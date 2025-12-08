ICICI Prudential AMC IPO Set To Ignite Markets: Price, Dates, Key Details And A Rising ₹115 GMP

ICICI Prudential AMC IPO: The countdown has officially begun for one of the most anticipated market events of the month, ICICI Prudential AMC’s IPO. Mark your calendars, because the public issue opens on December 12 and wraps up on December 16, giving investors a crisp five-day window to make their move. If you’re an anchor investor (or just wish you were), your action starts a day earlier on December 11.

Classified as a mainboard IPO, this offering is already generating strong market chatter. So, whether you’re a seasoned investor or someone who checks IPO dates like festival days, this one is worth keeping an eye on.