Gold Rate Today, February 22: 24K At Rs 1,55,066; Check City-Wise Prices In Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai And More

Gold steady on Feb 22 at Rs 1,55,066/10g; MCX futures rise. Check 24K city-wise rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Noida & more.

Gold Rate Today, February 22 (Photo: Canva)
Gold Rate Today, February 22 (Photo: Canva)

Published By: Sofia Babu Chacko
Published: February 22, 2026 18:59:57 IST

Gold prices remained steady on Sunday, February 22, mirroring firm trends in domestic and global markets. As bullion markets are closed over the weekend, the last published benchmark rates continue to guide trade.

According to the Indian Bullion and Jewellers Association (IBJA), 24-carat gold is priced at Rs 1,55,066 per 10 grams, while 22-carat gold stands at Rs 1,42,040 per 10 grams and 18-carat gold at Rs 1,16,300 per 10 grams.

MCX Gold Futures Edge Higher

In the futures segment on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), gold prices witnessed a marginal uptick. Gold futures climbed to Rs 1,56,993 per 10 grams, compared to the previous close of Rs 1,56,876. Notably, gold had hit a lifetime high of Rs 1,80,779 per 10 grams on January 29 in the futures market, highlighting strong investor interest in the precious metal this year.

Gold Rate Today in Major Cities

Retail gold prices vary slightly across cities due to local taxes, transportation costs, and demand conditions.

  • Delhi: 24K gold is priced at Rs 15,943 per gram (Rs 1,59,500 per 10 grams on Friday, up Rs 850).

  • Mumbai: 24K gold is priced at Rs 15,928 per gram.

  • Noida: 24K gold stands at Rs 1,57,520 per 10 grams.

  • Ghaziabad: 24K gold is at Rs 1,57,520 per 10 grams.

  • Lucknow: 24K gold is priced at Rs 1,57,520 per 10 grams.

  • Kanpur: 24K gold is at Rs 1,57,520 per 10 grams.

  • Meerut: 24K gold stands at Rs 1,57,520 per 10 grams.

  • Ayodhya: 24K gold is priced at Rs 1,57,520 per 10 grams.

  • Patna: 24K gold is slightly lower at Rs 1,57,420 per 10 grams.

Silver Price Today

Silver prices remained stable, with the metal trading at Rs 2.64 lakh per kilogram in Delhi. Silver has also been tracking global cues and investor sentiment amid ongoing economic uncertainty.

Weekly Outlook for Gold and Silver

Market analysts expect gold and silver prices to remain volatile in the coming days amid global developments. On Friday, the US Supreme Court struck down tariffs imposed by US President Donald Trump on more than 100 countries, a move that could influence global trade flows and commodity markets.

With geopolitical tensions, currency fluctuations, and global economic signals in focus, gold continues to attract investors seeking safe-haven assets.

First published on: Feb 22, 2026 6:59 PM IST
QUICK LINKS