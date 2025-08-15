LIVE TV
HDFC Bank, Infosys and Pidilite Shine as High-Volume Stocks Drive Indian Markets

HDFC Bank, Infosys, and Pidilite Industries led Indian markets with high trading volumes and steady gains. Strong fundamentals, liquidity, and investor confidence made these blue-chip stocks attractive, combining stability with growth potential amid modest SENSEX movements.

Published By: Spandan Dubey
Published: August 15, 2025 00:26:00 IST

Among India’s blue-chip stock picks, HDFC Bank, Infosys, and Pidilite Industries stand out today for robust trading activity, capturing investor attention with strong volumes and notable market fundamentals.

HDFC Bank Ltd. (1,979 Rs.) recorded a surge in trading volume yesterday, with approximately 1 million shares exchanging hands nearly double its 50-day average of about 529,420 shares. The stock gained 0.48% during the session, outperforming the broader market as the SENSEX rose 0.38%. On Thursday, it rose again, albeit to a lesser extent (0.61%), though with significantly lower volume at around 170,289 shares.

Infosys Ltd. (1,447 Rs.) also generated strong interest: On Tuesday, trading volume hit 704,625 shares, far exceeding the 50-day average of around 398,685. Although volumes dipped to approximately 317,483 on Wednesday, the stock still edged upward by 0.13%, slightly outpacing peers. Moreover, today saw a 1.50% gain as the SENSEX rose modestly, though volume dropped below average to about 215,579 shares.

Pidilite Industries Ltd. (3,085 Rs.) maintained steady momentum with around 386,000 shares traded, a healthy figure compared to its three-month average of roughly 333,600 shares. The stock price rose roughly 0.77% on Thursday. With a market cap of nearly Rs.1.57 lakh crore, a dividend yield of around 0.65%, and strong long-term returns, Pidilite continues to attract steady interest.

Market Insight

These three stocks stand out not just for their blue-chip status, but for offering a blend of liquidity, stability, and investor confidence. HDFC Bank remains a banking heavyweight with high turnover. Infosys continues to draw attention, especially when volume surges signal heightened trading activity. Pidilite, though a consumer goods company, displays resilient volume and steady capital traction, making it a compelling pick for investors seeking moderate volatility with growth potential.

As markets respond to both macroeconomic indications and company-level dynamics, these high-volume names remain go-to choices for portfolio shifts delivering liquidity, visibility, and robust fundamentals.

Tags: Blue- Chip stockInfosyssensex

