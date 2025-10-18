LIVE TV
Home > Business > ‘I Don’t Think Of Gold As An Investment’: Zoho Founder Sridhar Vembu On Why You Should Rethink Diwali Purchases

'I Don't Think Of Gold As An Investment': Zoho Founder Sridhar Vembu On Why You Should Rethink Diwali Purchases

Zoho founder Sridhar Vembu urges caution as gold hits record highs this Diwali, calling it insurance, not an investment. While festive demand remains strong, he warns against treating gold as a profit-making asset amid global financial uncertainty.

Zoho founder Sridhar Vembu urges caution as gold hits record highs this Diwali. (Photo: X)
Zoho founder Sridhar Vembu urges caution as gold hits record highs this Diwali. (Photo: X)

Published By: Sofia Babu Chacko
Last updated: October 18, 2025 19:20:44 IST





As Diwali draws near and Dhanteras shopping season sets in, gold prices in India have reached all-time highs, drawing the interests of investors and families alike. But Sridhar Vembu, the founder of Zoho, cautions against treating gold only as a money-making proposition.

Going online, Vembu clarified, “Gold is also flashing a big warning signal. I don’t think of gold as an investment, I think of it as insurance against systemic financial risk. Ultimately finance is all about trust and when debt levels reach this high, trust breaks down.I am sure AI will work hard to repay all the debt in the system”



Gold Prices Surge 63% Over the Year

Gold’s surge has been breathtaking. It has risen from about Rs 78,840 per 10 grams in Dhanteras 2024 to Rs 1,28,200 in 2025, earning investors a 63% profit in the past year. For comparison, the Nifty 50 index has trailed behind, and gold’s current performance makes it look irresistible but Vembu cautions.

Analysts cite the combination of fear-driven demand, uncertainty in the global economy, and strategic central bank purchases. “Finance always hinges on trust,” Vembu said. When that trust falters, investors seek refuge in gold.

Geopolitics and Central Banks Drive Demand

Market analysts cite geopolitical tensions, trade wars, and sanctions as some of the key factors behind the bullish sentiment in gold. Central banks globally have also been accumulating gold to diversify reserves away from the US dollar, constricting global supply and driving prices upward.

Festive Season Buying Remains Strong

Even at stratospheric prices, Indian consumers continue to purchase gold on Dhanteras and Diwali for cultural and emotional reasons. Jewellers see constant demand for light weight jewellery, coins, and bars, as customers enter the market gingerly.

Gold Gifts: Tax Rules You Should Know

Gold gifts are tax-exempt primarily when received from relatives, such as parents, spouse, siblings, children, and in-laws. Gifts from friends or non-relatives are taxable if over Rs 50,000 in a financial year. Selling gold also has tax implications:

Short-term gains (sold within 3 years): Taxed based on income slab

Long-term gains (sold after 3 years): Taxed at 20% with indexation benefit

Bottom Line: Gold as Insurance, Not a Get-Rich Tool

Vembu’s message is unequivocal: gold is a hedge against financial risk, not a surefire means of multiplying riches. Although it is a favourite among investors during the season of celebration, investors must determine their financial objectives and not be lured by record-high prices alone.

ALSO READ: Diwali Gifts For Indians: FM Nirmala Sitharaman Presents GST 2.0 Report Card | Key Points Inside

First published on: Oct 18, 2025 7:18 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX.

Tags: diwaliGold Diwali newsGold newsSridhar VembuZoho founder Sridhar Vembu

‘I Don’t Think Of Gold As An Investment’: Zoho Founder Sridhar Vembu On Why You Should Rethink Diwali Purchases

