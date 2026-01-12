Gold Prices Soar: MCX Futures Hit Record, 24K & 22K Rates Rise Across Indian Cities; Check Rates In Chennai, Kolkata, Delhi, Mumbai

Gold Prices Hit Record High Amid Global Uncertainty
Gold has never shone like this before! On Monday, prices climbed to historical highs in both domestic and global markets as investors flocked to the safety of the yellow metal amid rising geopolitical tensions and uncertainty around the US Fed.
This surge comes with a warning for everyday buyers, their dream of purchasing gold jewelry or investing in gold may soon become much more expensive. With 24K, 22K, and 18K rates steadily rising, the metal could soon be out of reach for many. The market buzz is real, and your wallet might start feeling the heat!
MCX Gold Futures Touch All-Time High
- MCX Gold Futures (February Delivery): Jumped ₹2,431, up 1.8%
- All-Time High Reached: ₹1,41,250 per 10 grams
- Weekly Gain: Gold prices increased ₹3,058, marking a 2.25% rise over the past week
Gold Rates In Major Indian Cities (January 12)
Gold Price in Delhi
-
24K: ₹14,230 per gram
-
22K: ₹13,045 per gram
-
18K: ₹10,676 per gram
Gold Price in Chennai
-
24K: ₹14,313 per gram
-
22K: ₹13,120 per gram
-
18K: ₹10,945 per gram
Gold Price in Bengaluru
-
24K: ₹14,215 per gram
-
22K: ₹13,030 per gram
-
18K: ₹10,661 per gram
Gold Price in Mumbai
-
24K: ₹14,215 per gram
-
22K: ₹13,030 per gram
-
18K: ₹10,661 per gram
Gold Price in Pune
-
24K: ₹14,215 per gram
-
22K: ₹13,030 per gram
-
18K: ₹10,661 per gram
Gold Price in Kolkata
-
24K: ₹14,215 per gram
-
22K: ₹13,030 per gram
-
18K: ₹10,661 per gram
Why Gold Is Rallying?
Gold is shining more than ever, and it’s not just its appearance! Investors are flocking to the yellow metal as a safe-haven amid the chaos of uncertainty. The US Federal Reserve is under intense scrutiny after its Chair, Jerome Powell, announced that the Department of Justice had issued subpoenas related to the enormous USD 2.5 billion office renovation project, indeed, even gold gets jittery at times. Add mounting geopolitical tensions, and suddenly, gold becomes the most comfortable place to run to.
For buyers, it’s a bright warning: prepare your wallets, because chasing this sparkle is becoming more costly by the day!
