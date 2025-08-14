Basit Ali Urges India To Boycott Pakistan In Asia Cup 2025: ‘We’ll Get Thrashed’

Pakistan has had a disastrous ODI series against West Indies when they collapsed badly in the series decider match at Tarouba. The team set off in pursuit of 295, but was bowled out meekly for 92, after a top-order collapse. Former cricketers have now come out strongly to criticize the heavy defeat.

Pakistan’s Collapse Raises Asia Cup Concerns

Pakistan had begun the three match series well by winning the first encounter by five wickets. But their shape plummeted dangerously when they disintegrated in the second game and they totally collapsed in the final match. They were seen to have a poor and unready batting line-up facing a disciplined bowling attack of West Indies.

The problem started already in the first over. The 3 top run-getters Saim Ayub, Abdullah Shafique and captain Mohammad Rizwan were all ducked in the first 3 overs. This initial carnage meant that the chase was ruined and Babar Azam followed shortly after with just 9 runs. The bright side was Salman Agha 30.

Jayden Seales was the main tormentor of Pakistan as he had magnificent bowling figures of 6/18 in 7.2 overs. His fire and accuracy of delivery smashed the batting line-up. The innings taken by Pakistan lasted only 29.2 overs and that was one of the most memorable performances that Pakistan has ever had in the recent history of ODIs.

Basit Ali’s Stark Warning on Asia Cup 2025

The defeat was met by reactions of former players. Whereas Shoaib Akhtar made a direct jibe at the batting line-up, the words of Basit Ali stole the show. Connecting the defeat to the next Asia Cup 2025, Basit recommended that India ought to decline to play Pakistan altogether.

I hope India will not accept to play with Pakistan in Asia cup like the way they did in World Championships of legends. Itni buri tarah maarenge na vo, ki aapki soch hai (They will beat us so badly you can’t even imagine),” Basit remarked on The Game Plan YouTube channel.

His remark was made as political and diplomatic relations between India and Pakistan were worsening. The hint was full of sarcasm but it revealed how worried Pakistan was in their present shape before the high profile event.

Afghanistan Mention Sparks Debate

In the conversation, the host jested that Pakistan would not even be able to compete with Afghanistan as it is, now. Basit answered that losing to Afghanistan would not raise too much noise in Pakistan, however, losing to India evokes a completely different response among supporters and press.

In case we lose to Afghanistan, we will not care much in this country. And everybody goes crazy as soon as you lose to India,” he said. What was observed was the high emotional nature of the India-Pakistan cricket rivalry especially at multi-nation events like the Asia Cup.

Pakistan’s T20 Form Offers Slim Hope

The ODI defeat was a disgrace but the upcoming Asia Cup will be held in the T20 format, in which Pakistan has been more resilient. In recent times, the team had a 2-1 victory over the West Indies in a T20I series which was led by Salman Agha.

It is to be mentioned that Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan did not feature in that T20I series. It is reported that the team management can still be experimenting with the squad formation towards the Asia Cup 2025. That may not prove sufficient to prevent the kind of thrashing Basit Ali dreads.

ALSO READ: CSK’s Secret Deal With Dewald Brevis Exposed: Ravichandran Ashwin Claims Team Paid Extra Millions