ICICI Prudential AMC IPO Day 2: Strong GMP, Big Size- But No Fresh Capital, Everything Explained

ICICI Prudential AMC has moved to the IPO front, officially! The public offering made its debut on December 12, 2025, and it is to continue till December 16, providing the investors a few days to make their investments.

With a range of ₹2,061 to ₹2,165 per share, this IPO is gigantic, with the aim of pulling in ₹10,602.65 crore, but here comes the twist: it is completely an Offer for Sale (OFS). To put it another way, the funds generated won’t be going towards the company’s coffers but will be directed to the promoters to lighten their shareholdings. Therefore, if you are targeting a portion of this financial cake, you should act wisely, stay alert, and make your move before December 16!