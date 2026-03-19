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Home > Business News > Important Conference on Rights and Social Security of Unorganised Workers Held in Bishnupur

Important Conference on Rights and Social Security of Unorganised Workers Held in Bishnupur

Important Conference on Rights and Social Security of Unorganised Workers Held in Bishnupur

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: March 19, 2026 16:45:13 IST

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Important Conference on Rights and Social Security of Unorganised Workers Held in Bishnupur

New Delhi [India], March 17: With the aim of raising awareness about the rights, dignity and social security of workers in the unorganised sector, a workers’ conference was organised on 14 March 2026 at Lalmati Resort in Bishnupur, Bankura district, under the initiative of the Bharatiya Railway Mall Godam Shramik Union (BRMGSU). The conference witnessed the participation of a large number of workers from different districts.

A significant number of Mallgodam (Goods Shed) workers from railway goods sheds across the country attended the conference. Workers from several other unorganised sectors were also present, including stone sculpture artists, pottery artisans, masons, bidi workers, private tutors, marginal farmers and other members of the working community. Their presence reflected a broader unity among unorganised labour.

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The conference was attended by Priyank Kanoongo, Hon’ble Member of the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC), who was present as the Chief Guest. Among those present were Dr. Parimal Kanti Mondal, National President, BRMGSU; Indu Sekhar Chakraborty, General Secretary, BRMGSU; Partha Pratim Ghosh, National Office In-Charge; Sanjay Mitra, National Co-Convener; Sambik Niyogi, Member of the Central Committee; Haradhan Kaibarta, Member of the Central Committee; and Jyoti Prakash Mondal, Member of the Central Committee, along with several other key officials of the organisation.

The programme began with a traditional Dhamsha–Madal reception to welcome the Chief Guest. This was followed by a welcome address delivered by Haradhan Kaibarta, who spoke about the objectives of the organisation, its ongoing initiatives and the importance of organising workers from the unorganised sector.

In his address, Priyank Kanoongo emphasised the need to ensure human rights, social security and dignified working conditions for workers in the unorganised sector. He said that collective efforts are essential to safeguard the rights and social protection of labourers.

Later, Dr. Parimal Kanti Mondal, President of BRMGSU, stated:

“We have completed a national data survey covering Mallgodam workers working in nearly 200 goods sheds across India, and the data has already been submitted to the Government of India. We hope that from April onwards the government will begin the administrative preparations necessary to identify these unorganised workers. This will facilitate the implementation of identity cards, joining letters, fixed wages and other social security benefits for these workers.”

Other labour leaders present at the conference also spoke about the challenges faced by workers, their rights and the future roadmap of the organisation.

The conference concluded with a collective call to strengthen unity among workers and to enhance awareness about the rights and social security of unorganised labour across the country.

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(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

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Important Conference on Rights and Social Security of Unorganised Workers Held in Bishnupur

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