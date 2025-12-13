LIVE TV
Home > Business > Grow Your Savings Safely: PPF Calculator 2025 Shows ₹1.5 Lakh Annually Turning Into ₹40–45 Lakh; Here’s How

Invest ₹1.5 lakh annually in a PPF at 7.1% interest and watch it grow to ₹40–45 lakh in 15 years. Tax-free, safe, and flexible, calculate with the PPF Calculator 2025.

Published By: Aishwarya Samant
Published: December 13, 2025 11:03:20 IST

How To Ccalculate PPF Investment? 

Want your money to grow quietly but powerfully? Investing The maximum ₹1.5 lakh every year in a Public Provident Fund (PPF) could turn it into a whopping ₹40.68 lakh over 15 years, assuming the current 7.1% interest rate stays steady.

Think of it as your financial “slow cooker”, low effort, long patience, and a rich payoff! The magic? Compounding interest and tax-free growth, all backed by the government. Whether you deposit monthly or as a lump sum, starting early makes your future self smile. So, are you ready to let your money work while you sleep? Here is how you can calculate the fund..

How Much Will Your PPF Grow in 15 Years at 7.1% Interest?

Parameter Details
Annual Investment ₹1,50,000
Investment Tenure 15 years
Total Principal Invested ₹22,50,000
Total Interest Earned Approximately ₹18,18,209
Estimated Maturity Amount Approximately ₹40,68,209
Interest Rate Assumption 7.1% p.a. (compounded annually)
Note Value may fluctuate as interest rates are revised quarterly by the Ministry of Finance

The PPF Scheme has its important characteristics.

1. Protective and Governmental Support
Public Provident Fund (PPF) is a government-sponsored savings scheme, thus it is one of the secure investments made in India. Your interest rate and principal are safe, and the scheme is supported by the full backing of the government, making it virtually risk-free compared to instruments which are linked to the market.

2. Interest Rate
PPF at present provides an annual interest rate of 7.1% per annum. The interest is calculated on the lesser balance in your account between the 5th and the last day of each month. Although the rate is reconsidered every quarter, it has been paying consistent returns that are greater than traditional fixed deposits.

3. Tax Benefits
PPF is very tax-efficient and belongs to the Exempt-Exempt-Exempt (EEE) group:

  • Investment Deduction: Under Section 80C of the Income Tax Act, deductions can be made on contributions up to ₹1.5 lakh in a financial year.

  • Tax-Free Interest: All the interest accrued during the period is completely free of income tax.

  • Tax-Free Maturity: Your maturity lump sum is also tax-free, making it an excellent means of building long-term wealth.

4. Maturity Period
A PPF account has a standard lock-in period of 15 years, beginning at the end of the financial year during which the account was opened. Once it has matured, you can renew the account in five-year blocks, giving you more time to accumulate money with compounded interest.

5. Flexible Contributions
Although you can contribute a maximum of ₹1.5 lakh a year, you may invest either as a lump sum or as regular payments based on cash flow. The best practice is to deposit before the 5th of every month to maximize interest, as PPF calculates interest on the lowest balance of the month.

First published on: Dec 13, 2025 11:03 AM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX.

QUICK LINKS