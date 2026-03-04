LIVE TV
Home > Business > Gold Rate Today on March 4 2026: MCX Yellow Metal Price Rises above ₹1.63 Lakh, Check 24K, 22K, 18K Rates in Chennai, Delhi, Bangalore, Hyderabad

Gold Rate Today on March 4 2026: MCX Yellow Metal Price Rises above ₹1.63 Lakh, Check 24K, 22K, 18K Rates in Chennai, Delhi, Bangalore, Hyderabad

Gold Rate in India: Gold prices in India extended their rally, rising further across major markets as ongoing tensions in the Middle East. Meanwhile, silver prices in India also followed a similar trend, mirroring the movement of the yellow metal. MCX gold climbed around 1.2%, while MCX silver rose nearly 1% in early trends, so investors are closely tracking the gold price on March 4, 2026

Published By: Manisha Chauhan
Published: March 4, 2026 11:55:16 IST

Gold Rate in India: Gold prices in India extended their rally, rising further across major markets as ongoing tensions in the Middle East. Meanwhile, silver prices in India also followed a similar trend, mirroring the movement of the yellow metal. MCX gold climbed around 1.2%, while MCX silver rose nearly 1% in early trends, so investors are closely tracking the gold price on March 4, 2026

MCX Gold Rate Today

MCX gold rate today for April futures contracts opened higher by ₹2,157, or 1.33%, at ₹1,63,265 per 10 grams as against its previous close of ₹1,61,108 level. MCX gold price gained as much as 1.60% to ₹1,63,700 per 10 grams.

MCX Silver Rate Today

MCX silver rate for May futures contracts opened higher at ₹2,71,000 per kilogram, up ₹5,682, or 2.14% from its previous close of ₹2,65,318 level. MCX silver price surged as much as 2.61% to ₹2,72,248 per kg.

City-Wise 18K, 22K, 24K Gold Price 

City 24K Gold Rate Today 22K Gold Rate Today 18K Gold Rate Today
Chennai ₹16,582 ₹15,200 ₹13,100
Mumbai ₹16,451 ₹15,080 ₹12,338
Delhi ₹16,466 ₹15,095 ₹12,353
Kolkata ₹16,451 ₹15,080 ₹12,338
Bangalore ₹16,451 ₹15,080 ₹12,338
Hyderabad ₹16,451 ₹15,080 ₹12,338
Kerala ₹16,451 ₹15,080 ₹12,338
Pune ₹16,451 ₹15,080 ₹12,338
Vadodara ₹16,456 ₹15,085 ₹12,343
Ahmedabad ₹16,456 ₹15,085 ₹12,343

City-Wise 10Gm, 100Gm, 1KG Silver  Price 

City 10 Gram Silver Rate 100 Gram Silver Rate 1 Kg Silver Rate
Chennai ₹2,950 ₹29,500 ₹2,95,000
Mumbai ₹2,850 ₹28,500 ₹2,85,000
Delhi ₹2,850 ₹28,500 ₹2,85,000
Kolkata ₹2,850 ₹28,500 ₹2,85,000
Bangalore ₹2,850 ₹28,500 ₹2,85,000
Hyderabad ₹2,950 ₹29,500 ₹2,95,000
Kerala ₹2,950 ₹29,500 ₹2,95,000
Pune ₹2,850 ₹28,500 ₹2,85,000
Vadodara ₹2,850 ₹28,500 ₹2,85,000
Ahmedabad ₹2,850 ₹28,500 ₹2,85,000

QUICK LINKS