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Home > Education News > JEE Main 2026 Session 2 Result Declared at jeemain.nta.nic.in: State-Wise Toppers List, AP & Telangana Lead With 100 Percentile Scorers

JEE Main 2026 Session 2 Result Declared at jeemain.nta.nic.in: State-Wise Toppers List, AP & Telangana Lead With 100 Percentile Scorers

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has declared the results of JEE Main 2026 Session 2, along with the list of top performers.

JEE Main Session 2
JEE Main Session 2

Published By: Radhika Hitkari
Published: April 21, 2026 10:41:28 IST

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JEE Main 2026 Session 2 Result Declared at jeemain.nta.nic.in: State-Wise Toppers List, AP & Telangana Lead With 100 Percentile Scorers

The National Testing Agency (NTA) today announced the result of JEE Main 2026 Session 2 and the list of toppers. 26 candidates have got a 100 NTA score in the 2026 JEE Main this time. Three candidates have secured the highest possible score in one of the country’s most competitive engineering entrance exams. Out of more than 10.34 lakh candidates who appeared for the JEE Main 2026 exam session 2, only a few got the maximum 100 percentile.

The JEE Main 2026 has become more competitive this year, with the most stringent marks shared among the top candidates.

Which states produced the most JEE Main 2026 toppers

The top states in JEE Main 2026 with a 100 percentile are Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. From Andhra Pradesh, Jonnala Roshan Manideep Reddy, Narendra Babu Gari Mahith, Thunga Durga Suprabhath, Pasala Mohith and Bijjam Venkata Chandra Sekhar Reddy got the 100 percentile in JEE Main 2026.

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In Telangana’s top scorer list, Mantha Shiva Kamesh, Doranala Bhavitesh Reddy, Sai Rithvik Reddy Venkat Reddy Valla, Vivaan Sharad Maheshwari and Rishi Premnath got 100 percentile in JEE Main 2026. This dominance of southern states is not new in the field of engineering entrance exams.

How did Delhi and Rajasthan perform in JEE Main 2026

The National Capital Territory of Delhi also performed well in JEE Main 2026, with Shreyas Mishra, Aditya Gupta and Atharva Panjabi from Delhi getting 100 percentile in JEE Main.

From Rajasthan, Kabeer Chhillar, Arnav Gautam, Yashvardhan and Chiranjib Kar got 100 percentile in JEE Main 2026. There is a greater spread of top scorers from North India.

Which other states feature in the 100 percentile list

Apart from Chandigarh’s Aarush Singhal, who got the perfect score, the state of Maharashtra also had two top-rankers, Siddharth Shrikant Athaley and Madhav Viradiya. Similarly, the state of Haryana had two top rankers, Arnav Gandhi and Anay Jain. Thammina Girish from Tamil Nadu, Shubham Kumar from Bihar and Bhavesh Patra from Odisha also made it to the elite 100 percentile band

This wide assortment of students shows the national reach of the competition and reminds everyone that talent and hard work can come from all corners of the country, not just the coaching towns.

What does the JEE Main 2026 result mean for IIT admissions

With the results out, the shortlisted aspirants can now move to the next hurdle, which is the JEE Advanced. Candidates will be permitted to appear for the exam and hope to get a seat in Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs) only if they can clear the cut-off. With a higher number of students getting 100% marks and the cut-offs increasing, the competition for IIT seats this year ahead is expected to be higher than ever.

The candidates have to maintain their consistency and perform under pressure to reach the next stage. The JEE Main 2026 result once again highlights the massive scale of the entrance exam.

The difference between a top rank and a lower rank comes down to a few marks. While the aspirants prepare for the next level, the focus now shifts to JEE Advanced, where the final showdown for the top engineering seats will take place.

Also Read: CRPF Constable 2026 Application Form Released: Check Vacancy Details, Eligibility, Dates and Selection Process

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Tags: JEE MainJEE Main 2026JEE Main 2026 ResultJEE Main 2026 Session 2JEE Main Session 2 Result 2026JEE Main state wise toppersJEE Main toppers 2026NTA JEE Main result

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JEE Main 2026 Session 2 Result Declared at jeemain.nta.nic.in: State-Wise Toppers List, AP & Telangana Lead With 100 Percentile Scorers

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JEE Main 2026 Session 2 Result Declared at jeemain.nta.nic.in: State-Wise Toppers List, AP & Telangana Lead With 100 Percentile Scorers
JEE Main 2026 Session 2 Result Declared at jeemain.nta.nic.in: State-Wise Toppers List, AP & Telangana Lead With 100 Percentile Scorers
JEE Main 2026 Session 2 Result Declared at jeemain.nta.nic.in: State-Wise Toppers List, AP & Telangana Lead With 100 Percentile Scorers
JEE Main 2026 Session 2 Result Declared at jeemain.nta.nic.in: State-Wise Toppers List, AP & Telangana Lead With 100 Percentile Scorers

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