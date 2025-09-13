Governors Participate With Auroville Students In Green Initiative On New Crown Road
LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Congress leader itr Mizoram News gen z earthquake justin baldoni Congress leader itr Mizoram News gen z earthquake justin baldoni Congress leader itr Mizoram News gen z earthquake justin baldoni Congress leader itr Mizoram News gen z earthquake justin baldoni
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Congress leader itr Mizoram News gen z earthquake justin baldoni Congress leader itr Mizoram News gen z earthquake justin baldoni Congress leader itr Mizoram News gen z earthquake justin baldoni Congress leader itr Mizoram News gen z earthquake justin baldoni
LIVE TV
Home > Business > Governors Participate With Auroville Students In Green Initiative On New Crown Road

Governors Participate With Auroville Students In Green Initiative On New Crown Road

In a joyful event focused on community and sustainability, Tamil Nadu Governor R.N. Ravi and Puducherry Lt. Governor K. Kailashnathan joined young Auroville students today to plant trees and foster a greener future. The program featured Dr. G. Seetharaman, OSD, and Baskaran S., Chief Security Officer, along with other officials from the Auroville Foundation, highlighting the institution’s solid support for local green initiatives.

Governors Participate With Auroville Students In Green Initiative On New Crown Road

Published By: Bryan Thomas
Last updated: September 13, 2025 14:42:33 IST

In a joyful event focused on community and sustainability, Tamil Nadu Governor R.N. Ravi and Puducherry Lt. Governor K. Kailashnathan joined young Auroville students today to plant trees and foster a greener future.

The esteemed leaders, accompanied by Dr. Jayanti S. Ravi, IAS, Secretary of the Auroville Foundation and Additional Chief Secretary to the Gujarat Government, planted about 30 saplings of indigenous Indian species with 30 students from New Era School, Auroville. The occasion demonstrated a common dedication to environmental conservation and responsibilities towards future generations.

A Green Corridor Begins to Form

The planting was done on either side of the newly constructed Crown Road, near the famous Unity Pavilion. With its advantageous positioning, the initiative will not only improve Auroville’s natural charm but also establish a green corridor for both residents and visitors. Opting for native species promotes local biodiversity and reinforces the delicate ecosystem of the area.

Kids at the Core of the Purpose

The participation of students from New Era School added a distinct liveliness to the event. Next to the Governors, the children planted saplings in the ground, representing how future generations can grow through purposeful actions. Their eager involvement highlighted Auroville’s principle of combining education with sustainability.

Community Guidance and Assistance

The program featured Dr. G. Seetharaman, OSD, and Baskaran S., Chief Security Officer, along with other officials from the Auroville Foundation, highlighting the institution’s solid support for local green initiatives.

This partnership, involving government officials, teachers, and the youth of Auroville, emphasized the strength of united efforts in safeguarding the environment. Beyond a mere plantation effort, it served as a vibrant testament that genuine care for the Earth starts when generations come together to cultivate it.

Also Read: ITR Filing Deadline 2025: Last Minutes Rush, Why Millions Of Taxpayers Are Rushing To Correct ITR Filings?

Tags: AurovilleAuroville StudentsGreen Initiativetree-plantation

RELATED News

True Hope Foundation Becomes The First Crowdfunding Platform to Lead Flood Relief in Vrindavan with 18 Rescue Boats
IndieVisual Crosses 1,000 Videos for 150 Clients: Redefining Video Production Infrastructure for India’s Enterprises
ITR Filing Deadline 2025: Anything New For NRI Taxpayers This Year?
BITS Pilani Rolls Out Initiatives for Stray Dog Management across Campuses
IndieVisual Crosses 1,000 Videos for 150 Clients: Redefining Video Production Infrastructure for India's Enterprises

LATEST NEWS

Can You Play With Water Of a ‘Naali’? In THIS Country, People Splash Each Other With It
"Main goal is to win the tournament": Pakistan batter Saim Ayub's focus on bigger picture
‘Trade, Water, Talks And Terrorism Can’t Go Together, Why Cricket?’: AAP Protests Against Asia Cup India-Pakistan Match To Be Held On Sept 14
Ashoka University and IMD forge partnership to strengthen climate research and weather forecasting
Japan's ex-Economic Security Minister Takaichi leads race for LDP presidency as country braces for leadership shift
YSRCP Vows To Oppose Privatization Of Medical Colleges In AP
How This Hollywood Actor Quietly Became the Most Bankable Star
Lavish Life of Bollywood’s New Gen-Z Stars Everyone’s Talking About
Senior Maoist Leader Pothula Padmavathi Surrenders After 43 Years Underground
Governors Participate With Auroville Students In Green Initiative On New Crown Road
Governors Participate With Auroville Students In Green Initiative On New Crown Road

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Governors Participate With Auroville Students In Green Initiative On New Crown Road

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Governors Participate With Auroville Students In Green Initiative On New Crown Road
Governors Participate With Auroville Students In Green Initiative On New Crown Road
Governors Participate With Auroville Students In Green Initiative On New Crown Road
Governors Participate With Auroville Students In Green Initiative On New Crown Road

QUICK LINKS