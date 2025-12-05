LIVE TV
Home > Business > Stocks to Watch: RailTel, IndiGo, ITC Hotels, Greenlam Industries, Adani Ent, Brookfield India REIT, Kirloskar Ferrous and Others In Focus Today

Stocks to Watch: RailTel, IndiGo, ITC Hotels, Greenlam Industries, Adani Ent, Brookfield India REIT, Kirloskar Ferrous and Others In Focus Today

Stocks to Watch: Markets may open flat ahead of RBI policy, with global cues mixed and Putin–Modi meeting in focus. Key stocks include Kirloskar Ferrous, RailTel, Brookfield REIT, IndiGo, Tata Power and major bulk deals.

Published By: Aishwarya Samant
Published: December 5, 2025 08:28:33 IST

Stocks to Watch Today, Friday, December 5, 2025

Indian stock markets may just hit the snooze button this Friday, as traders wait for the big RBI policy reveal on December 6, 2025. At 7:13 AM, GIFT Nifty futures were down 7 points at 26,180, but by 8:10 AM, it perked up to 26,185, up 4 points , a tiny stretch, but hey, morning moods matter!

The RBI’s decision becomes even more exciting with India flaunting 8% GDP growth in Q2FY26 and inflation dropping to a record 0.25%. Think of it as the perfect setup for a policy plot twist.

Global cues will keep you on your toes, with traders watching the US PCE Price Index and the Rupee-Dollar tango.
Asia woke up a bit grumpy today: ASX/S&P 200 down 0.17%, Nikkei 225 slipping 1.36%, and Kospi barely moving.
Overnight, Wall Street stayed mixed: S&P 500 +0.11%, Nasdaq +0.22%, Dow -0.07%.

And the big headline everyone’s waiting for: the high-stakes meeting between Vladimir Putin and Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Markets are watching like a live thriller, eager to see what today’s handshake delivers on trade, strategy, and global balance.

INDUSTRIALS & MANUFACTURING

  • Kirloskar Ferrous Industries (KFIL): To transfer certain shares to the IEPF; disclosure published on December 4.

  • Diamond Power Infrastructure: Received ₹748 crore LoI from Adani Green Energy for HV & MV solar cable supply (Jan–Dec 2026).

  • IFGL Refractories: Internal promoter-group transfer; Bajoria Financial Services acquired 0.61% with no change in promoter control.

  • Parmeshwar Metal: Clarified no undisclosed information behind recent price movement.

  • Niraj Cement Structurals: JV secured ₹82.66 crore order to connect SGMC monorail to Mahalaxmi metro/suburban stations via FOB with travellator.

  • Seamec Ltd: Entered contract with HAL Offshore for 5-year charter hire of Multi Support Vessel for ONGC after statutory dry dock.

TELECOM & INFRASTRUCTURE

  • RailTel: Won ₹63 crore CPWD order for supply, installation, testing and commissioning of ICT networks.

REAL ESTATE & REITS

  • Brookfield India Real Estate Trust: Approved institutional placement at ~₹327/unit and launched ₹3,500-crore QIP at ~₹320/unit.

CONSUMER, HEALTH & BEAUTY

  • Onme Soho Health and Beauty: Sold 15% stake in Hong Kong subsidiary to a senior executive; retains ~85%.

ENGINEERING & INDUSTRIAL SERVICES

  • JMG Corporation: Neerav Bairagi launched open offer for 26% after agreeing to buy 36% from promoter; set to become new promoter.

BANKING & FINANCIAL SERVICES

  • YES Bank: Signed strategic bancassurance partnership with LIC.

  • IndusInd Bank: Denied reports of bringing in a strategic partner.

  • Rate-sensitive sectors (banks, auto, real estate, financials): In focus ahead of RBI MPC repo rate decision.

AVIATION

  • IndiGo: Govt held review meeting amid mass cancellations; disruptions to continue 2–3 days; asked to stabilize operations and keep fares in check.

POWER & ENERGY

  • Tata Power: Temporary suspension at Mundra units continues; operations expected to resume by December 31, 2025.

AUTO COMPONENTS

  • Samvardhana Motherson (SAMIL): Approved purchase of remaining 10% in Motherson Lumen SA, making it a wholly owned subsidiary.

CHEMICALS & SPECIALTY MATERIALS

  • Deepak Nitrite / Deepak Chem Tech: Started operations at new Nitric Acid Plant in Nandesari, Vadodara.

HOSPITALITY

  • ITC Hotels: BAT plans to sell between 7% and up to its entire 15.3% stake.

BULK DEALS

  • Delta Corp: Promoter Jaydev Mody bought 14 lakh shares (0.52%) at ₹68.46.

  • Greenlam Industries: DSP MF bought 28.02 lakh (1.10%); HDFC MF sold 26.25 lakh (1.03%) at ₹243.5.

  • Jyoti Global Plast: Viradia Ramesh Ramjibhai bought 1.22 lakh (0.62%); 3 Sigma Global Fund sold 1.04 lakh (0.52%).

  • Nectar Lifesciences: Jaideep Sampat sold 16.96 lakh shares (0.76%) at ₹20.54.

  • Paramount Dye Tec: Comely Electrical bought 1.21 lakh shares (1.75%) at ₹52.99.

F&O BAN

  • Sammaan Capital

RIGHTS ISSUE EX-DATE

  • Hindustan Construction Company

(With Inputs)

Also Read: Vladimir Putin India Visit: From Trade Talks To Defence Deals, What To Expect On Day 2 Of Russian President’s Visit

First published on: Dec 5, 2025 8:28 AM IST
