Gold Rate Today on March 4 2026: MCX Yellow Metal Price Rises above ₹1.63 Lakh, Check 24K, 22K, 18K Rates in Chennai, Delhi, Bangalore, Hyderabad

Gold Rate in India: Gold prices in India extended their rally, rising further across major markets as ongoing tensions in the Middle East. Meanwhile, silver prices in India also followed a similar trend, mirroring the movement of the yellow metal. MCX gold climbed around 1.2%, while MCX silver rose nearly 1% in early trends, so investors are closely tracking the gold price on March 4, 2026
MCX Gold Rate Today
MCX gold rate today for April futures contracts opened higher by ₹2,157, or 1.33%, at ₹1,63,265 per 10 grams as against its previous close of ₹1,61,108 level. MCX gold price gained as much as 1.60% to ₹1,63,700 per 10 grams.
MCX Silver Rate Today
MCX silver rate for May futures contracts opened higher at ₹2,71,000 per kilogram, up ₹5,682, or 2.14% from its previous close of ₹2,65,318 level. MCX silver price surged as much as 2.61% to ₹2,72,248 per kg.
City-Wise 18K, 22K, 24K Gold Price
|City
|24K Gold Rate Today
|22K Gold Rate Today
|18K Gold Rate Today
|Chennai
|₹16,582
|₹15,200
|₹13,100
|Mumbai
|₹16,451
|₹15,080
|₹12,338
|Delhi
|₹16,466
|₹15,095
|₹12,353
|Kolkata
|₹16,451
|₹15,080
|₹12,338
|Bangalore
|₹16,451
|₹15,080
|₹12,338
|Hyderabad
|₹16,451
|₹15,080
|₹12,338
|Kerala
|₹16,451
|₹15,080
|₹12,338
|Pune
|₹16,451
|₹15,080
|₹12,338
|Vadodara
|₹16,456
|₹15,085
|₹12,343
|Ahmedabad
|₹16,456
|₹15,085
|₹12,343
City-Wise 10Gm, 100Gm, 1KG Silver Price
|City
|10 Gram Silver Rate
|100 Gram Silver Rate
|1 Kg Silver Rate
|Chennai
|₹2,950
|₹29,500
|₹2,95,000
|Mumbai
|₹2,850
|₹28,500
|₹2,85,000
|Delhi
|₹2,850
|₹28,500
|₹2,85,000
|Kolkata
|₹2,850
|₹28,500
|₹2,85,000
|Bangalore
|₹2,850
|₹28,500
|₹2,85,000
|Hyderabad
|₹2,950
|₹29,500
|₹2,95,000
|Kerala
|₹2,950
|₹29,500
|₹2,95,000
|Pune
|₹2,850
|₹28,500
|₹2,85,000
|Vadodara
|₹2,850
|₹28,500
|₹2,85,000
|Ahmedabad
|₹2,850
|₹28,500
|₹2,85,000
