HUL Demerger 2025: What Investors Need to Know on Record Date

HUL Demerger: Record Date Today
The milestone concerning HUL’s demerger that has been eagerly anticipated is finally here, and if you are monitoring the market, today is the day to keep a close eye on it. The record date of Hindustan Unilever’s demerger is set for Friday, 5 December 2025, which marks the official date when HUL shares will start trading ex–ice cream business, which has now been segregated as Kwality Wall’s (India).
Are you curious about the new price settlement?
Both BSE and NSE are collaborating to hold a special pre-open session to assist investors like you in understanding the market better. This session will act as a discovery zone where the fair value of HUL shares without the ice-cream portfolio will be determined through market participation.
You will witness HUL’s share price adjustment, which reveals the impact of the demerger and reflects the core business’s worth as an independent entity. Therefore, if you are a shareholder of HUL stocks or have them on your watchlist, you should pay attention to the fluctuations of today’s prices.
HUL Demerger Effective Date & Business Transfer
-
The HUL demerger became effective on December 1, 2025.
-
Under the scheme, HUL will transfer all its ice-cream brands, Kwality Wall’s, Cornetto, Magnum, Feast, and Creamy Delight, to the newly formed entity.
-
The company has fixed December 5 as the record date to identify eligible shareholders for the demerger.
HUL Demerger: Key Details
|Section
|Details
|Share Entitlement Ratio
|The entitlement ratio is 1:1 , shareholders will receive one share of Kwality Wall’s (India) for every one HUL share held on the record date.
|Share Allotment Date
|December 29, 2025 has been set as the allotment date for shares of Kwality Wall’s (India).
|Listing Timeline
|Listing date is yet to be announced. As per SEBI rules, trading must begin within 60 days of NCLT approval.
|How Ex–Ice Cream Price Will Be Determined
|The price will be set by comparing:
• Closing price on December 4 (HUL)
• Opening price discovered during the special pre-open session (9:00 a.m.–10:00 a.m.).
