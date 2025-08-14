LIVE TV
Home > Business > Who is Ravi Ghai? The Rs 1000 Crore Business Empire Behind Arjun Tendulkar’s Fiancee Saaniya Chandok

Ravi Ghai Net Worth: Saaniya Chandok, founder of Mumbai-based Mr. Paws Pet Spa Store got engaged to Arjun Tendulkar. Saaniya is a granddaughter of Ravi Ghai, Rs 1000 crore Graviss Group tycoon who runs Kwality Ice Cream and Baskin-Robbins in India.

Published By: Ashish Rana
Published: August 14, 2025 18:04:00 IST

The great Indian cricketer Sachin Tendulkar and his son Arjun Tendulkar get engaged to Saaniya Chandok in a small ceremony at Mumbai on Wednesday. The social media was soon abuzz with inquisitiveness as the fans wanted to know more about Saaniya and her family lineage with a glorious business history.

Saaniya Chandok and Her Pet Care Venture

Saaniya Chandok has a reputation as an entrepreneur in the pet care business. She is the owner and operator of a luxury pet grooming and retail company Mr. Paws Pet Spa & Store LLP that is based in Mumbai. Outside of her professional life, Saaniya is of a lineage linked to high-profile Indian business people especially her grandfather, Ravi Ghai.

The father of the family Ravi Ghai is a famous businessman who is the chairman of the Graviss Group. The group is also well established in hospitality and food business with many years of connection with the InterContinental Hotel and Brooklyn Creamery. His management has developed the image of the family in the luxury food industries in India.

Ravi Ghai: The Man Behind a Rs 1000 Crore Empire

Ravi Ghai has a background in Cornell University School of Hotel Administration. After completing his education in 1967, he returned to India to take over the family business from his father, Iqbal Krishan (IK) Ghai. He led the business into food and hospitality and it has grown to become a billion-dollar company under his leadership.

Among his other great successes, he started Kwality Ice Cream, a company that brought the world the famous dessert items such as chocobars, mango duets, and cassatas to India. This venture has been instrumental in developing the ice cream culture in India as mentioned by the Graviss Group on their website. Moreover, Mr. Ghai also brought the Baskin-Robbins franchise to the SAARC region which further bolstered his presence in international businesses.

Graviss Group’s Growing Influence in India

At present, Ravi Ghai is a Non-Executive Chairman of Graviss Hospitality Ltd and has numerous directorships in companies, such as Kwality Read Estates Pvt Ltd and Perfect Livestock LLP. Graviss Food Solutions Private Limited achieved revenues of Rs 624 crore in the FY23-24, which is 20 percent up as compared to the previous year.

Saaniya Chandok has an entrepreneurial background that is a natural extension of her grandfather, because the family business encompasses hospitality, food, and retailing. Her collaboration with Mr. Paws is in line with the family spirit of high quality services and quality focus.

Arjun Tendulkar’s Cricket Journey

Arjun Tendulkar on his part has been slowly establishing his cricketing career. A left arm pacer who can bat, he plays domestic cricket as a Goa player. He has got 532 runs in 17 First-Class matches with 37 wickets to his name indicating his all round potential.

He has even performed 24 twenty-twenty matches wherein he has taken 27 wickets and has scored 119 runs. Arjun has 25 wickets in List A, 102 runs in 18 matches. The engagement with Saaniya to him is a new beginning and a new dawn to both families as he balances his cricketing career and personal life.

