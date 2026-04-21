NTPC Recruitment 2026: 250 Assistant Executive Vacancies Announced

National Thermal Power Corporation Limited (NTPC) has released an official notification (No. 05/2026) for the recruitment of 250 Assistant Executives in its Operations department. This is a fixed-term engagement for 3 years, with the possibility of a 2-year extension.
Key Recruitment Dates
- Application Starts: April 23, 2026
- Application Deadline: May 07, 2026
- Official Website:
ntpc.co.in
Vacancy Breakdown
The 250 positions are distributed across the following categories:
|Category
|Number of Posts
|Unreserved (UR)
|109
|OBC
|42
|SC
|35
|ST
|39
|EWS
|25
|Total
|250
Eligibility Criteria
To be eligible for these roles, candidates must meet the following requirements:
- Education: B.E. / B.Tech in Mechanical or Electrical Engineering with a minimum of 40% marks.
- Experience: At least 1 year of experience in the operation or maintenance of a power plant (minimum 40 MW capacity).
- Age Limit: Minimum: 18 years
- Maximum: 35 years
Application Fee
- General/OBC/EWS: ₹500
- SC/ST/Exempted Categories: No fee
How to Apply
- Go to the official NTPC careers page: careers.ntpc.co.in.
- Select the link for Assistant Executive Recruitment 2026.
- Complete the registration and fill in your personal and professional details.
- Upload necessary documents, including ID proof, degree certificates, and experience letters.
- Pay the application fee (if applicable) and submit the form.
- Download and print the confirmation page for future reference.
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