for August delivery traded in red at +1.33% at Rs 1,14,501 per 1 kg in the early morning trade Today.

Check Gold Price Today In Your City-

City Gold Price (22-Carat/10 gm) Gold Price (24-Carat/10 gm) Silver Price (Rs/kg)
Delhi Rs 91,700 Rs 1,00,030 Rs 1,15,000
Noida Rs 91,700 Rs 1,00,030 Rs 1,15,000
Lucknow Rs 91,700 Rs 1,00,030 Rs 1,15,000
Mumbai Rs 91,700 Rs99,880
 Rs 1,15,000
Bengaluru Rs 91,700 Rs99,880 Rs 1,15,000
Chennai Rs 91,550 Rs99,880 Rs 1,25,000
Pune Rs 91,700 Rs99,880 Rs 1,15,000
Ahmedabad Rs 91,700 Rs99,880 Rs 1,15,000
Kolkata Rs 91,700 Rs99,880 Rs 1,15,000
Hyderabad Rs 91,550
 Rs99,880 Rs 1,25,000

(The Prices Mentioned Were Taken From Good Return)

Silver Price Today

On July 14, 2025, silver prices on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) to Rs Rs 1,15,000 per kilogram, reflecting a mild cooldown after recent highs. The metal had surged earlier on safe-haven demand amid heightened geopolitical tensions. This price determination is totally based on how silver is reacting to the tariff tantrums of Trump. 

Why silver reacts so easily and sharply — a few facts you should know.

  • Silver Has Industrial Uses
    Over 50% of silver demand comes from industrial sectors like electronics, solar energy, and medical equipment.
  • More Volatile Than Gold
    Silver prices tend to swing more sharply than gold due to its smaller market size and dual role as an industrial and investment metal.
  • Natural Antibacterial Properties
    Silver is known for its antimicrobial effects and is widely used in medical tools, wound care, and even water purification systems.
  • India Is a Major Consumer
    India ranks among the top global consumers of silver, driven by cultural, industrial, and investment demand.
  • Often Mined as a Byproduct
    Silver is typically extracted during the mining of other metals like gold, copper, and zinc, making its supply dependent on those industries.

(Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as an investment advice. Prior to making an investment, conduct thorough research and consult with your financial advisor.)

22 carat gold rate24 carat gold pricegold prices today

