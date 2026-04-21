CBSE Class 10 Phase 2 Exam 2026 Datesheet Released: Check Full Schedule, Eligibility, And Important Guidelines

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will conduct the CBSE Class 10 Phase 2 exams from May 15 to June 1, 2026. The second phase of the exam is scheduled mainly for students who want to improve their scores in Class 10 or were in the compartment category after the first board exam. Now that the first phase results have been announced, the next exams are a great chance for the candidates to improve their scores and achieve better academic results.

When will CBSE Class 10 Phase 2 exams 2026 be held

According to the official datesheet, the CBSE Class 10 Phase 2 exam dates are as follows:

May 15: Mathematics Standard and Mathematics Basic (Maths) papers

May 16: Compartment subjects’ exams

May 18: Compartment subjects’ exams

May 19: Science (086)

May 20: Compartment subjects’ exams

May 21: Compartment subjects’ exams

May 22: Social Science (087)

May 23: Compartment subjects’ exams

May 25: Compartment subjects’ exams

May 26: Language

May 28: Compartment subjects’ exams

May 29: Compartment subjects’ exams

May 30: Language June 1, 2026

Who is eligible for CBSE Class 10 Phase 2 exam 2026

These are the eligibility criteria for CBSE Class 10 Phase 2 exams as per CBSE: If you appeared in the first board exam, you can appear for the improvement exams in up to three subjects, including core subjects like mathematics, science, social science, and language.

If you got in the compartment category in the first phase, you can appear for the second-phase exam, too. If you got into the compartment category in 2025, you can apply for this cycle.

However, the students who were absent in three or more subjects in Phase 1 are not eligible for the Phase 2 examination.

Can students improve marks in CBSE Class 10 Phase 2

The Phase 2 exam is an opportunity for students to improve their marks. Once a student has passed the board exams but wants to upgrade their marks, they may appear for a maximum of three subjects as per the rules.

In many schools and colleges, it may be a deciding point for admission and even stream selection in higher classes. Besides improvement candidates, any students appearing for their first, second or third chance compartment exams can also register for Phase 2 exams, as per the rules of the CBSE.

How to download CBSE Class 10 Phase 2 datesheet

Students can download the CBSE Class 10 phase 2 exam datesheet from the CBSE website. They should keep checking the datasheet regularly and download the datasheet to plan their preparation. Some categories of students have also been cleared by the board for appearing in the exams on special grounds, including those who have received sports permission from the CBSE.

The CBSE Class 10 Phase 2 exams are a great golden opportunity for the students to upgrade their grades and clear pending subjects. With a definite schedule and clear eligibility criteria, it can be a golden moment now for the students to upgrade the marks.

Students will need careful planning and focused revision as they head towards the final leg in this round of the board exam cycle.

Also Read: JEE Main 2026 Session 2 Result Declared at jeemain.nta.nic.in: State-Wise Toppers List, AP & Telangana Lead With 100 Percentile Scorers