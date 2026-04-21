NTPC Recruitment 2026: 250 Assistant Executive Vacancies Announced

National Thermal Power Corporation Limited (NTPC) has released an official notification (No. 05/2026) for the recruitment of 250 Assistant Executives in its Operations department. This is a fixed-term engagement for 3 years, with the possibility of a 2-year extension.

Key Recruitment Dates

Application Starts: April 23, 2026

April 23, 2026 Application Deadline: May 07, 2026

May 07, 2026 Official Website: ntpc.co.in

Vacancy Breakdown

The 250 positions are distributed across the following categories:

Category Number of Posts Unreserved (UR) 109 OBC 42 SC 35 ST 39 EWS 25 Total 250

Eligibility Criteria

To be eligible for these roles, candidates must meet the following requirements:

Education: B.E. / B.Tech in Mechanical or Electrical Engineering with a minimum of 40% marks.

B.E. / B.Tech in Mechanical or Electrical Engineering with a minimum of 40% marks. Experience: At least 1 year of experience in the operation or maintenance of a power plant (minimum 40 MW capacity).

At least 1 year of experience in the operation or maintenance of a power plant (minimum 40 MW capacity). Age Limit: Minimum: 18 years

Minimum: 18 years Maximum: 35 years

Application Fee

General/OBC/EWS: ₹500

₹500 SC/ST/Exempted Categories: No fee

How to Apply

Go to the official NTPC careers page: careers.ntpc.co.in. Select the link for Assistant Executive Recruitment 2026. Complete the registration and fill in your personal and professional details. Upload necessary documents, including ID proof, degree certificates, and experience letters. Pay the application fee (if applicable) and submit the form. Download and print the confirmation page for future reference.

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