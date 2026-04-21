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Home > Education News > NTPC Recruitment 2026: 250 Assistant Executive Vacancies Announced

NTPC Recruitment 2026: 250 Assistant Executive Vacancies Announced

NTPC Recruitment 2026: Apply for 250 Assistant Executive positions in the Operations department. Check eligibility, vacancy breakdown, and apply online by May 07, 2026.

NTPC Recruitment 2026: 250 Assistant Executive Vacancies Announced
NTPC Recruitment 2026: 250 Assistant Executive Vacancies Announced

Published By: Harshita Gothi
Published: April 21, 2026 11:00:01 IST

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NTPC Recruitment 2026: 250 Assistant Executive Vacancies Announced

National Thermal Power Corporation Limited (NTPC) has released an official notification (No. 05/2026) for the recruitment of 250 Assistant Executives in its Operations department. This is a fixed-term engagement for 3 years, with the possibility of a 2-year extension.

Key Recruitment Dates

  • Application Starts: April 23, 2026
  • Application Deadline: May 07, 2026
  • Official Website: ntpc.co.in

Vacancy Breakdown

The 250 positions are distributed across the following categories:

Category Number of Posts
Unreserved (UR) 109
OBC 42
SC 35
ST 39
EWS 25
Total 250

Eligibility Criteria

To be eligible for these roles, candidates must meet the following requirements:

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  • Education: B.E. / B.Tech in Mechanical or Electrical Engineering with a minimum of 40% marks.
  • Experience: At least 1 year of experience in the operation or maintenance of a power plant (minimum 40 MW capacity).
  • Age Limit: Minimum: 18 years
  • Maximum: 35 years

Application Fee

  • General/OBC/EWS: ₹500
  • SC/ST/Exempted Categories: No fee

How to Apply

  1. Go to the official NTPC careers page: careers.ntpc.co.in.
  2. Select the link for Assistant Executive Recruitment 2026.
  3. Complete the registration and fill in your personal and professional details.
  4. Upload necessary documents, including ID proof, degree certificates, and experience letters.
  5. Pay the application fee (if applicable) and submit the form.
  6. Download and print the confirmation page for future reference.

ALSO READ: JEE Main 2026 Session 2 Result Declared at jeemain.nta.nic.in: State-Wise Toppers List, AP & Telangana Lead With 100 Percentile Scorers

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Tags: Electrical Engineering JobsEngineering Jobs in IndiaGovernment Jobs 2026Mechanical Engineering JobsNTPC Assistant Executive NotificationNTPC Assistant Executive RecruitmentNTPC CareersNTPC Job Vacancy 2026NTPC Operations RecruitmentNTPC Recruitment 2026PSU Recruitment 2026

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NTPC Recruitment 2026: 250 Assistant Executive Vacancies Announced
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NTPC Recruitment 2026: 250 Assistant Executive Vacancies Announced
NTPC Recruitment 2026: 250 Assistant Executive Vacancies Announced

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