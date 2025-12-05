HUL Demerger 2025: What Investors Need to Know on Record Date

HUL Demerger: Record Date Today

The milestone concerning HUL’s demerger that has been eagerly anticipated is finally here, and if you are monitoring the market, today is the day to keep a close eye on it. The record date of Hindustan Unilever’s demerger is set for Friday, 5 December 2025, which marks the official date when HUL shares will start trading ex–ice cream business, which has now been segregated as Kwality Wall’s (India).

Are you curious about the new price settlement?

Both BSE and NSE are collaborating to hold a special pre-open session to assist investors like you in understanding the market better. This session will act as a discovery zone where the fair value of HUL shares without the ice-cream portfolio will be determined through market participation.

You will witness HUL’s share price adjustment, which reveals the impact of the demerger and reflects the core business’s worth as an independent entity. Therefore, if you are a shareholder of HUL stocks or have them on your watchlist, you should pay attention to the fluctuations of today’s prices.

HUL Demerger Effective Date & Business Transfer

The HUL demerger became effective on December 1, 2025 .

Under the scheme, HUL will transfer all its ice-cream brands, Kwality Wall’s, Cornetto, Magnum, Feast, and Creamy Delight , to the newly formed entity.

The company has fixed December 5 as the record date to identify eligible shareholders for the demerger.

HUL Demerger: Key Details

Section Details Share Entitlement Ratio The entitlement ratio is 1:1 , shareholders will receive one share of Kwality Wall’s (India) for every one HUL share held on the record date. Share Allotment Date December 29, 2025 has been set as the allotment date for shares of Kwality Wall’s (India). Listing Timeline Listing date is yet to be announced. As per SEBI rules, trading must begin within 60 days of NCLT approval. How Ex–Ice Cream Price Will Be Determined The price will be set by comparing:

• Closing price on December 4 (HUL)

• Opening price discovered during the special pre-open session (9:00 a.m.–10:00 a.m.).

Special Pre-Open Session for Price Discovery Be prepared, as BSE and NSE have organized a special pre-open session today, which is actually the "taste test" for HUL's new flavour without involving the ice-cream business. If you have been curious to know how the market comes to a conclusion regarding a stock's fair value, then you are getting a backstage pass today. Without its creamy partners, traders will determine the price of HUL, and after the session is over, the share price will be officially adjusted. Therefore, if you are following HUL, take your metaphorical popcorn and keep a close eye, today's price movement may even be the one that surprises you. (With Inputs)