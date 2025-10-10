Hindustan RMC Powers Historic Vishv Umiya Dham Raft Foundation – A World Record in Engineering Excellence

LIVE TV
Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: October 10, 2025 20:57:09 IST

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], October 10: Hindustan RMC is proud to announce its pivotal contribution to the construction of the world’s largest raft foundation for a religious structure at Vishv Umiya Dham, marking a defining moment in India’s civil engineering landscape and spiritual architecture.

This monumental achievement involving the continuous pouring of 24,000 m³ of ECOMAX Low Carbon Temperature Controlled Concrete over just 54 hours, far surpassing the original 72-hour plan, stands as a remarkable testament to India’s engineering capabilities, collaborative strength, and unwavering pursuit of excellence.

The foundation pour commenced on Engineering Day, a symbolic nod to the spirit of innovation and technical mastery that defines this record-breaking accomplishment.

Hindustan RMC: At the Heart of a Landmark Feat

With an unmatched commitment to quality, precision, and reliability, Hindustan RMC played a crucial role in this extraordinary endeavour.

  • 3 state-of-the-art production plants
  • 35 transit mixers, 1 boom pump, and 1 stationary pump
  • Over 100 dedicated engineers and personnel

Together, they ensured the timely supply of over 3,100 cubic meters of concrete—the largest single contribution by any supplier for the project, enabling uninterrupted pouring, consistent quality, and flawless execution throughout the 54-hour operation.

Engineering Innovation Meets Spiritual Legacy

The Vishv Umiya Dham raft foundation is not only a feat of scale but also a showcase of cutting-edge engineering:

  • Massive Dimensions: Spanning 450 ft × 400 ft × 8 ft, it will support a 504 ft tall Umiya Temple and 1,551 Dharma Stambhs.
  • Sustainability at Scale: A specially engineered temperature-controlled concrete mix with 66% Supplementary Cementitious Materials (SCMs) reduced the project’s carbon footprint by up to 60%.
  • Advanced Coolcrete Technology: Proprietary Coolcrete ensured placement temperatures stayed below 28 °C, preventing thermal stress and enhancing durability.
  • Precision Monitoring: Embedded thermocouples enabled real-time monitoring and control throughout the operation.
  • Continuous Casting Excellence: The raft was poured without a single cold joint, reflecting meticulous planning and world-class execution.

Hindustan RMC Powers Historic Vishv Umiya Dham Raft Foundation – A World Record in Engineering Excellence

A Message of Pride and Purpose

“Being part of a project of such historic and spiritual magnitude is an incredible honour for all of us at Hindustan RMC. Launching the pour on Engineering Day perfectly symbolises our commitment to innovation and technical excellence. I am immensely proud of our team’s relentless efforts, ensuring every cubic metre met the highest quality standards. This record-breaking raft foundation is not just an engineering achievement; it is a contribution to a legacy that will inspire generations,” said Chirag Thakkar, Managing Director, Hindustan RMC

“Hindustan is a pioneer in rafts, and after doing Gujarat’s largest raft in GIFT City single-handedly last year, this is yet another opportunity for us to showcase our raft concreting expertise. The Adani PSP team has worked with us on various projects but this project was really special and I was amazed at the level of planning and preparedness shown by their entire team who gave us excellent lessons in construction management.,” said Keval Thakkar, CEO, Hindustan RMC.

“Raft is generally different from normal concreting. It requires speed, quick decision-making and efficient planning. It is a great testimony to the Entire RMC Community of Ahmedabad to accomplish this feat, and especially the ACC team, who put their faith in us to lead this raft,” said Samip Mulani, Director and Raft In-Charge.

Collaboration, Commitment, and a Shared Vision

Hindustan RMC extends its heartfelt gratitude to Adani Concrete, ACC, PSP Projects, and the PSP-Adani collaboration for leading this historic project and trusting Hindustan RMC as a major partner in its success.

This achievement is a shining example of what is possible when technical brilliance, teamwork, and spiritual purpose come together. As the Vishv Umiya Dham temple continues to rise, Hindustan RMC remains committed to supporting its successive phases, building not just a structure but a legacy of faith, engineering innovation, and national pride.

First published on: Oct 10, 2025 8:57 PM IST
