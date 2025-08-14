CSK’s Secret Deal With Dewald Brevis Exposed: Ravichandran Ashwin Claims Team Paid Extra Millions

The Chennai Super Kings acquired Dewald Brevis as an injury replacement earlier in the year, a move that was termed by Ravichandran Ashwin to have got a crown jewel. Nevertheless, the veteran spinner has brought out a potential financial back door, which he says CSK may have used to ensure the signing of the player, at higher than what the player was to be offered.

Brevis’ IPL Impact and Base Price

According to official IPL records Brevis was signed on at Rs 2.2 crore as an injury replacement of the fast bowler Gurjapneet Singh. The young South African had an impact in the six matches he played, scoring 225 runs at a blistering strike rate of 180 giving a taste of the batting prowess CSK had anticipated.

His form was extended at the international stage with Brevis having recently scored a maiden T20I century against Australia in which he set various records, including being the youngest South African to accomplish this. The poor IPL season was cathartic to CSK as he played brilliantly.

Brevis’ Demand and Team Negotiations

Brevis was a popular horse even though it failed to sell in last year mega auction held over two days. Ashwin has disclosed that there were several teams that had approached the 22-year-old but none of them were ready to pay his financial demands. “Brevis had a mad second half of the season at CSK,” Ashwin said in his YouTube channel.

“I heard 2-3 teams were in talks with him, but they weren’t willing to pay extra, so negotiations fell through.” This hesitation left CSK to intervene and pay the desired sum that Brevis wanted, and eventually got his services without going through a long bidding process.

CSK’s Strategic Signing Pays Off

Ashwin expounded on the deal, saying how easy it was to understand what Brevis wanted: “If I come now and I do well, I increase in value. And so pay me something for that value.” In achieving this, CSK was able to obtain a player that would not only perform but also show potential growth.

I truly believe CSK found their combination in the second half and they will enter the mini-auction with a purse of Rs 30 crore and they can create a side that can win the tournament. The future of CSK is prime and proper as Ashwin summarized the franchise, which has a forward-looking attitude.

CSK’s Auction Advantage

After Brevis finally became an asset, CSK seems to be in a good position in the upcoming mini-auction. The strategic signings combined with financial responsibility provide the team with an opportunity to recover its performance of the previous season and build a team that can challenge the title.

The inclusion of Brevis also indicates the readiness of the franchise to invest in talent capable of making an instant contribution. With other teams treading carefully with their expenditure, CSK aggressive nature could be a point of difference that could define the next IPL season and may in turn give them a good advantage over other teams.

ALSO READ: R Ashwin Hails Basil Joseph’s Performance in Sookshmadarshini: “What a Film!”