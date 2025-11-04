LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
New York Elections Bihar Elections Donald Trump Bengaluru Murder Team India India vs Australia T20 New York Elections Bihar Elections Donald Trump Bengaluru Murder Team India India vs Australia T20 New York Elections Bihar Elections Donald Trump Bengaluru Murder Team India India vs Australia T20 New York Elections Bihar Elections Donald Trump Bengaluru Murder Team India India vs Australia T20
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
New York Elections Bihar Elections Donald Trump Bengaluru Murder Team India India vs Australia T20 New York Elections Bihar Elections Donald Trump Bengaluru Murder Team India India vs Australia T20 New York Elections Bihar Elections Donald Trump Bengaluru Murder Team India India vs Australia T20 New York Elections Bihar Elections Donald Trump Bengaluru Murder Team India India vs Australia T20
LIVE TV
Home > Business > Gopichand Hinduja’s Real Life ‘Succession’, What Was In The 2014 Letter That Changed Everything Between The Hinduja Brothers?

Gopichand Hinduja’s Real Life ‘Succession’, What Was In The 2014 Letter That Changed Everything Between The Hinduja Brothers?

Gopichand Hinduja, the Hinduja Group's head and chairperson, died in London at the age of 85, thus signaling the demise of an era for the global conglomerate. The empire's growth, which was multi industry and multi continent, was fully supported by the leader's personality and foresight.

(PHOTO: X)
(PHOTO: X)

Published By: Namrata Boruah
Published: November 4, 2025 16:32:57 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Gopichand Hinduja’s Real Life ‘Succession’, What Was In The 2014 Letter That Changed Everything Between The Hinduja Brothers?

Srichand P. Hinduja (SP), Gopichand P. Hinduja, Prakash P. Hinduja and Ashok P. Hinduja were the Hinduja family for a long time; the whole family was together and very close. The brothers agreed on a very basic principle that ‘everything belongs to everyone, and nothing belongs to anyone,’ which in a way dictated their business relations.

Gopichand Hinduja’s Real Life ‘Succession’, What Was In The 2014 Letter That Changed Everything Between The Hinduja Brothers?

In a letter dated 2014, the four brothers signed this decree recognizing co ownership of assets instead of personal ownership. This family policy was one of the reasons for their success in the world business market where they had interests from India to Europe and even more. Yet, the fundamental notion that had unification them in the first place started to divide as a result of succession, age and different interests. SP’s weakening health and the passing of the old generation made it difficult to hold the view that the 2014 letter remained valid and binding or that the assets should be divided according to each. Litigation ensued, with SP’s daughter Vinoo Hinduja contesting the legitimacy of that commitment and the other brothers trying to get it enforced. The matter was tried in the UK courts, and questions of control, management and the future direction of the family business empire were raised. The Hinduja’s unity was at stake.

Gopichand Hinduja’s Death

Ultimately, the demise of SP in May 2023 became a watershed moment. Later on, the siblings reached an agreement in November 2023 that not only reaffirmed their joint ownership model but also established a peace that was not entirely comfortable. The public dispute that attracted attention might have toned down, but the incident has already altered the way the Hinduja clan will manage inheritance and property rights in the future. The story is a warning, the strongest families can still split up if their unity based on a common goal gets strained by factors like time, health, and ambition.

Also Read: Hinduja Group Chairman Gopichand Hinduja Dies At 85 In London Hospital

First published on: Nov 4, 2025 4:32 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: Gopichand HindujaGopichand Hinduja controversyGopichand Hinduja DeathHindujaHinduja BrothersHinduja GroupHinduja Group Chairman Gopichand HindujaHinduja Group controversyHinduja Group controversy newsHinduja Group news

RELATED News

Hinduja Group Chairman Gopichand Hinduja Dies At 85 In London Hospital

Stock market Today: Closing Bell | Dalal Street Turns Red; IT, Metal, Auto Stocks Drag Markets Lower; Nifty Ends Below 25,600

Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Limited (APSEZ) Q2 FY26 Net Profit: ₹3,120 Cr, +29% YoY; Revenue ₹9,167 Cr, +30% YoY

Bright Gujarati Entertainment Awards 2025 Ignite Talent & Business Brilliance

Zerodha Scam Turns Out To Be A Security Check: What Really Happened Behind The ₹5 Crore And Above Withdrawal Row, Nikhil Kamath Replies

LATEST NEWS

Gopichand Hinduja Dies at Age of 85: Know His Family, Net Worth and Cause of Death

‘Deer Meat Tastes Good’: Chandigarh Tourist Stunned As Corbett Safari Guide Offers Tobacco, Dozes Off On Duty

Gopichand Hinduja’s Real Life ‘Succession’, What Was In The 2014 Letter That Changed Everything Between The Hinduja Brothers?

“Baccha hai, chunaav ke baad jhunjhuna pakda denge”: JJD chief Tej Pratap Trolls Tejashwi Yadav Amid Bihar Election Buzz

Viral Video: Drunk Canadian Man Assaults Indian National Inside McDonalds Café in Toronto

Chinese Airline Calls Married Women And Mothers ‘Air Aunties’ In Job Openings, Sparks Outrage

Meet the 7 Richest Chefs in India and Their Net Worth in 2025

Lucknow Super Giants Probable Retention List From Rishabh Pant to Avesh Khan Ahead of IPL 2026 Mini Auction

Who Will Win Bigg Boss 19? Not Amaal Malik or Kunickaa, THIS Contestant Will be Declared Winner of Salman Khan’s show?

How Did Rs.6000 Crore Mahadev Betting App Case Accused Ravi Uppal Manage To Flee Dubai? App’s Co-Founder Missing, Extradition Put On Hold

Gopichand Hinduja’s Real Life ‘Succession’, What Was In The 2014 Letter That Changed Everything Between The Hinduja Brothers?

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Gopichand Hinduja’s Real Life ‘Succession’, What Was In The 2014 Letter That Changed Everything Between The Hinduja Brothers?

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Gopichand Hinduja’s Real Life ‘Succession’, What Was In The 2014 Letter That Changed Everything Between The Hinduja Brothers?
Gopichand Hinduja’s Real Life ‘Succession’, What Was In The 2014 Letter That Changed Everything Between The Hinduja Brothers?
Gopichand Hinduja’s Real Life ‘Succession’, What Was In The 2014 Letter That Changed Everything Between The Hinduja Brothers?
Gopichand Hinduja’s Real Life ‘Succession’, What Was In The 2014 Letter That Changed Everything Between The Hinduja Brothers?

QUICK LINKS