Gold Prices Soar: MCX Futures Hit Record, 24K & 22K Rates Rise Across Indian Cities; Check Rates In Chennai, Kolkata, Delhi, Mumbai

Gold Prices Hit Record High Amid Global Uncertainty

Gold has never shone like this before! On Monday, prices climbed to historical highs in both domestic and global markets as investors flocked to the safety of the yellow metal amid rising geopolitical tensions and uncertainty around the US Fed.

This surge comes with a warning for everyday buyers, their dream of purchasing gold jewelry or investing in gold may soon become much more expensive. With 24K, 22K, and 18K rates steadily rising, the metal could soon be out of reach for many. The market buzz is real, and your wallet might start feeling the heat!

MCX Gold Futures Touch All-Time High

MCX Gold Futures (February Delivery): Jumped ₹2,431, up 1.8%

Jumped ₹2,431, up 1.8% All-Time High Reached: ₹1,41,250 per 10 grams

₹1,41,250 per 10 grams Weekly Gain: Gold prices increased ₹3,058, marking a 2.25% rise over the past week

Gold Rates In Major Indian Cities (January 12)

Gold Price in Delhi

24K: ₹14,230 per gram

22K: ₹13,045 per gram

18K: ₹10,676 per gram

Gold Price in Chennai

24K: ₹14,313 per gram

22K: ₹13,120 per gram

18K: ₹10,945 per gram

Gold Price in Bengaluru

24K: ₹14,215 per gram

22K: ₹13,030 per gram

18K: ₹10,661 per gram

Gold Price in Mumbai

24K: ₹14,215 per gram

22K: ₹13,030 per gram

18K: ₹10,661 per gram

Gold Price in Pune

24K: ₹14,215 per gram

22K: ₹13,030 per gram

18K: ₹10,661 per gram

Gold Price in Kolkata

24K: ₹14,215 per gram

22K: ₹13,030 per gram

18K: ₹10,661 per gram

Why Gold Is Rallying?

Gold is shining more than ever, and it’s not just its appearance! Investors are flocking to the yellow metal as a safe-haven amid the chaos of uncertainty. The US Federal Reserve is under intense scrutiny after its Chair, Jerome Powell, announced that the Department of Justice had issued subpoenas related to the enormous USD 2.5 billion office renovation project, indeed, even gold gets jittery at times. Add mounting geopolitical tensions, and suddenly, gold becomes the most comfortable place to run to. For buyers, it’s a bright warning: prepare your wallets, because chasing this sparkle is becoming more costly by the day!

(With Inputs)

