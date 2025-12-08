LIVE TV
ICICI Prudential AMC IPO Set To Ignite Markets: Price, Dates, Key Details And A Rising ₹115 GMP

ICICI Prudential AMC IPO: opens December 12 with strong buzz, a premium price band, pure OFS structure, solid promoter backing, and a promising ₹115 GMP driving investor excitement ahead of listing.

ICICI Prudential AMC IPO Set To Ignite Markets: Price, Dates, Key Details And A Rising ₹115 GMP

Last updated: December 8, 2025 12:21:32 IST

ICICI Prudential AMC IPO Set To Ignite Markets: Price, Dates, Key Details And A Rising ₹115 GMP

ICICI Prudential AMC IPO: The countdown has officially begun for one of the most anticipated market events of the month, ICICI Prudential AMC’s IPO. Mark your calendars, because the public issue opens on December 12 and wraps up on December 16, giving investors a crisp five-day window to make their move. If you’re an anchor investor (or just wish you were), your action starts a day earlier on December 11.

Classified as a mainboard IPO, this offering is already generating strong market chatter. So, whether you’re a seasoned investor or someone who checks IPO dates like festival days, this one is worth keeping an eye on.

ICICI Prudential AMC IPO: Price Band & Lot Size

Detail Information
Price Band ₹2,061 – ₹2,165 per share
Face Value ₹1 per share
Minimum Lot Size 6 shares
Bid Multiples In multiples of 6 shares

ICICI Prudential AMC IPO: Offer Structure (OFS)

Detail Information
IPO Type Entirely Offer for Sale (OFS)
Total Shares Offered 4.89 crore shares
Selling Shareholder Prudential Corporation Holdings (UK)
Fresh Issue None – Company will not receive funds

ICICI Prudential AMC IPO: Shareholding Details

Shareholder Current Holding Notes
ICICI Bank 51% Plans to buy additional 2% to maintain majority post listing
Prudential Corporation Holdings 49% Selling its stake through OFS

ICICI Prudential AMC IPO GMP Today

Anyone who is keeping an eye on the ICICI Prudential AMC IPO like a suspense movie, then the latest twist is that the Grey Market Premium (GMP) has been holding a cool ₹115 per share, and the market could not be more optimistic, saying, “This one is a must-see.” A positive GMP usually indicates the upbeat mood of investors, and this figure certainly adds to the pre-listing excitement. But just to remind you, GMP is like rumors: interesting to follow but not always certain to be true.

However, if you are the one refreshing the web page every hour, then don’t worry, you are not the only one. The hype is officially on!

(With Inputs)

Also Read: Meesho IPO Allotment Date & Updates: Check Your Shares Status, Step-By-Step..

First published on: Dec 8, 2024 11:43 AM IST
QUICK LINKS