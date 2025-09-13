Governors Participate With Auroville Students In Green Initiative On New Crown Road

In a joyful event focused on community and sustainability, Tamil Nadu Governor R.N. Ravi and Puducherry Lt. Governor K. Kailashnathan joined young Auroville students today to plant trees and foster a greener future.

The esteemed leaders, accompanied by Dr. Jayanti S. Ravi, IAS, Secretary of the Auroville Foundation and Additional Chief Secretary to the Gujarat Government, planted about 30 saplings of indigenous Indian species with 30 students from New Era School, Auroville. The occasion demonstrated a common dedication to environmental conservation and responsibilities towards future generations.

A Green Corridor Begins to Form

The planting was done on either side of the newly constructed Crown Road, near the famous Unity Pavilion. With its advantageous positioning, the initiative will not only improve Auroville’s natural charm but also establish a green corridor for both residents and visitors. Opting for native species promotes local biodiversity and reinforces the delicate ecosystem of the area.

Kids at the Core of the Purpose

The participation of students from New Era School added a distinct liveliness to the event. Next to the Governors, the children planted saplings in the ground, representing how future generations can grow through purposeful actions. Their eager involvement highlighted Auroville’s principle of combining education with sustainability.

Community Guidance and Assistance

The program featured Dr. G. Seetharaman, OSD, and Baskaran S., Chief Security Officer, along with other officials from the Auroville Foundation, highlighting the institution’s solid support for local green initiatives.

This partnership, involving government officials, teachers, and the youth of Auroville, emphasized the strength of united efforts in safeguarding the environment. Beyond a mere plantation effort, it served as a vibrant testament that genuine care for the Earth starts when generations come together to cultivate it.

